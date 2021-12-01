Emily Burns, a Republican candidate for the 4th U.S. Congressional District seat, will be the featured speaker at a meeting 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the South Foxboro Community Center.
She will detail her reasons for running and what she hopes to deliver to the state in terms of increased individual liberty, a more small-business friendly environment that promotes greater job opportunities for all and a public health approach based on science instead of government mandates.
The meeting, hosted by the Foxboro Republican Town Committee, is open to all at no charge.
The community center is located at 382 South St., Foxboro.
For more information visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or e-mail them at FoxboroRTC@gmail.com.