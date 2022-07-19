Due to popular demand, we have added an additional day trip to Meredith, N.H.
This added Turkey Train day trip has been scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25. We’ll be leaving Foxboro at 9 a.m. from St. Mary’s Parking Lot at 58 Carpenter St. In Meredith, we’ll board the Winnepesaukee “Turkey Train” at the Hobo Railroad.
This 2-hour scenic train ride through the countryside of NH is complete with a delicious full turkey dinner complete with all the fixin’s! This exceptional turkey meal is provided by Hart’s Turkey Farm. Following the lunch train excursion, we board the motorcoach and head to Moulton Farms, in the heart of the Lakes Region.
The farm dates back to the 1890’s, and you can browse their farm stand & garden center or you can pick up a treat at their bakery. The cost is $120 for Foxboro residents and $125 for non-residents. Registration with payment has begun. Join us for a fun day out, and enjoy some of our fall foliage.
Q& A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxboro Town Manager on Wednesday, July 27 at 12:30 p.m. He will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a question-and-answer session. Call us to sign up.
ROCK PAINTING
Join Leah Snow on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. for a rock painting class at the senior center. You will be creating mini works of art. These rocks are perfect for planters and gardens. The cost is $6 per person and participants will be provided with acrylic pens to use while doing the rock painting. Please sign up with your payment in advance.
REP. JAY BARROWS OFFICE HOUR
Join State Rep. Jay Barrows at the senior center on Monday, July 25, from 9 to 10 a.m. for a group discussion as well as question-and-answer session. He will be at the senior center on the fourth Monday of each month at 9 a.m. Sign up in advance.
“SOUTHERN CHARM” TRIP TO CHARLESTON, SAVANNAH & JEKYLL ISLAND
Don’t miss this opportunity for some Southern hospitality and join us as we travel south to Charleston, Savannah and Jekyll Island for 7 days/6 nights from Oct. 23 to 29, 2022. We will be flying from Boston to Charleston where we will spend a couple of days exploring the city, checking out the City Market, Boone Hall Plantation and gardens, and your choice of a guided historic stroll of the city or a visit to Fort Sumter. From Charleston, we’ll be off to Savannah with a trolley tour of the historic district and a chance to do some exploring on your own.
Our final days will be spent on Jekyll Island which was once the vacation spot of some of America’s prominent families, such as the Rockefellers and the Vanderbilts. We will also gather for a tram ride tour, and a cruise of the waters surrounding the island.
The cost is $3,319 per person double, $4019 for a single and $3,289 per person for a triple, with an option to purchase trip insurance for an additional $299.
This price includes all gratuities, air fare, 6 breakfasts, 4 dinners, motorcoach transportation and the services of a tour director. Registration for the trip begins at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Reservations with a $600 deposit (and optional purchase of insurance for an additional $299) is due.
Final payment of the balance will be due on Aug. 3. For more information or to register, call us at 508-543-1234.
Trip flyers are available at the senior center or may be emailed to you upon request.
SEMRECC TOUR
The Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center opened last year and is the regional 911 dispatch center. Join us for a tour of this new facility on Wednesday, July 27 at 1:45 p.m.
This tour is returning due to popular demand. We will be traveling to the SEMRECC facility on the VanGo, so seating is limited.
If you are interested in joining us on the tour, please register early.
MEN’S BBQ
We are pleased to be back outside for our fun monthly Men’s BBQ’s. Guys are encouraged to come hungry for a great BBQ on Wednesday, July 28 at noon. The cost is $3 per person. Don’t forget to sign up with your payment and join us!
SENIOR WATER AEROBICS
Don’t miss out on our Senior Water Aerobics Classes that will be held on Friday mornings from 11 a.m. to noon.
This complete water fitness class will take place in shallow water, deep water or a combination. This class will take place at the CRRA Pool on Mill Street in Foxboro.
