To many of us, Memorial Day marks the unofficial beginning of summer. The meaning of the holiday, however, is much deeper and more somber, a day to remember those who gave their lives in service to our union. Yet the holiday is not the only way in which those lost have been commemorated. Across the nation, in big cities and small towns, are countless monuments and memorials to celebrate the men and women who served and sacrificed. Join us on Wednesday, May 25 at 4 p.m. for a program by noted historian Paolo DiGregorio who will be at the senior center to discuss some of those memorials, looking mainly at those found in the New England area. Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
SIGN UP FOR CAPE ANN TOUR
Join us on Thursday, Sept. 8 for a day trip to Cape Ann, America’s oldest port. We will be leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St., at 9:30 a.m. and traveling by motorcoach on a scenic drive to Essex, Mass. We will be stopping for a delicious lunch at The Village Restaurant, where your meal choice will include clam strips, grilled salmon or a burger. A step-on guide will meet us after lunch for a 2-hour guided tour of Essex, Rockport and Gloucester. After the tour, we will drop you off downtown for free time to explore on your own before departing for home. Shop in quaint stores, admire the art galleries or just sit by the water and take in the beauty that is the Massachusetts Coast. The cost is $94 for Foxboro residents and $99 for non-residents. Registration with payment for residents has begun, and registration with payment for non-residents will begin on May 11.
FOXBORO SENIOR CENTER’S OPEN HOUSE
The Foxboro Senior Center, at 75 Central St., will be holding an open house on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to stop by the senior center to learn about our programs and services for seniors and adults of all ages. Join us for a morning filled with program demonstrations and a choral performance by our Serenading Seniors, and learn about our trips, transportation services and human services. Light refreshments will be served.
SENIOR CENTER’S ‘SENIOR PROM’
The Foxboro Senior Center will be presenting a “Senior Prom” at the Lake View Pavilion on Thursday, June 16 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Join us for an afternoon of lunch, dancing and lots of fun. The cost is $15 per person, and your meal choices are pan-seared boneless chicken or herb-crusted cod. Sign up at the senior center with your payment and meal choice. The prom is sponsored by the Partners in Patriotism. Don’t miss out on this great social event of the season!
TRIP TO THE BOSTON OPERA HOUSE FOR A PERFORMANCE OF ‘WICKED’
We will be traveling to the Boston Opera House on Thursday, July 21 to see Broadway’s biggest musical blockbuster, “Wicked.” This is the untold, true story of the Witches of Oz! We will be traveling as a group (via a school bus) for the “Broadway in Boston” series. Our bus will be leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot by 11:15 p.m. for the 1 p.m. show. There will NOT be a stop for lunch, so you may choose to bring a snack to eat on the bus. Registration with payment has begun. Seats are limited.
YOGA CLASSES
Yoga is the union between body, mind and spirit. Join us for our next 8-week session of yoga classes at 10:30 a.m. on the following Fridays: May 6, 13, 20, June 3, 10, 17, 24 & July 15. The cost is $53 per person. Everyone is welcome. Come just as you are, on your own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self-awareness. There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however, participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat. Please pay for the class at the time you sign up.
VANGO DISCOVERY CLUB
The VanGo Discovery Club will start traveling once again on Wednesdays. On our travel days we will be leaving from the park at Booth Playground (80 South St.) at 10:15 a.m. and returning to Foxboro by 4:30(ish). Registrants will travel using the VanGo for an independent, self-guided exploration for 3 to 4 hours. The cost is $7 per person and must be paid at the time you sign up. The following Discovery Club trips have been scheduled on the following dates in May and June: May 4 to Falmouth Center; May 18 to Castle Island; June 8 to Battleship Cove (free for veterans); June 22 to Plymouth (wine tasting optional); June 29 to Cape Cod Canal (Sandwich side); July 6 to Castle Island; July 20 to Tranquil Lake; Aug. 3 to Providence; Aug. 17 to Old Sturbridge Village, and; Aug. 31 to Wickford Village. Seats are limited, and you must sign up with your payment in advance.
MEET THE NEW LIBRARY DIRECTOR
In early April, the Town of Foxboro welcomed Elisabeth “Libby” O’Neil as the new director of the Boyden Library. Libby has been the Director for the Towns of Norfolk and Marion, and is excited to lead the Boyden Library into the future.
