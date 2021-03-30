In an effort to move forward, we have begun scheduling day trips for 2021, in hopes that we will be in a “better place” with regard to the COVID-19 virus at the time we will be traveling.
If you are interested in traveling with us, you should minimally expect to wear a mask for the duration of the trip. We are also expecting all of our travelers to have been vaccinated, plus 2 weeks following their final vaccine, prior to traveling.
Most of the activities we have planned will be outdoors in an effort to provide comfort to those with COVID-19 concerns.
Our first trip will be on Thursday, June 24 when we will travel from Foxboro to Hyannis by motorcoach, then enjoy a High Speed Ferry trip aboard the Steamship Authority to Nantucket. You will spend the day on your own to enjoy lunch or visit some shops and landmarks. The cost is $109 for Foxboro residents and $115 for non-residents.
Then on Thursday, July 8 we will travel to Dennis, MA by motorcoach and we will enjoy the views and lunch from the deck of the “Lobster Roll,” a custom built dinner cruise boat. While on board, you will enjoy a choice of Lobster Roll, Roast Beef Roll Up or a Vegetarian Roll up. In the afternoon, we’ll have some free time to visit downtown Hyannis. The cost of this trip is $95 for residents and $101 for non-Foxboro residents.
Registration for these trips will begin on April 12 for Foxboro residents and April 26 for non-residents. Payment is due at the time of registration.
Additional day trips are currently being planned!
TECH 101 — iPHONE BASICS
Are you getting the most out of your iPhone? Come to this Tech 101 class at the senior center on Wednesday, April 7 at 3:30 p.m. for an iPhone Basics Class to learn some tips and tricks for this amazing device in your pocket. Seating is limited, so call to sign up in advance.
MOVIE DAY
Movie Days are back at the senior center! Due to social distancing, we have to limit seating to 9 people per showing. Join us on Thursdays, April 1 or April 8 at 1 p.m. when we will be showing the movie “The Greatest Showman.” Growing up in the early 1800’s, P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) displays a natural talent for publicity and promotion.
After trying his hand at various jobs, P.T. turns to show business to indulge his limitless imagination, rising from nothing to create the Barnum & Bailey Circus. Barnum’s mesmerizing spectacle soon takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on earth. Call to sign up in advance.
SENIOR SUPPER – GRAB AND GO
For the month of April we will be hosting a weekly Grab and Go Senior Supper drive-thru meal on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. Just drive up to the senior center and we’ll hand you a packed dinner. Quantities are limited, so you must call us in advance to sign up.
VETERANS’ CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, April 5 at 2:30 p.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten.
Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxboro’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez.
To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
DIABETES PREVENTION CLASS AT THE YMCA
The Foxborough Council on Aging is excited to let you know that the YMCA’s Diabetes Prevention Program and the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program is currently enrolling for spring classes.
Due to the current state of the pandemic, these classes will be offered in both a virtually and in-person environment.
The virtual classes will meet either via Zoom or conference call, whereas the in-person classes will meet at the YMCA and will follow the CDC protocol for group gatherings/meetings.
Previous classes held at our senior center resulted in an average weight loss among participants of 7% or more, during the year-long program. This program is designed to support adults with prediabetes in reducing their risk for developing type 2 diabetes.
This is accomplished through 25 sessions that follow a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-approved curriculum in the CDC’s Diabetes Prevention Recognition Program.
In a welcoming, small-group environment, participants work together with a Y-USA trained Lifestyle Coach to learn about eating healthier and increasing their physical activity.
This program is offered as a covered benefit by Medicare Part B and some Medicare Advantage Providers. Research by the National Institutes of Health shows that programs such as this can reduce the number of new cases of type 2 diabetes by 71% in adults over age 60.
To enroll, interested individuals should leave a message for Program Coordinator Donna Higgins at 508-643-5271 or email her at Donnah@hockymca.org for a call back to be screened for eligibility and answer any questions you may have.
TABLE TOP GARDEN CLUB
The senior center Table Top Garden Club has begun meeting once again every Tuesday, at 11 a.m., EXCEPT for the last Tuesday of the month.
Under the direction of Marsha Lewicke, this club explores gardening techniques through inside, socially distant, discussion.
It is expected that most weeks will be spent indoors until the weather becomes more hospitable.
Temporarily, this program will be hosted at a new time of 11 a.m. to allow for socially distant discussion.
Call us to sign up.
SARS Co-V-2 CONCERNS
Join us on Wednesday, April 28 at 4:30 p.m. and come learn about key concerns regarding SARS-CoV-2 (Covid), personal hygiene, immune system enhancing foods and available tests/vaccines developed for Coronavirus from regular guest lecturer Dr. Naseem Ahmed.
WALKING CLUB
Join new friends as we travel together as a group walking around the Foxboro area.
Our Walking Club meets at the senior center on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m., and from there we leave on our chosen route for the morning. Call us to sign up.
CRIBBAGE
Join us at the senior center on Friday mornings from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. if you enjoy playing cribbage and would like to play with some friends, new and old! We are playing indoors and you must wear a face mask. Space is limited, so please call to register in advance.
MEN’S BBQ – Outside
On Thursday, April 29 at 12 noon, and once each month, men are invited to a BBQ at the senior center where they can eat and discuss men’s issues. The cost of this program is $3. If you’d like to join us, you must register with your $3 payment by the Tuesday prior to the BBQ. Masks will be required to be worn when not eating.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC
At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13 there will be a free Blood Pressure Clinic at the senior center. Blood pressure checks are done by Foxborough Fire Department Deputy Chief and Public Health Nurse Tom Kenvin, and the free clinics are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. Call us for an appointment.
LOCKBOX SAFETY PROGRAM
Through a cooperative program with the Foxboro Fire & Rescue Department, lock boxes are available to Foxboro residents to be installed on the exterior of your home for use in the event of an emergency.
The small, secure lock box will hold a key to your residence that only Foxboro Fire & Rescue emergency personnel can access, allowing emergency access to your home when you are unable to answer the door. Foxboro Fire & Rescue and the Council on Aging and Human Services have pooled funds through grants and other resources to purchase the lock boxes.
Fire & Rescue will install the lock box free of charge. For those who would like to donate to the program, there is a one-time suggested donation of $35. There are no monthly fees or installation fees.
Call the senior center for more information.
SCRABBLE GROUP
Do you enjoy playing a game of Scrabble or would you like to learn how to play? We have a Scrabble group that meets on Monday afternoons at 1 p.m. at the senior center. Challenge your mind, enjoy some time with friends and have lots of fun. If you’re interested in playing, call us to sign up.