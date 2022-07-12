The Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center opened last year and is the regional 911 dispatch center. Join us for a tour of this new facility on Wednesday, July 27 at 1:45 p.m. This tour is returning due to popular demand. We will be traveling to the SEMRECC facility on the VanGo so seating is limited. If you are interested in joining us on the tour, please register early.
‘SOUTHERN CHARM’ TRIP TO CHARLESTON, SAVANNAH & JEKYLL ISLAND
Don’t miss this opportunity for some Southern Hospitality and join us as we travel south to Charleston, Savannah and Jekyll Island for 7 days/6 nights from Oct. 23 to 29, 2022. We will be flying from Boston to Charleston where we will spend a couple of days exploring the city, checking out the City Market, Boone Hall Plantation and gardens, and your choice of a guided historic stroll of the city or a visit to Fort Sumter. From Charleston, we’ll be off to Savannah with a trolley tour of the historic district and a chance to do some exploring on your own. Our final days will be spent on Jekyll Island which was once the vacation spot of some of America’s prominent families, such as the Rockefellers and the Vanderbilts. We will also gather for a tram ride tour, and a cruise of the waters surrounding the island. The cost is $3,319 per person double, $4,019 for a single and $3,289 per person for a triple, with an option to purchase trip insurance for an additional $299. This price includes all gratuities, air fare, 6 breakfasts, 4 dinners, motorcoach transportation and the services of a tour director. Registration for the trip begins at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Reservations with a $600 deposit (and optional purchase of insurance for an additional $299) will be due by Wednesday, July 13. Final payment of the balance will be due on Aug. 3. For more information or to register starting July 6, call us at 508-543-1234.
MEN’S BBQ
We are pleased to be back outside for our fun monthly Men’s BBQ’s. Guys are encouraged to come hungry for a great BBQ on Wednesday, July 28 at noon. The cost is $3 per person. Don’t forget to sign up with your payment and join us!
REVERSE THE AGING PROCESS I
Join us for Steve Avellino’s next 6-week program “Reverse the Aging Process I” to be held at 9 a.m. on the following Thursdays: July 7, 21, 28, Aug. 4, 11 & 18. This program is designed to help with balance, posture and pain relief, with an emphasis on regaining movement integrity. We will combine previous training modalities with new ones to improve our quality of life. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino EFT, CES, SSF and SSN. The cost for the 6 sessions is $42 per person and must be paid at the time you register.
MEN’S FITNESS CLASS
The next 6-week session of Men’s Fitness Classes will begin on Thursday, July 7 at 10:35 a.m. and will be held on the following Thursdays: July 7, 21, 28, Aug. 4, 11 & 18. This 6-week program is designed to help senior males move faster and better. We combine fitness with corrective exercise to alleviate joint pain and promote better mobility. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES and all ages and fitness levels are welcome. The cost is $42 per person and must be paid at the time of registration.
SENIOR WATER AEROBICS
Don’t miss out on our Senior Water Aerobics classes that will be held on Friday mornings from 11 a.m. to noon, starting on Friday, July 8. This complete water fitness class will take place in shallow water, deep water or a combination. This class will take place at the CRRA Pool on Mill Street in Foxboro. The pool has just completed a major renovation which included accessibility items and a new pool heater. Lifeguards will be on duty. This class is free and is open only to Foxboro residents aged 60 +.
Space is limited, so you must sign up in advance.
LUNCH OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, July 20 at Jake n Joe’s in Foxboro at 1 p.m. Call us to sign up by Monday, July 18 and meet us at the restaurant on the 20th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 18th.
LOW VISION SUPPORT GROUP
The Low Vision Support Group will be meeting on Thursday, July 21, 1 to 2 p.m. This adult group provides peer support and information for anyone with vision loss or those who have concerns about their vision. If you are interested in participating, please check with Pam McGuire by calling 508-543-1234 for final details
SENIOR SUPPER
Our monthly Senior Supper program focuses on a unique high-quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, July 27 at 4 p.m. This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. July’s meal will be finger sandwiches and pasta salad. The cost is $5 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, July 20 & 27, Aug. 3, 10, 17 & 24 there will be hearing clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20-minute appointment.
