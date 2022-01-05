Julie Hall, who is running for the Republican nomination to be the candidate in the 4th U.S. Congressional District of MA, will be the featured speaker at a forum to be held Jan. 13.
It will take place at 7 p.m. at the South Foxboro Community Center, 382 South St., Foxboro, and is put on by the Foxboro Republican Town Committee.
Hall plans to detail her reasons for running and what she hopes to deliver to the state in her 2-year term.
The meeting is open to all at no charge.
For more information, visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or e-mail FoxboroRTC@gmail.com.