Kim Duffy, Republican candidate for governor, will be the featured speaker at a forum open to all residents on Nov. 11.
The forum, hosted by the Foxboro Republican Town Committee, will be held at 7 p.m. at the South Foxboro Community Center, 382 South St.
Kimberly “Kim” Sunyoung Duffy was born on June 15, 1972 in South Korea. She was adopted into a hard-working, middle-class, Catholic, Irish and Scottish family. A self-employed business professional, she is a lifelong resident of Quincy, MA.
She will detail her plans for making Massachusetts better, and speak about her positions on lower taxes, smaller, less intrusive government, her support for local small business, and the proper funding and administrative management of the elderly, veteran and homeless issues.
There is no charge to attend.
For more information, visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or email FoxboroRTC@gmail.com.