If you haven’t already met Libby at the library, please join us on Wednesday, May 11 at 4 p.m. at the senior center to welcome Libby and enjoy some light refreshments. Please sign up in advance.
MOVIE DAYS IN MAY
The subject for our May Movies Days is ‘Musicals.’ The following movies will be shown at the senior center on Thursdays at 1 p.m.
May 12: “Les Miserables” The musical version of Victor Hugo’s epic tale of love and sacrifice, first produced for the stage in 1985, now receives the big-screen treatment with Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and Ann Hathaway.
May 26: “Hairspray” After landing a spot on a popular dance show, a gutsy and talented teenager rallies against racial segregation and sizeism in 1960’s Baltimore.
Sign up in advance for all or some of our May movies.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the coffee room or on the outside benches.
Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your sandwich meal.
There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our new monthly Senior Supper program is focusing on a unique high-quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, May 18 at 4 p.m. This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. May’s meal is meat lasagna and Caesar salad. The cost is $5 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
1 ON 1 NUTRITION CONSULTATION
On Monday, May 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. and continuing on the 2nd Monday of each month at the same time, join HESSCO’s registered dietitian Kelsey McEntee at the senior center for 30-minut, 1-on-1 nutrition consultations. Come prepared with your questions about your health concerns. Call to set up an appointment.
OUR GREAT NATIONAL PARKS
Join us on Tuesdays, May 10 through June 7 at 2:45 p.m. when we will do some virtual traveling around the world in this brand new, stunning docuseries on Our Great National Parks. Narrated by former President Barack Obama, this series shines the spotlight on some of the planet’s most spectacular national parks. Sign up in advance.
MACKINAC ISLAND TRIP Q&A AND DOCUMENTS MEETING
As our trip to Mackinac Island approaches, participants are invited to have their questions answered by the trip operator, Tours of Distinction. If you’ll be traveling with us, join us on Wednesday, May 18 at 2 p.m. All of our travel documents will be available at that meeting. The meeting is not required, but your attendance is strongly encouraged. Please sign up in advance.
SALEM CROSS INN & QUABBIN RESERVOIR TRIP
On Thursday, Aug. 11 we’ll be off for an amazing trip to the Salem Cross Inn in W. Brookfield, MA for lunch and a guided tour of the Quabbin Reservoir. We’ll be leaving Foxboro at 9 a.m. from the side parking lot of St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St. Join us as we start off the day with a tour of the Quabbin and learn about the intriguing history of the reservoir and why it was built during the Depression Era. After the tour, we’re off to the Salem Cross Inn, a beautifully restored 1700’s colonial home. At the Inn, we’ll enjoy their Original Historic Fireplace Feast. For lunch, you will have a choice of prime rib (prepared by the open hearth) old-fashioned chicken pot pie served with a buttermilk biscuit. Both meals are served with salad, seasonal fresh vegetable, potato, homemade rolls & muffins, tea/coffee & homemade dessert. The cost is $120 for Foxboro residents and $127 for non-residents. Registration with payment has begun.
SPRING DAYS AT BLITHEWOLD
On Thursday, May 26 at 9 a.m., we’ll be heading to Bristol, Rhode Island’s Blitheworld Mansion. Join us as we celebrate spring at this be Oautiful 33-acre estate on Narragansett Bay with its spectacular gardens. Following our visit and guided tour at Blitheworld, we’ll be off to enjoy a great lunch at Newport’s Atlantic Resort. Meal choices are either sauteed chicken with tarragon cream sauce or baked scrod. After lunch, we can spend a little time strolling downtown Newport before heading for home. The cost for Foxboro residents is $99 per person and for non-residents the cost is $105. Registration, with payment, has begun. Don’t miss this opportunity for a great day trip!
OUTDOOR ZUMBA CLASSES
Every Thursday at 1:30, we are holding a second Zumba class. Come and enjoy everyone’s favorite Zumba which will be held outdoors! Sign up in advance and join us for some great exercise and fun.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, May 11, 18 & 25 there will be hearing clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20-minute appointment.