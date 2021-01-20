At the time of this publication, we have no new information regarding the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine for the seniors of the Town of Foxborough. It is worth noting that Governor Baker recently moved people who are aged 75+ up into category 2A of the Massachusetts vaccine distribution chart. If we have immediate news, we will share it via the senior center’s robocall system.
If you haven’t received a robocall from us within the last 2 months or would like to be added to the vaccine notification for seniors list, please call us at 508-543-1234. This will ensure that your phone number is correct in our system, or you can be newly added to receive vaccine information. Additionally, a senior center robocall may register as “Newtonville” or “telemarketer” on your caller ID. If you miss the phone call, a message will be left with the information on the next steps you would have to take once we have more information on the vaccine distribution procedure.
ONLINE REGISTRATION TUTORIAL
Do you want early access to all of our programs? Do you like to keep track of your calendar digitally? Do you want to be able to use your credit card to register for senior center programs? Join us on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. for a tutorial regarding our online program registration. You will be able to sign up for our great programs online from the comfort of your own home. Call to sign up for the tutorial program.
WARM UP WITH BROWNIES!
Let’s warm up with some brownies. On Thursday, Feb. 4 starting at 2 p.m., we will be giving away warm brownies with or without hot fudge. Quantities are limited, so you must call to sign up for a pick up time.
LUNCH PICK-UP
Realtor Allyssa Bohlen of the Sue Marshall Realty Team will be sponsoring a free bagged lunch which can be picked up by a drive-thru at the senior center parking lot on Thursdays, Jan. 28 and Feb. 18. Quantities are limited, so you must call to register for a pick up time.
MARGARITA PARTY
Realtor Mary Lou Hawkins will be sponsoring a virtual Margarita Zoom Party. Registered participants will pick up a packet of individually wrapped margarita ingredients at 12 noon on Tuesday, Feb. 16 (you’ll need to provide your own alcohol!) and instructions on how to join the zoom call which will take place at 2 p.m. on Feb. 16th. Call us to sign up in advance.
MEDITATION CLASSES
Meditation is a state of deep peace that occurs when the mind is calm and silent. Learn to create peace of mind and go on a mini vacation of meditation every day! We have scheduled Meditation classes starting in February on Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m., and this session will meet on Feb. 2, 9, 16 & 23. The cost is $19. Each class will focus on breathing, improving posture and practicing different meditation methods including writing your own guided meditation. In these uncertain times you deserve moments of calm personal reflection. Please sign up for the February four-week session and pay in advance.
HAMILTON VIDEO
Come see the video of the smash hit musical “Hamilton” at the Foxboro Senior Center. This performance was filmed with the original cast in 2016 and recently premiered on the Disney+ channel. Viewings of the performance will be split into 2 parts on 2 separate dates for those who that can’t sit through the entire 2 hour 40 minute production in one sitting. In an effort to enforce social distancing, we are limiting each date to only 6 registrants. If there is further demand, we may add additional show times. Part 2 will be shown on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. Call to sign up in advance.
SENIOR SUPPER – GRAB AND GO
For January and February we will be hosting a weekly Grab and Go Senior Supper drive-thru meal on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. Just drive up to the senior center and we’ll hand you a packed dinner. Quantities are limited, so you must call us in advance to sign up.
TABLE TOP GARDEN CLUB
The senior center Table Top Garden Club will begin meeting once again on Tuesdays, at 11 a.m., starting Feb. 2. Under the direction of Marcia Lewicke, this club will explore gardening techniques through inside, socially distant, discussion. It is expected that most weeks will be spent indoors until the weather becomes more hospitable. Temporarily, this program will be hosted at a new time of 11 a.m. to allow for socially distant discussion. Call to sign up.
ART WITH ALLY CLASSES ON THURSDAYS
Come join us on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for Art with Ally classes at the senior center. Bring your creative side, and your brushes for this fun activity. You must bring your own acrylic paints in primary colors, assorted brushes (flat & round tip), canvas, table top easel, palettes, pencil, eraser and ruler. The cost is $5 per class and is paid on a monthly basis. The cost for the 4 Thursday classes in February is $20 and the payment is due at the time you register.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesday, Feb. 17 there will be a Hearing Clinic offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and will provide a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
MEN’S CLUB
Come join our intern Jesse for a light hearted and fun men’s discussion group on Thursdays, at 11:45 a.m. The Men’s Club will follow the Men’s Fitness class. Jesse will help facilitate casual discussions about current events, men’s issues, happenings at the COA and more! Sign up to reserve your seat.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC
At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 26 there will be a free Blood Pressure Clinic at the senior center. Blood pressure checks are done by Foxborough Fire Department Deputy Chief and Public Health Nurse Tom Kenvin, and the free clinics are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. Call us for an appointment.
LOW VISION SUPPORT GROUP – VIRTUAL
The Low Vision Support Group will be meeting virtually on Wednesday, Jan. 27 from 1 to 2 p.m. This adult group provides peer support and information for anyone with vision loss or those who have concerns about their vision. This scheduled event will occur as a conference call, but if you are interested in participating, please check with Pam McGuire by calling 508-543-1234 for final details.
Q& A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxborough Town Manager on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 12:30 p.m. The town Manager will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a Question and Answer session. Call us to sign up.
AARP TAX PREPARATION
As of this date in January, we have not yet heard from AARP regarding their annual Tax Preparation service. It is our best guess that they will cancel the program for this year. We suggest that you make other arrangements for your individual tax preparations. If, by chance, AARP contacts the senior center to let us know that volunteers will be available for tax prep appointments, we will post this program in the Foxboro Reporter, as well as email, Facebook and an upcoming issue of The GEM newsletter, and ONLY THEN will we begin scheduling appointments.
VETERANS’ CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, Feb. 1 at 2:30 p.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten. Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxboro’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez. To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND – ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, Feb. 2 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
RUNNING WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS
Join us on Thursdays starting Feb. 4 at 12:30 p.m. to watch survivalist Bear Grylls on video as he takes on wild adventures in exotic locations. Each week we will be showing an episode of this National Geographic TV show after the Men’s Fitness and Men’s Discussion Group. All are welcome. Sign up in advance.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.