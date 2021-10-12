Join us as we step back in time and travel to Mackinac Island in June of 2022. Mackinac Island sits in Lake Huron between Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas and is considered “The Jewel of the Great Lakes.” NO cars, NO chain hotels, just ferry boats, horse-drawn carriages, tandem bicycles, world famous fudge, unique shopping, unforgettable sunrises and sunsets, and a surrounding landscape that has been preserved as a National Historic Landmark. We will be traveling by motorcoach from Foxborough on June 6 through 13, and as we travel to and from Mackinac, we will be visiting places such as the Henry Ford Museum, Greenfield Village, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Frankenmuth Bavarian Village and Niagara Falls in Canada, to name a few. The cost for the trip is $2,240 pp double, $1,970 pp triple and $2,990 pp single, and this trip includes round trip transportation, 7 nights hotel accommodations, 14 meals and all gratuities. Registration begins at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and you can register by calling us at 508-543-1234, or stopping by the senior center.
IT’S TIME TO SAY GOODBYE
After 21 years, our Department Administrator, Elaine Repoff, has decided to retire. We will all miss her very much. You are cordially invited to say goodbye to Elaine at the senior center on Thursday, Oct. 28th at 2:30 p.m. Come join us here to wish her well!
ANNUAL HOLIDAY PARTY AT LAKEVIEW
The holidays are fast approaching, so mark your calendar for Thursday, Dec. 2 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. for our annual Holiday Celebration at Lakeview Pavilion in Foxborough. This year’s entertainment will be provided by “Jim, the DJ guy.” Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and lunch will be served at 1 p.m. The 2 meal choices are: pan seared Boneless Chicken with Asiago Cheese Sauce, OR Herb Crusted Cod with Herbs and Seasoned Breadcrumbs & Lemon Beurre Blanc. Meals include a tossed green salad, fresh seasonal vegetables and a starch, with Chocolate Mousse for dessert. Non-residents of Foxborough are also welcome to join us. The cost is $30 for Foxborough residents and $35 for non-residents. Tickets go on sale starting Oct. 15 through Nov. 15, and you can purchase your tickets at the senior center.
MEDICARE OPEN ENROLLMENT PRESENTATION
Annual Medicare Open Enrollment is upon us! Join us on Monday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. and come learn the ins and outs of this complicated service by our SHINE experts. Sign up in advance.
FINANCIAL PLANNING RISKS IN RETIREMENT
Whether folks are approaching retirement, or have been retired for 20 years, there are numerous financial planning related risks that retirees have to be privy to. Join us on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 4:30 p.m. for a program on “Financial Planning Risks in Retirement” which will identify key risks and answer your specific planning questions. Refreshments will be provided. Please register in advance.
JACK CRAIG – “SONGS OF THE 1950’S”
Jack Craig will be back at the senior center on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 1:30 p.m. for his program “You Pick ‘Em! Songs of the 1950’s.” Lyric booklets will be provided to participants with dozens of songs from the decade of the 1950’s. Audience members will peruse the booklet, pick their favorite song(s) to sing and hear Jack’s anecdotal information about the songs. The results will be a wonderful trip down memory lane through stories and songs. Be sure to sign up in advance.
MASS. COMMISSION FOR THE BLIND
On Thursday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m., there will be a presentation by members of the MA Commission for the Blind (MCB). MCB serves individuals in Massachusetts who are legally blind with the goal of increasing independence and self-determination. Join us for this informative presentation that is open to all. Sign up in advance.
FLU SHOT CLINIC
On Friday, Oct. 22 there will be a Flu Shot Clinic at the senior center, from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This clinic will be offering the “non-senior dose” flu shot. The clinic is open to all, but you must call the senior center at 508-543-1234 to schedule an appointment in advance.
MEN’S BBQ
On Thursday, Oct. 21 at noon, men are invited to a BBQ at the senior center where they can eat and discuss men’s issues. The cost of this program is $3. If you’d like to join us, you must register with your $3 payment by the Monday prior to the BBQ.
LAUGHTER IS THE BEST MEDICINE
On Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 3 p.m., Certified Laughter Yoga Master Trainer, Linda Hamaker of “Let’s Laugh Today”, will show you how to bring more laughter into your life without using comedy, jokes or humor! This unique exercise of laughter and clapping with gentle breathing will bring more oxygen to the body’s cells. You can sit or stand, and there are no fancy poses. Linda will show you how you can add more laughter to your life and how you can use laughter to ease your stress. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
VANGO DISCOVERY CLUB
The VanGo Discovery Club will be held on Wednesdays starting at 10:15 a.m. This club provides you an opportunity to venture out of your everyday life, while exploring a new community. Participants travel by the VanGo to a new area for an independent, self-guided exploration for 3 to 4 hours each and return to Foxboro around 4:30ish. For the month of October, we’ll be traveling to the following locations: Newport, RI on Oct. 20, and; a Winery TBD on Oct. 27. The cost is $5 per person and you must sign up and pay in advance.
MAH JONGG LESSONS
Have you ever wanted to learn how to play Mah Jongg? Or has it been many years since you last played and you would like a refresher? This 7-week class taught by Edie Erickson started on Oct. 13 through Dec. 1 at 12:30 p.m. Edie will teach you all the basics of this fairly complicated game, and by the end of the class, you should be able to join the regularly scheduled Mah Jongg groups here at the senior center.
You must register for these classes.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Oct 20 at 1 p.m. at the Olive Garden restaurant. Call us to sign up by Monday, Oct. 18 and meet us at the restaurant on the 20th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 20th.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesday, Oct. 20 there will be Hearing Clinic offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and will provide a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
REPRESENTATIVE JAY BARROWS OFFICE HOUR
Join Representative Jay Barrows at the senior center on Monday, Oct. 25 from 9 to 10 a.m. for a group discussion as well as question and answer session. Representative Barrows will be at the senior center on the 4th Monday of each month at 9 a.m. Sign up in advance.
MEET THE SHERIFF
Patrick McDermott was elected as Norfolk County Sheriff in 2020 and he will be at the senior center for a “Meet the Sheriff” program on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. Sheriff McDermott has a long history of public service in both government and non-profit work. This program will be an opportunity to meet the Sheriff as well as ask questions about the services/programs he oversees in his role. Snacks will be provided. Please sign up and reserve your seat.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our NEW Senior Supper program will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m., and additionally, on the last Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. The cost is $4 per person. This program will focus on a unique, high quality, catered meal. We hope that you’ll join us for an evening out with friends. The program will start at 4 p.m. and the meal will be served around 4:30. The menu for October is Chicken Parmesan, Penne Pasta, Caesar Salad, a roll and water. You must sign up in advance with your payment.
VETERANS’ CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, Oct. 18 at 2:30 p.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten. Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxborough’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez. To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
LOW VISION SUPPORT GROUP
The Low Vision Support Group will be meeting virtually on Thursday, Oct. 21 1 to 2 p.m. This adult group provides peer support and information for anyone with vision loss or those who have concerns about their vision. If you are interested in participating, please check with Pam McGuire by calling 508-543-1234 for final details.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.