1 ON 1 NUTRITION CONSULTATION
Starting Friday, Aug. 12, join HESSCO’s registered dietitian Kelsey McEntee for a 30-minute 1-on-1 nutrition consultation. Kelsey will be visiting the Foxboro Senior Center monthly on the second Friday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon. Call to schedule an appointment, and come prepared with your questions about your health concerns.
ONLINE REGISTRATION TUTORIAL
Do you want early access to all of our programs? Join us for our Online Registration Tutorial on Wednesday, July 20 at 2 p.m. and you will learn how to use our online registration tool, which will give you priority access to all our services. Sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL
The new National Geographic streaming service, America the Beautiful, will be shown at the senior center as we explore the regions of America in depth. Join us on the following Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and witness the wildlife of North America as you’ve never seen it before: July 19 – “Northland,” July 26 – “Wild West,” Aug. 2 – “Heartland,” and Aug. 9 – “Brave New World.” Please sign up in advance.
NATIONAL HOT DOG DAY
Have you ever tried a Pearl All Beef Frank? You haven’t?? Well… your life is about to change! Join us on Wednesday, July 20 at 4:30 p.m. and celebrate National Hot Dog Day at the senior center while enjoying a ¼ lb Pearl Hot Dog with friends. The cost is $1 per person. Space is limited, so please sign up in advance.
UNITED HEALTHCARE OFFICE HOURS
Foxboro resident Kevin Goscial, who works for United Healthcare, will be available at the senior center on Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to help answer general questions regarding Medicare for the senior community. No appointment is necessary. Drop-ins are encouraged.
1 ON 1 TECH SUPPORT
Join us on Monday mornings from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for our 1 On 1 Tech Support Program. During your 1-on-1 individualized tech support appointment, you will be able to get answers relating to phones, tablets or computers. Examples include troubleshooting, setting up a device, and other “how to” questions. Call us to set up an appointment.
JACK CRAIG – THE GREATEST SONGS OF THE 1960’S
Join us for Jack Craig’s series on “The Greatest Songs of the 1960’s.” The 60’s was a time of social, political and cultural change in America, and music provided a constant soundtrack to those changes. Take a step back to a time filled with long hair, bell-bottoms, tie-dye T-shirts, new musical styles and performers. Each program in this series contains about 30 songs to sing, with Jack providing anecdotal information that recalls an amazing decade of American song-writing. The programs start at 10:30 a.m. on the following Wednesdays: July 20 – songs from 1963 to 1965, and; Aug. 10 – songs from 1966-69. Sign up in advance.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the coffee room or on the outside benches. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
JULY MOVIE DAYS
The following moves will be shown at the senior center on Thursdays at 1 p.m.;
July 21: “We Are Marshall” – After a devastating tragedy decimates a college football program, a new coach (Matthew McConaughey) and several players attempt to rebuild the team in spite of opposition.
July 27: “Hustle” – When a down-on-his-luck basketball scout finds a potential superstar in Spain, he sets out to prove they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA. This movie is rated R, however we are showing this film due to numerous requests.
VANGO DISCOVERY CLUB
The VanGo Discovery Club is traveling once again on Wednesdays. On our travel days we leave from the park at Booth Playground (80 South St.) at 10:15 a.m. and return to Foxboro by 4:30(ish). Registrants travel using the VanGo for an independent, self-guided exploration for 3 to 4 hours. The cost is $7 per person and must be paid at the time you sign up.
The following Discovery Club trips have been scheduled on the following dates; July 20 to Heritage Museum and Gardens; Aug. 3 to Providence; Aug. 17 to Old Sturbridge Village; Aug. 31 to Wickford Village; Sept. 7 to Colt State Park; Sept. 21 to Falmouth Center; Oct. 5 to Legacy Place, and; Oct. 19 Mystery Trip. Seats are limited, and you must sign up with your payment in advance.
For more information on Council on Aging and Human Services programs and services, check our website at www.foxboroughma.gov or call us at 508-543-1234.
OUTDOOR ZUMBA CLASSES
Every Thursday at 1:30, we are holding a second Zumba class. Come and enjoy everyone’s favorite Zumba which will be held outdoors! The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Sign up in advance and join us for some great exercise and fun.
