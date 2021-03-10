VIRTUAL STORIES AND SONG WITH MISS KACEE
Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Join Miss Kacee each week for stories, songs, and more! Great for little ones of all ages! The link will be posted the day of the program at www.boydenlibary.org and www.facebook.com/BoydenLibrary. It will also be posted on our Events Calendar at https://tinyurl.com/y8uvbpvg
MONDAY CRAFTS TO-GO IN MARCH“Seeing Green!” Created by Miss Kacee and Miss Karen, for ages 3-8, Monday, March 15, from 2 to 8 p.m., while supplies last. Looking for signs of spring? Pick up one of our green-tinted cardboard tube telescopes to decorate and you’ll be “seeing green” in no time!
“Outside the Box!” Created by Miss Kacee, for ages 3-8, Monday, March 22, from 2 to 8 p.m., while supplies last. Create and decorate a special paper box! What will you keep inside?
“She Sells Sea Shells: Can you make a Tongue Twister blister?” created by Miss Karen, for ages 3-8, Monday, March 29, from 2 to 8 p.m., while supplies last. Assemble a tongue-twister toy and test your twisting technique.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Boyden Library.
THE GREAT STEAM CHALLENGE FOR MARCH – MARSHMALLOW ENGINEERING!The next STEAM Challenge will be on Thursday, March 11, at 2 p.m. For ages 5 and up. What kinds of structures can you create using only marshmallows and toothpicks? Register for this challenge on the library calendar of events at boydenlibrary.org. Completing this challenge counts towards The Great STEAM Challenge! You may log it on your STEAM Challenge Card to help you earn a certificate and prize.
MAGAZINES OFFERED THROUGH OVERDRIVEDid you know that you can access popular magazines through OverDrive? All the titles in the SAILS Library Network’s collection can be accessed through the Libby or OverDrive Apps. Magazines have no wait lists or holds, don’t count towards checkout limits, and can be renewed.
Go to boydenlibrary.org and choose the OverDrive E-Books link in the center of the website. Then click on OverDrive Website. Once you’re at the OverDrive catalog choose Magazines at the top of the web page. For more information or help call 508-543-1245 and ask for the reference desk.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY MEMBERSHIP DRIVEIf you have yet to renew your membership and are able to continue your support for the library during these times, please consider joining or renewing your membership as soon as possible!
To join or renew your membership, go to boydenlibrary.org/about/friends-of-the-library.php to pay your membership dues online through PayPal. If you prefer to pay in person there are also membership envelopes at the circulation desks at the library. Thank you as always for your continued support!
QUARANTINING LIBRARY MATERIALSPlease note that upon return, all library materials must go into quarantine for at least 72 hours. So, you may see books, etc. still on your record. Materials will be checked in and removed from patron records after the quarantine period has ended, and all fines will be forgiven.
GENERAL INFORMATION
Library hours are Monday & Wednesday 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Children’s Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/BoydenLibrary to see recorded programs and service updates.