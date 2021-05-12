Several Spanish students from The Sage School have attained national recognition for performance on the 2021 National Spanish Examinations.
Seventh and eighth grade students earned a total of one gold, one silver and two bronze medals along with six honorable mentions.
National medal winners are Tianna Wang of East Walpole (grade 8, gold), Harry Martel of Holliston (grade 8, silver), Luke McAree of Dover (grade 8, bronze), and Adrian Mittal of Dover (grade 8, bronze).
Honorable mention recipients are Isabella CaraDonna of Foxboro (grade 8), Diya Kinikar of East Walpole (grade 8), Teja Hanumolu of Milford (grade 7), Catherine Liebenberg of Wellesley (grade 7), Thomas Nordahl of Westwood (grade 7), and Benjamin Taycher of Newton (grade 7).
“Attaining a medal or honorable mention for any student on the National Spanish Examinations is very prestigious,” said Kevin Cessna-Buscemi, National Director of the Exams, “because the exams are the largest of their kind in the United States with over 55,000 students participating in 2021.”
Students from The Sage School have a long history of high achievement on these exams and were taught by Spanish teachers Lance Sun and Jennifer Tanner.
The National Spanish Examinations are administered each year in grades 6 through 12, and are sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese.