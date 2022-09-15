foxboro sro joe godino

Foxboro school resource officer Joe Godino.

 FOXBORO POLICE

Officer Joe Godino has been named the department’s newest school resource officer.

Godino has been an officer with the department since 2019.

Before joining the Foxboro police department, Godino was a police officer in Framingham for 13 years.

As a member of the Framingham department, Godino served in various assignments, including as a housing officer, a member of the street crimes unit and detective bureau and Metro West Drug Task Force.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University with a concentration in criminal justice and is currently working on obtaining a master’s degree in business administration.

He and his wife Stephanie have four children.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.