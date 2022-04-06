Current office holders and new candidates for the Foxboro School Committee have been invited to speak and answer questions on their positions of what subjects should or should not be part of the public school curriculum and why, at a forum at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 14.
Candidates will also be asked as to the role of the school committee in such decisions and the current state of public education in Foxboro during the forum hosted by the town's Republican Committee.
The event is open to all residents at no charge.
The forum will take place at the South Foxboro Community Center, 382 South St.
For more information, visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or email FoxboroRTC@gmail.com.