Fifty local individuals were honored and it was announced that $10,000 was raised for the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center’s Community Access Fund at the theater’s annual Rodman Awards night.
More than 200 people filled the theater on May 18 to celebrate community members nominated for awards and enjoy six different musical performances.
Upon arrival, those in attendance walked the red carpet and were interviewed by Foxboro Cable Access’s youth production crew of “What’s Up.”
The show started off with a performance by Elite Dance Center and Reflections Dance Academy. Others who added to the evening’s roster of entertainment were Foxboro Classical Ballet Academy, YMCA Glee Club, LRC Stage Productions and our talented, fun and entertaining host and vocalist Music of Our Lives DJ Jordan Paiva.
Fifteen awards were given out and each nominee was recognized for their outstanding contribution to their community.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro and State Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, elevated the evening by giving each award recipient a Citation from the State House recognizing their ongoing commitment to community.
Award winners included Jeanne Bonneau, the recipient of the Marilyn Rodman Legacy Award.
The Billy Elliott Award for Creating Youth Opportunity was awarded to the Foxboro YMCA, Ashli Phillips and Liz Francis.
The Matilda Award for a youth leader who energizes others by giving back, making a difference and using their voice for positive change went to Bo Canfield.
The You Can’t Stop The Beat Award for a senior citizen leader or one who works closely with seniors was awarded to Donna Martin
The Dreamed A Dream Award for the one who creates big and bold opportunities for the community was awarded to Kristin Papianou
Footloose Award for a community leader who has made a heroic impact on local life in the past year.
Carolyn Cahill and Sarah Caracciolo
The Producers Award for an innovative civic leader.
Paige Duncan
Amy LaBrache
School Of Rock Award for an outstanding Arts/Drama/Music Teacher 2021/2022.
Laura Canfield
Hamilton Award for someone who builds bridges from history to the present.
Deb Wendell
The Sequel Award for the one who never stops giving back, to their industry, their school, their community & their friends.
Lori Drayton
Greg Spier
Best Supporting Role Award for a person who is always there to lend a helping hand, go the extra mile, makes a difference and expects nothing in return.
Lisa Rapoza
You’re Never Fully Dressed Without A Smile Award for a Community Cheerleader, someone who works to make the community better with their energy, enthusiasm and spirit.
Jaclyn McCann
Paige Gilmartin