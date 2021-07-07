Join us on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 9:45 a.m. as we travel by motorcoach from Foxboro out to West Springfield, MA to get into the holiday spirit and enjoy a fun-filled day. Our first stop is the Storrowton Tavern & Carriage House where we will have a choice of Baked New England Scrod or Roast Turkey for lunch. Then we are off to Yankee Candle, America’s favorite candle company, where we will learn how candles are made, shop at the world’s largest candle shop and experience Christmas in their “Magical Land of Fantasy.” When darkness sets in, we will drive through Bright Nights in Forest Park, a renowned village of over 600,000 Christmas lights. The cost for this trip is $94 for Foxborough residents and $100 for non-residents. Foxborough residents can sign up with their payment starting on July 13th. Sign-up with payment for non-residents begins on July 27.
Monday, July 12
Chair Yoga 9:15 a.m.; Core Workout 11:45 a.m.; Scrabble 1 p.m.; Mah Jongg 1 p.m.; Knitting 1 p.m.; Tech 101 – iPhone Basics 2:15 p.m.
Tuesday, July 13
Foxboro Residents sign up for Yankee Candle/Bright Nights trip 8 a.m.; 8:30 Tai Chi.; Blood Pressure Clinic 9 a.m.; NO Zumba Gold class; Table Top Garden Club 9:45 a.m.; Nutrition 11 a.m.; Meditation 12 noon; Talespinners 2 p.m.; SHINE by appt. 3 p.m.
Wednesday, July 14
Strength Training (1) 8:25 a.m.; Strength Training (2) 9:15 a.m.; Walking Club 10 a.m.; VanGo Discovery Club – Falmouth 10:15 a.m.; NO Chorus; Mah Jongg 1 p.m.; Senior Supper – Grab and Go 4:30 p.m.; World Kebab Day 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 15
Core Workout 9 a.m.; Art with Ally 10:30 a.m.; Men’s Fitness Class 10:35; Low Vision Support Group 1 p.m.; Movie Day – “Newsies” 1 p.m.
Friday, July 16
Senior Fitness (1) 8:45 a.m.; Senior Fitness (2) 9:35 a.m.; Cribbage 10:45 a.m.
MEDITATION
Meditation is a state of deep peace that occurs when the mind is calm and silent. Join us for our Meditation classes in the senior center on Tuesdays in July from noon to 1 p.m. Learn to create peace of mind and go on a mini vacation of meditation every day! Each class will focus on breathing, improving posture and practicing different meditation methods including writing your own guided meditation. In these uncertain times you deserve moments of calm personal reflection. Due to a special funding source, this program will be free for the month of July. If enough participants wish to continue into the future, there will eventually be a cost for this class. Please sign up in advance.
VANGO DISCOVERY CLUB
The VanGo Discovery Club will be held on Wednesdays in July starting at 10:15 a.m. This club will provide you an opportunity to venture out of your everyday life, while exploring a new community. Participants will travel by the VanGo to a new area for an independent, self-guided exploration for 3 to 4 hours each and return to Foxboro around 4:30ish. On July 14 we’re off to Falmouth, on July 21 we’ll be visiting Newport and on July 28 we’ll be traveling to Providence Place/Downtown Waterfront. The cost is $5 per person and you must sign up and pay in advance.
JACK CRAIG – SONGS OF HOPE AND INSPIRATION
Join us on Wednesday, July 21 at 2 p.m. for Jack Craig’s program on “Songs of Hope and Inspiration.” Throughout time, hope and inspiration have been conveyed through song. The songs in this program have lyrics with uplifting messages that inspire hope for all people. Find gratitude in singing about smiles, sunny sides, happy days, dreams, world peace and hope for tomorrow! Please sign up in advance.
MOVIE DAYS IN JULY
The Movie Days for the month of July will be held on Thursdays at 1 p.m. and we will be showing the following movies:
July 8 – “The Sound of Music; July 15 – “Newsies”; July 22 – “Into the Woods” and; July 29 – “In the Heights,” and if you’d like to join us, please sign up in advance.
