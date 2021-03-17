The Richard Thompson Memorial Scholarship is for Foxboro High School graduating seniors as well as town residents of any age who have completed high school. It is offered by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
Applicants must be pursuing a career or advanced studies in senior care (including but not limited to medical professions, social work, adult day care, or nursing home administration) at an accredited institution.
The $1,500 award is based on academic achievement and financial need. It is also necessary to have a history of community or family involvement based on the care of senior citizens.
For further information and applications, contact Linda McCoy at 508-543-2511. Applications must be postmarked or emailed by April 2.