Join us on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. when Foxboro resident Jim Murphy will be at the senior center to tell us about his 15 years of experience working in the New England Patriots’ locker room and equipment room at Gillette Stadium. Jim has many interesting stories to tell and his personal memorabilia will also be on display. Sign up in advance and don’t miss out!
FRIENDSGIVING
The modern tradition of “Friendsgiving” is a great way for friends to gather for a meal prior to Thanksgiving. This year our Friendsgiving at the senior center will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. Come and join your friends for a great turkey sandwich with all the fixings. The cost is $3 per person and the payment is due at the time you sign up.
SELF DEFENSE DEMONSTRATION
Join us on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m. when our Tai Chi Instructor Elijah Swain will be providing a free self defense demonstration for seniors who are looking for the basics to protect themselves against potential threats. Please sign up in advance.
THE TRUTH ABOUT REVERSE MORTGAGES
John David Tourtillot, CRMP of Homestead Mortgage will be at the senior center on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. for an educational class on Reverse Mortgages. David will be discussing how to use a Reverse Mortgage to help cover the cost of property taxes, insurance, condo dues, in-home care costs and home modification to allow you to age in place. Please sign up in advance.
MEN’S BREAKFAST
It’s breakfast time at the senior center for the Guys once again! So gentlemen, join us for the next Men’s Breakfast with friends on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment and we’ll save you a seat.
CRUDITES AND CLASSICAL MUSIC
On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m., come join us to enjoy some crudites (a French appetizer consisting of sliced or whole raw vegetables) while listening to classical music performed by Foxboro resident and violinist Grainne Daly. Grainne began playing violin at the age of 3 and has studied under Norma Stiner and Don Krishaswami. She is a Junior at Foxboro High School where she is involved in the music program and string symphony and chamber orchestra. Grainne also performs with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Orchestra where she is co-concertmaster of the orchestra. Additionally, Grianne is a founding member of the Foundry Pond Duo and is the Rhode Island President of Music Mission Outreach and an Ambassador for Emmanuel Music in Boston. Be sure to sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
NOVEMBER MOVIE DAYS
The theme for November’s Movie Days at the senior center is “The Crown.” Two episodes of “The Crown will be shown at 1 p.m. an 1:55 p.m. on the following Thursdays:
Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. – “Wolferton Splash” — The young Princess Elizabeth marries Prince Philip. As King George VI’s health worsens, Winston Churchill is elected prime minister for the second time.
Nov. 3 at 1:55 p.m.- “Hyde Park Corner” — With King George too ill to travel, Elizabeth and Philip embark on a four-continent Commonwealth tour. Party leaders attempt to undermine Churchill.
Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. – “Windsor” – With Elizabeth in a new role, Philip tries to assert some power. Churchill wants to delay the coronation. King George’s disgraced brother arrives.
Nov. 17 at 1:55 p.m. – “Act of God” – When dense smog cripples London for days and creates a serious health hazard, Chruchill’s inaction leaves him vulnerable to his political enemies.
MAKING MUSIC
Calling all musicians and singers: Bring your ukulele, guitar, voice or other acoustic instrument and join us for our “Making Music” program on November 7 at 1 p.m., and on the first Monday of every following month at 1 p.m. A
ll skills are encouraged and welcome to participate in this monthly FREE sing and play along experience. We will explore fun and familiar songs. Sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
VAN DISCOVERY TRIP TO THE SEA BEES MUSEUM
The senior center van will be traveling to the Sea Bee Museum in Rhode Island on Thursday, Nov. 9. The van will be leaving from the Booth Playground parking lot at 10:15 a.m. This trip is free of charge. Due to a limited amount of seating, registration for the trip will be on a first come, first serve basis.
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested in learning a new skill? Helen Rice is hosting her famous card making class at the senior center on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. and every 2nd Thursday of the month. All supplies are included, and at the end of the class, you will have a beautiful handmade card for a future event! Please sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
SECRETS OF ROME’S GREAT WALL
On Monday, Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. we will be showing the new National Geographic film presentation “Secrets of Rome’s Great Wall” where experts reveal the chilling secrets of life and death on “Hadrian’s Wall.” Sign up in advance.
MEDIGAP/MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS
On Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 2 p.m., representatives from Blue Cross will be at the senior center for a presentation on MediGap/Medicare Advantage Plans. This program is geared to individuals on Medicare and will focus on the differences between MediGap and Medicare Advantage plans. Sign up if you’d like to join us.
SCAMS & FRAUD SERIES
On Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m. join us for the 3rd part of the AARP series of “Scams & Frauds.” This part 3 program will focus on identifying and protecting yourself from scams on the internet and will include a follow-up discussion. Please sign up in advance.
HOLIDAY PARTY AT LAKEVIEW PAVILION
Please join us for our annual Holiday Celebration at the Lakeview Pavilion in Foxboro on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. The menu includes your choice of Pan Seared Chicken with Lemon Chablis Cream Sauce or Pan Seared Salmon with Sweet and Sour Glaze. The doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and lunch will be served at 1 p.m. There will be a cash bar. The cost for Foxboro residents is $32 per person and the cost is $37 for Non-Residents. The tickets are now on sale and must be paid for at the time you sign up and get your ticket to reserve your seat.
CULTURAL DANCE
Join Foxboro resident, Garmai “Mai” Sumo on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. as she teaches us dances from her native country of Liberia. Mai will provide a fun atmosphere to experience and learn new dance moves while exercising. The cost is $3 per class and this program is Punch Card eligible.
“ROTTEN” DOCUSERIES
On Tuesdays at 11 a.m., join us as we view the series “Rotten.” This docuseries travels deep into the heart of the food supply chain to reveal unsavory truths and expose the hidden forces that shape what we eat. Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Conrad’s Restaurant in Foxboro at 1 p.m. Call us to sign up by Monday, Nov. 14 and meet us at the restaurant on the 21st. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 14th.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our monthly Senior Supper program focuses on a unique high quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, Nov. 30. This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. November’s meal will be Breakfast for Dinner! The cost is $5 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
SAVE THE DATE – HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR
Are you a crafter and would you like to sell your treasures at our upcoming Holiday Craft Fair? If you’re interested, pick up an application at the front desk of the senior center. The fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the cost is $10 for a table to display your items for sale.
SIGN UP FOR A TRIP TO ITALY IN APRIL 2023
The Foxboro Council on Aging & Human Services is planning a trip to Italy, specifically Rome and the Amalfi Coast, on April 9 through 18, 2023. Some of the highlights of our trip will include a walking tour of Classical Rome featuring a visit to the Colosseum, a visit to the seaside resort of Sorrento, discovering the excavated ruins of Pompeii, sampling local specialties at a limoncello factory in Minori and enjoying a wine tasting and lunch at the foot of Mt. Vesuvius.
The cost is $4,443 per person for a double and $5,243 for a single, with the opportunity to purchase optional tours. Sign up for Foxboro residents and non-residents has begun.
Trip flyers are available at the senior center or can be emailed to you upon request.
1 ON 1 TECH SUPPORT
Join us on Monday mornings from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for our 1 On 1 Tech Support Program. During your 1 on 1 individualized tech support appointment, you will be able to get answers relating to phones, tablets or computers. Examples include troubleshooting, setting up a device, and other “how to” questions. Call us to set up an appointment.