The pool has just completed a major renovation which included accessibility items and a new pool heater. Lifeguards will be on duty. This class is free and is open only to Foxboro residents aged 60 +.
Space is limited, so you must sign up in advance.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our monthly Senior Supper program focuses on a unique high quality catered meal.
We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, July 27 at 4 p.m.
This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. July’s meal will be finger sandwiches and pasta salad.
The cost is $5 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, July 27, Aug. 3, 10, 17 & 24 there will be hearing clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m.
This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment.
Call in advance to schedule a 20-minute appointment.
1-ON-1 NUTRITION CONSULTATION
Starting Friday, Aug. 12, join HESSCO’s registered dietitian, Kelsey McEntee, for a 30-minute 1-on-1 nutrition consultation.
Kelsey will be visiting the Foxboro Senior Center monthly on the second Friday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Call to schedule an appointment, and come prepared with your questions about your health concerns.
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL
The new National Geographic streaming service, America the Beautiful, will be shown at the senior center as we explore the regions of America in depth.
Join us on the following Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and witness the wildlife of North America as you’ve never seen it before: July 26 – “Wild West,” Aug. 2 – “Heartland,” and Aug. 9 – “Brave New World.” Please sign up in advance.
1-ON-1 TECH SUPPORT
Join us on Monday mornings from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for our 1-On-1 Tech Support program.
During your individualized tech support appointment, you will be able to get answers relating to phones, tablets or computers.
Examples include troubleshooting, setting up a device, and other “how to” questions. Call us to set up an appointment.
JACK CRAIG – THE GREATEST SONGS OF THE 1960’S
Join us for Jack Craig’s series on “The Greatest Songs of the 1960’s.”
The 60’s was a time of social, political and cultural change in America, and music provided a constant soundtrack to those changes.
Take a step back to a time filled with long hair, bell-bottoms, tie-dye T-shirts, new musical styles and performers.
Each program in this series contains about 30 songs to sing, with Jack providing anecdotal information that recalls an amazing decade of American song-writing.
The final program in this series starts at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 with songs from 1966-69.
Sign up in advance.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center.
You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the Coffee Room or on the outside benches.
Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal.
There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
JULY MOVIE DAYS
The following moves will be shown at the senior center on Thursdays at 1 p.m.;
July 21 – “We Are Marshall” – After a devastating tragedy decimates a college football program, a new coach (Matthew McConaughey) and several players attempt to rebuild the team in spite of opposition.
July 27 – “Hustle” – When a down-on-his-luck basketball scout finds a potential superstar in Spain, he sets out to prove they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA. This movie is rated R, however we are showing this film due to numerous requests.
OUTDOOR ZUMBA CLASSES
Every Thursday at 1:30, we are holding a second Zumba class. Come and enjoy everyone’s favorite Zumba which will be held outdoors!
The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Sign up in advance and join us for some great exercise and fun.
BOOK CLUB
Our senior center Book Club will be meeting on Monday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m.
This program, led by Library Director Libby O’Neill, is designed for seniors who love to read and discuss books.
If you are interested in taking part in the Book Club, sign up in advance.
VANGO DISCOVERY CLUB
The VanGo Discovery Club is traveling once again on Wednesdays. On our travel days we leave from the park at Booth Playground (80 South Street) at 10:15 a.m. and return to Foxboro by 4:30(ish).
Registrants travel using the VanGo for an independent, self-guided exploration for 3 to 4 hours.
The cost is $7 per person and must be paid at the time you sign up.
The following Discovery Club trips have been scheduled on the following dates; July 20 to Heritage Museum and Gardens; Aug. 3 to Providence; Aug. 17 to Old Sturbridge Village; Aug. 31 to Wickford Village; Sept. 7 to Colt State Park; Sept. 21 to Falmouth Center; Oct. 5 to Legacy Place, and; Oct. 19 Mystery Trip.
Seats are limited, and you must sign up with your payment in advance.