BOOK CLUB
Our senior center Book Club will be meeting on Monday, July 11 at 11 a.m. This program, led by Library Director Libby O’Neill, is designed for seniors who love to read and discuss books. If you are interested in taking part in the Book Club, sign up in advance.
TRIP TO THE BOSTON OPERA HOUSE FOR A PERFORMANCE OF ‘WICKED’
We will be traveling to the Boston Opera House on Thursday, July 21 to see Broadway’s biggest musical blockbuster, “Wicked.” This is the untold, true story of the Witches of Oz! We will be traveling as a group (via a school bus) for the “Broadway in Boston” Series. Our bus will be leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot by 11:15 p.m. for the 1 p.m. show and the cost is $64 per person. There will NOT be stop for lunch, so please eat prior to the trip or bring a snack to eat on the bus. Registration with payment has begun. Seats are limited.
SALEM CROSS INN & QUABBIN RESERVOIR TRIP
On Thursday, Aug. 11 we’ll be off for an amazing trip to the Salem Cross Inn in W. Brookfield, MA for lunch and a guided tour of the Quabbin Reservoir. We’ll be leaving Foxboro at 9 a.m. from the side parking lot of St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St. Join us as we start off the day with a tour of the Quabbin and learn about the intriguing history of the reservoir and why it was built during the Depression Era. After the tour, we’re off to the Salem Cross Inn, a beautifully restored 1700’s colonial home. At the Inn, we’ll enjoy their Original Historic Fireplace Feast. For lunch, you will have a choice of prime rib (prepared by the open hearth) or old-fashioned chicken pot pie served with a buttermilk biscuit. Both meals are served with salad, seasonal fresh vegetable, potato, homemade rolls & muffins, tea/coffee & homemade dessert. The cost is $122 for Foxboro residents and $127 for non-residents. Registration with payment has begun.
SIGN UP FOR CAPE ANN TOUR
Join us on Thursday, Sept. 8 for a day trip to Cape Ann, America’s oldest port. We will be leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St., at 9:30 a.m. and traveling by motorcoach on a scenic drive to Essex. We will be stopping for a delicious lunch at The Village Restaurant, where your meal choice will include clam strips, grilled salmon or a burger. A step-on guide will meet us after lunch for a 2-hour guided tour of Essex, Rockport and Gloucester. After the tour, we will drop you off in downtown Rockport for free time to explore on your own before departing for home. Shop in quaint stores, admire the art galleries or just sit by the water and take in the beauty that is the Massachusetts coast. The cost is $94 for Foxboro residents and $99 for non-residents. Registration with payment has begun.
NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE TRIP
Due to renovations at the Newport Playhouse, our trip to the Playhouse has been re-scheduled from April 21 to Sept. 29. If you had originally signed up and paid for the April trip, you will automatically be added to the Sept. 29 travel list. If you are unable to join us on Sept. 29, please contact us as soon as possible so that we can issue you a refund. We still have openings for the Sept. 29 trip to the Newport Playhouse. We’ll be traveling by motorcoach and leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St. at 10 a.m. This favorite trip location includes an extensive buffet before the show, followed by a performance of the Broadway comedy “Social Security” and ending with a fun-filled cabaret. The cost for Foxboro residents is $120 per person, and for non-residents the cost is $125. Registration with payment has begun.
FOLIAGE TURKEY TRAIN TOUR
On Thursday, Oct. 20, we’ll be traveling up north to Meredith, NH. We will be leaving Foxboro at 9 a.m. from St. Mary’s Parking Lot at 58 Carpenter St. In Meredith, we’ll board the Winnipesaukee “Turkey Train” at the Hobo Railroad. This 2-hour scenic train ride through the countryside of NH is complete with a delicious full turkey dinner complete with all the fixin’s! This exceptional turkey meal is provided by Hart’s Turkey Farm. Following the lunch train excursion, we board the motorcoach and head to Moulton Farms, in the heart of the Lakes Region. The farm dates back to the 1890’s, and you can browse their farm stand & garden center or you can pick up a treat at their bakery. The cost is $120 for Foxboro residents and $125 for non-residents. Registration with payment has begun. Join us for a fun day out, and enjoy some of our fall foliage.
