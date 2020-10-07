TRICK OR TREAT!
This Halloween will be unlike any other! In an effort to keep the fun alive, we will be hosting a drive-thru Trick or Treating. Come to the senior center on the night of October 28th to pick up a small bag of wrapped candy. All seniors who wear a costume to the drive-thru will be entered into a random drawing to win a $25 gift card. If you don’t want to dress up, please still wear your mask:) You MUST call in advance to register for a timeslot to attend this program.
PAOLO DIGREGORIO HISTORY LECTURE ON THE COMMON
Join us on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. on Foxborough Common for a history lecture by Paolo DiGregorio. The topic of Paolo’s program is “We All Fall Down: a Brief History of Plagues, Pestilence and Pandemics.” Life in the 21st century has come to a virtual standstill due to a global pandemic. Yet, this is not the first instance of disease impacting global civilization. In fact, throughout human history, infectious diseases have impacted and shaped societies and cultures. Empires have fallen and civilizations have declined due to destructive epidemics and pandemics. Paolo’s lecture will examine several of these episodes. Pre-registration for this program is mandatory so that we may comply with Governor Baker’s Outdoor Event Regulations. Please bring your own chair.
THE RIGHT STUFF
“The Right Stuff” is a new National Geographic TV show only available on the Disney+ channel. This show will tell the incredible story of America’s first astronauts and their families as they became instant celebrities. We will be showing all of the 8 episodes one week after each one airs. The show times will be your choice of 1:30 p.m. or 2:45 p.m. on the following Thursdays: Oct. 15, 22, 29, Nov. 5, 12, 19, Dec. 3 & 10. Due to limited seating, you must register for these programs in advance.
VETERANS’ CLUB – Under the Tent
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, Oct. 19 at 9:15 a.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten. Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxborough’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez. To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
SENIOR SUPPER – GRAB AND GO
As we prepare for the winter, we will be conducting a “Grab and Go Senior Supper” for October on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. We will be re-evaluating each month to figure out if we can host Senior Suppers inside in the future. Please call us in advance to sign up.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesday, Oct. 28 there will be a Hearing Clinic offered from 10 to noon. This program is free and will provide a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
“THE IRISHMAN” – THE MOVIE
Starting on Wednesday Oct. 14 and continuing on the 3 following Wednesdays from 2 to 3 p.m., we will be showing the movie “The Irishman.” In the 1950’s, truck driver Frank Sheeran (Robert DeNiro) gets involved with Russell Bufalio (Joe Pesci) and his Pennsylvania crime family. As Sheeran climbs the ranks to become a top hit man, he also goes to work for Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). This film, directed by Martin Scorsese, was produced for Netflix in 2019 and uses a computer graphic “de-aging” technic to allow for actors in their 70’s to portray characters in their 30’s to 90’s. As this film is over 3.5 hours long, we will be splitting it over several weeks. Caution – this film is rated R for intense violence and language. We are showing this film (only available on Netflix) due to numerous requests. We understand that this may not be for everyone. We started this program back in March but were unable to finish it due to the closure.
THE HATE U GIVE – Book discussion, inside
Please join our 2nd year intern, Victoria Ferguson, for this 6-week series to discuss the book “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas. This program will start on Wednesday, Sept. 23 and continue through Wednesday, Oct. 28. In this group, members will discuss the book’s themes as well as relevant current events. This discussion group will be led by Master’s Level Social Work student Victoria, and will be designed to have supportive but difficult conversations, process strong emotions, and discuss how we can make changes in our own community. If you are interested in attending this group, sign up early as spots are limited.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing is on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. at Citizen’s Crust Restaurant. Sign up is required by Friday, Oct. 16. Van transportation arrangements must be made by Friday, the 16th.
MANICURES
Our manicurist Sheri Thorpe will be at the senior center on Tuesday, Oct. 27 beginning at 9 a.m. for 20 minute appointments. Sheri uses OPI products. The cost is $10. Call us to make an appointment and be sure to wear your face mask.
TABLE TOP GARDEN CLUB
Our Senior Center Table Top Garden club, under the direction of Marsha Lewicke, will continue to meet once again on Tuesday mornings at 9:45a.m. All are welcome and no previous gardening experience necessary.
TAI CHI – Under the Tent
Tai Chi is a great traditional Chinese way of relieving stress. This gradual form of exercise involves a series of movements performed in a slow focused manner. Join us on Monday mornings for Beginner Tai Chi class at 10 a.m. or for Tai Chi class at 10:45 a.m. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Thank you to the Friends of Foxboro Seniors for helping to fund this program. Space is limited, so you must call to sign up in advance.
WALKING CLUB
Join new friends as we travel together as a group walking around the Foxborough area. Our Walking Club meets at the senior center on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m., and from there we leave on our chosen route for the morning. Call us to sign up.
KNITTING CLUB – Under the Tent
The knitting club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. and is for beginners as well as those who would like to brush up on their skills or work on a project. Please bring your knitting needles and yarn.
SCRABBLE GROUP
Do you enjoy playing a game of Scrabble or would you like to learn how to play? We have a Scrabble group that meets on Monday afternoons at 12:30 p.m. at the senior center. Challenge your mind, enjoy some time with friends and have lots of fun. If you’re interested in playing, call us to sign up.
PLAY PING PONG
Ping pong is back! Thanks to the generous donations made in memory of Ray Malley, we now have a new ping pong table. All skill levels are welcome. This table is set up outside for the summer, under the front awning of the senior center. Players are welcome to play at any time, however, we have designated Thursday afternoons from 2 to 3:30 p.m. as a time to meet new friends and play.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.
For more information on Council on Aging & Human Services programs and services, check our website at www.foxboroughma.gov or call at 508-543-1234.