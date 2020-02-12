The Friends of Foxboro Seniors is offering a scholarship to current Foxboro High School graduating seniors as well as Foxboro residents of any age who have completed high school.
The Richard Thompson Memorial Scholarship is for applicants who are pursuing a career or advanced studies in senior care, including, but not limited to the medical professions, social work, adult day care, or nursing home administration at an accredited institution.
This one-time, $1,500 award is based on academic achievement and financial need. It is also necessary to have a history of community or family involvement based on the care of senior citizens.
For further information and applications, contact Linda McCoy at 508-543-2511.
Applications must be postmarked by April 4, 2020.