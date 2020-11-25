The Rodman for Kids annual holiday event, Celebration for Kids, is being held virtually this year because of the pandemic.
The Virtual Celebration for Kids is taking place on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The event will be hosted by Lauren Baker, with appearances by the Wahlberg family, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, chefs Andy Husbands and Steve DiFillippo, and others.
It will be aired live on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube starting at 7 p.m.
Rodman for Kids works year-round to raise funds for dozens of social service organizations for youngsters.
Funds raised through this year’s event will help the most vulnerable kids have a brighter holiday season and support vital year-round programs and services for kids in need.
Rodman for Kids will also be donating gift cards to families in need to enjoy a special take-out meal during the holiday season at the restaurants that support the Celebration for Kids each year.
After the success of the first-ever Virtual Rodman Ride in September, which had 1,500 participants — 400 more than are typically on the road for the in-person event each year — the Rodman for Kids organizers say they’re excited for the opportunity to reach even more people with this year’s virtual celebration.
Those who register in advance of the Dec. 1 event will be entered to win one of 10 prizes, including a custom cheeseboard and knife handmade by Paul Wahlberg, a Celebration Box featuring ingredients for a signature cocktail and other festive gifts, cases of Sam Adams, gift cards to restaurants, and more.
The Celebration for Kids typically fills the Seaport Hotel and World Trade Center.
The event has raised more than $14 million over the years.
“The need to make the holiday season brighter is greater than ever,” said Joseph D’Arrigo, president of Rodman for Kids.
“The area’s most vulnerable children and families, are facing tougher times than before. They need our help and we’re hoping that by continuing in Celebration for Kids’ fundraising mission, we can spread some holiday cheer their way this season and throughout the new year ahead,” D’Arrigo.
To register or to view a list of restaurants that have supported the Rodman for Kids over the years: www.rodmanforkids.org.