TECH 101 – IPHONE BASICS
Are you getting the most out of your iPhone? Join us on Monday July 12 at 2:15 or Monday July 26 at 2:15 for our Tech 101 – iPhone Basics class to learn some tips and tricks for this amazing phone device in your pocket. Sign up in advance.
WORLD KEBAB DAY
There is something special about a kebab - that combination of meat and vegetables skewered on a bamboo spear roasted over an open grill. World Kebab Day celebrates this delicious barbecue favorite. Come join us on Wednesday, July 14 at 5 p.m. and enjoy a great grilled kebab while socializing with friends. Participants will be able to choose a chicken, steak or vegetarian kebab. The cost is $5 per person. Space is limited, so please sign up in advance.
LOW VISION SUPPORT GROUP
The Low Vision Support Group will be meeting virtually on Thursday, July 15 from 1 to 2 p.m. This adult group provides peer support and information for anyone with vision loss or those who have concerns about their vision. This scheduled event will occur as a conference call, but if you are interested in participating, please check with Pam McGuire by calling 508-543-1234 for final details.
SCRABBLE GROUP
Do you enjoy playing a game of Scrabble or would you like to learn how to play? We have a Scrabble group that meets on Monday afternoons at 1 p.m. at the senior center. Challenge your mind, enjoy some time with friends and have lots of fun. If you’re interested in playing, call us to sign up.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesday, July 21 there will be a Hearing Clinic offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and will provide a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
TAI CHI
On Tuesdays, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., start your day with the peaceful meditation and movement of Tai Chi with instructor Elijah Swain. Elijah is a 9th Degree black belt and is the owner of the Tai Jing Academy. The cost of each class is $3 and is punch-card eligible. Our thanks to the Friends of Foxboro Seniors for helping to fund this program. Call us to sign up.
Q& A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxborough Town Manager on Wednesday, July 28 at 12:30 p.m. The Town Manager will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a Question and Answer session. Call us to sign up.
TABLE TOP GARDEN CLUB
The senior center Table Top Garden Club has begun meeting once again every Tuesday, at 9:45 a.m. Under the direction of Marsha Lewicke, this club explores gardening techniques through inside, socially distant, discussion. Call us to sign up.
PILGRIM BELLE TRIP SIGN UP
Join us for a trip to Plymouth, MA on Thursday, Sept. 2. We’ll be leaving Foxborough from St. Mary’s parking lot at 9:30 a.m. and traveling by motorcoach to Plymouth to cruise Plymouth Harbor in style aboard the Pilgrim Belle, a Mississippi-style paddle wheeler. We will enjoy a 75 minute narrated cruise of this historic town and seaport, followed by lunch at the Tavern on the Wharf restaurant. For lunch you will have your choice of Baked New England Cod or Chicken Marsala. After lunch we will enjoy a wine tasting at Plymouth Bay Winery and then have some free time in downtown Plymouth before departing for home. The cost for this trip is $101 for Foxboro residents and $106 for non-residents. Price includes all gratuities. Call us to sign up.
NUTRITION CLASS
The Nutrition Class meets at the senior center on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Members of the class talk about good food, good nutrition and good health, and share their ideas. Call us to sign up!
VETERANS CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, July 19 at 2:30 p.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten. Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxborough’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez. To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
SENIOR SUPPER – GRAB AND GO
For the month of July we are continuing to host a weekly Grab and Go Senior Supper drive-thru meal on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. Just drive up to the senior center and we’ll hand you a packed dinner. In addition to our “Grab and Go” suppers, starting in June we will also be offering you the opportunity to enjoy your senior supper at the senior center with friends under the tent. Quantities are limited, so you must call us in advance to sign up. Due to limited seating, when you sign up please let us know if you will be joining us under the tent or taking your meal home with you. Suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC
At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 13 there will be a free Blood Pressure Clinic at the senior center. Blood pressure checks are done by Foxborough Fire Department Deputy Chief and Public Health Nurse Tom Kenvin, and the free clinics are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. Call us for an appointment.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.
For more information on Council on Aging and Human Services programs and services, check our website at www.foxboroughma.gov or call us at 508-543-1234.