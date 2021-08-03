Yoga is the union between body, mind and spirit. Everyone is welcome to join us on Fridays starting Aug. 27 from 10:30 to 11:45 for an 8 week yoga session. The cost is $53 per person. Come just as you are on your own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self-awareness. There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat. Classes will be held on Aug. 27, Sept 3, 10, 17, Oct. 1, 15, 22 and 29. Sign up in advance, and payment is due at the time you sign up.
HOT DOG DAY FOR FOXBOROUGH HOUSING RESIDENTS
Residents of N. Carl Annon Court and Centennial Court, please join us at N. Carl Annon Court for our 2nd annual Hot Dog Day on Thursday, Aug. 26 at noon. We will start grilling at around 11:45 a.m., with hotdogs served at noon. Please register in advance to be sure that a hotdog will be cooked for you!
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested in learning a new skill? Helen Rice will once again be hosting her famous card making class at the senior center on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. and every 2nd Thursday of the month. All supplies are included, and at the end of the class you will have a beautiful home-made card for a future event! Please sign up in advance.
REMINISCING WITH ROSIE
Join us on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 4 p.m., for an interactive discussion-based program that will engage attendees to reminisce about their past while enjoying delicious snacks provided by Brightview Canton Senior Living. Please sign up in advance.
TAILGATE BBQ
Join the Sue Marshall Realty Team at the senior center for a free Tailgate BBQ on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 12 noon. Seating is limited, so you must call us to sign up in advance.
MEN’S BBQ – Under the tent
On Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 4:45 p.m., men are invited to a BBQ at the senior center where they can eat and discuss men’s issues. We usually meet monthly for lunch, but for the month of August this will be a dinner BBQ. The cost of this program is $3. If you’d like to join us, you must register with your $3 payment by the Monday prior to the BBQ.
PAOLO DIGREGORIO – ON THE COMMON
History professor Paolo DiGregorio will be back on the Foxborough Common on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 4:30 p.m. for a history lecture on “The Commons: The Creation of Colonial New England Towns.” One of the most characteristic features of the old New England towns is the village green, or town common. From Boston to Woodstock, these public spaces served important functions in colonial society. Paolo’s program will examine the history of New England town commons and the establishment of towns and villages across the region. Join Paolo for his lecture about town commons ON the Foxborough Common! This event will occur during the Foxborough Farmer’s Market on The Common. Please sign up and be sure to bring a chair since bench seating is limited.
“LANCASTER IN STYLE” TRIP
On Oct. 25 through Oct. 27 we will be traveling to Lancaster, Pennsylvania. This trip will include: round-trip motorcoach transportation; 2 nights at the historic Cork Factory Hotel; guided tour of the Amish farmlands; private wine, cheese and painting reception; tickets for “Queen Esther” at the magnificent Sight and Sound Theater, and; 2 breakfasts, 2 lunches and 2 dinners. The cost for this tour is $560pp for a double, $510pp for a triple and $715 for singles. The cost for optional trip insurance will be $70 per person and must be included with at 50% trip deposit due by Aug. 18. The balance is due by Aug. 31. Join us for some great food and exceptional entertainment as we travel with friends, enjoy the picturesque scenery and experience the time-honored traditions of the Amish. The sign-up for this trip has begun.
UKULELE CLASSES – BEGINNERS LEVEL 2
Time to pick up your ukulele and get ready for the next level in your musical experience. This 6-week class, taught by Lisa Cohen, is perfect for everyone who has taken the Level 1 classes or who is interest in re-learning their ukulele skills. The classes will be held at 2 p.m. on the following Tuesdays: Aug. 17, 24, 31, Sept. 7, 14 & 21, and the cost is $75 per person. Sign up in advance with your payment.
VETERANS’ CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, Aug. 16 at 2:30 p.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten. Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxborough’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez. To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
Starting in September, we will be offering Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the Coffee Room or on the outside benches. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. at the House of Fortune in Plainville, for some Chinese food. Call us to sign up by Monday, Aug. 23 and meet us at the restaurant on the 26th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 23rd.
NECK & SHOULDER TRAINING
FOR SENIORS
The 6-week Neck & Shoulder Training for Seniors program is designed to help you to relieve stress and increase mobility in the neck and shoulder region. The balloons are back!! This program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN, and will be offered on your choice of Mondays or Thursdays. The Monday classes will be held at 11:45 a.m.on the following Mondays: Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30, Sept. 13 & 20. Or you may choose to take the class at 9 a.m. on the following Thursdays: July 29, Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26 & Sept. 2. The cost for either the Monday or Thursday class is $42 per person. Space is limited and you must sign up in advance with your payment.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesday, Aug. 18 there will be A Hearing Clinic offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and will provide a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
DOWNTON ABBEY CLUB
The Downton Abbey television series, set in the fictional Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey between 1912 — 1926, depicts the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their domestic servants. The Downton Abbey Club will convene each Monday starting Aug. 23 at the senior center from 2:05 to 3:50 p.m. to watch the critically acclaimed show in chronological order. So join us as we watch 2 episodes in a row most every week. To reserve your seat, sign up in advance.
MEDITATION
Meditation is a state of deep peace that occurs when the mind is calm and silent. Join us for our Meditation classes in the senior center on Tuesdays in July from noon to 1 p.m. Learn to create peace of mind and go on a mini vacation of meditation every day! Each class will focus on breathing, improving posture and practicing different meditation methods including writing your own guided meditation. In these uncertain times you deserve moments of calm personal reflection. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Please sign up in advance.
VANGO DISCOVERY CLUB
The VanGo Discovery Club will be held on Wednesdays starting at 10:15 a.m. This club provides you an opportunity to venture out of your everyday life, while exploring a new community. Participants travel by the VanGo to a new area for an independent, self-guided exploration for 3 to 4 hours each and return to Foxboro around 4:30ish. For the month of August, we’ll be traveling to the following locations: Wrentham Outlets on Aug. 11, Cape Cod Canal on Aug. 18 and Mashpee Commons on Aug. 25. The cost is $5 per person and you must sign up and pay in advance.
MOVIE DAYS IN AUGUST
August Movie Days will also be held on Thursdays at 1 p.m. and we will be showing the following movies:
Aug. 12 – “The Social Network” Director David Fincher’s biographical drama chronicles the meteoric rise of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg from Harvard sophomore to internet superstar.
Aug 19 – “The Theory of Everything” As his esteem grows in the world of physics, Stephen Hawking’s body is ravaged by ALS, forcing his increasing dependence on his devoted wife, Jane.
Aug. 26 – “Get On Up” Music legend James Brown makes a turbulent journey from humble origins to superstardom as the Godfather of Soul.
Seating is limited, so please sign up for the movies in advance.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC
At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10 there will be a free Blood Pressure Clinic at the senior center. Blood pressure checks are done by Foxborough Fire Department Deputy Chief and Public Health Nurse Tom Kenvin, and the free clinics are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. Call us for an appointment.