REP. JAY BARROWS OFFICE HOUR
Join State Rep. Jay Barrows at the senior center on Monday, July 25, from 9 to 10 a.m. for a group discussion as well as question-and-answer session. Barrows will be at the senior center on the fourth Monday of each month at 9 a.m. Sign up in advance.
Q & A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxboro Town Manager on Wednesday, July 27, at 12:30 p.m. He will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a question-and-answer session. Call us to sign up.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND – ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every first Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
ROCK PAINTING
Join Leah Snow on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. for a Rock Painting Class at the senior center. You will be creating mini works of art. These rocks are perfect for planters and gardens. Participants will be provided with acrylic pens to use while doing the rock painting. Sign up in advance.
PODIATRY CLINIC
Dr. Kelly McLaughlin is offering a podiatry clinic for foot care and screening at the senior center on the first Friday of every month from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The next clinic will be held on Aug. 5. The cost for each 15-minute appointment is $30. Please sign up and pay for your appointment in advance.
LOWCOUNTRY LIVING DAYS
In preparation for our fall trip to Charleston, Savannah and Jekyll Island, two days a month in August, September and October will become Lowcountry Living Days at the senior center. These events are open to everyone, but travelers on our trip may especially be interested in attending. On Monday, Aug. 8 at 2 p.m. we’ll be showing the documentary “Chef’s Table – Savannah,” and on Monday, Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. we’ll be showing the videos on “Top 10 Charleston, Savannah and Jekyl Island.” Sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
'ROTTEN' DOCUSERIES
Starting Tuesday, Aug. 16, and continuing on Tuesdays at 11 a.m., join us as we view the series “Rotten.” This docuseries travels deep into the heart of the food supply chain to reveal unsavory truths and expose the hidden forces that shape what we eat. Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
COMMUTER RAIL AS A GROUP
The commuter rail is once again offering daily service from Foxboro to Back Bay and South Station. We will meet at the MBTA commuter rail station at Gillette Stadium at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Together we will board the train bound for Boston which you will traverse on your own. The last train home-bound for Foxboro will leave from South Station at 3:39 p.m. Sign up and let us know if you’ll be joining us.
CAPE COD PEN PAL
We have partnered with the Barnstable Adult Community Center (Senior Center) to link seniors from Foxboro and Barnstable through a pen pal program. Participants will exchange letters throughout the fall and in December we will travel as a group to meet our pen pals for lunch in Barnstable. Learn more about this program at the senior center on Friday, Aug. 19 at 12:30 p.m. In order to coordinate this program, participants must sign up for this program before Aug. 19.
HORS D’OEURVES AND ILLUSIONS
From the grand stages of New York City’s Lincoln Center to the glitter of Hollywood, Lyn Dillies has captivated audiences of all ages with her spellbinding powers of prestidigitation. She has been hailed as the finest female magician in the land as well as one of America’s top illusionists receiving the Merlin Award for Female Illusionist of The Year from the International Magician’s Society and the prestigious Millbourne Christopher Award from the Society of American Magicians. Lyn’s show is filled with eye-defying illusions, audience participation and, most magical of all, the enchanting personality of Lyn Dillies. Don’t miss this performance on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Join us for hors d’oeurves outside under the tent at 2:45 p.m. followed by the performance inside the senior center at 3:30 p.m. The cost is $4 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment.
REVOCABLE TRUSTS
My brother/sister/friend has a revocable trust. Should I get one? Do I need one? On Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 1:30 p.m. a program on Revocable Trusts will be held at the senior center. This presentation will cover: What is a trust? Reasons for and advantages to having a revocable trust, how revocable trusts work, estate tax basics, and utilizing revocable trusts to save on estate taxes. This program is hosted by the Law Offices of Patricia L. Nagle P.C. Don’t miss this opportunity! Please sign up in advance.
ALOHA! SUMMER’S END LUAU
On Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m., we will be holding our “Summer’s End Luau” at the senior center. Enjoy the music of the islands while dining with friends. Our menu will include macaroni salad, edamame salad, and Hawaiian rolls, and for the entrée, you will have a choice of Hawaiian pulled pork or teriyaki salmon. The cost is $5 per person, and our guests are encouraged to dress in “Aloha Casual” attire. Please sign up in advance with your payment.