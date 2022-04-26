The Foxboro Senior Center, at 75 Central St., will be holding an open house on Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to stop by the senior center to learn about our programs and services for seniors and adults of all ages. Join us for a morning filled with program demonstrations and a choral performance by our Serenading Seniors, and learn about our trips, transportation services and Human Services. Light refreshments will be served.
‘SENIOR PROM’
The Foxboro Senior Center will be presenting a “Senior Prom” at the Lake View Pavilion on Thursday, June 16 from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Join us for an afternoon of lunch, dancing and lots of fun. The cost is $15 per person, and your meal choices are pan-seared boneless chicken or herb-crusted cod. Pick up your ticket when you sign up at the senior center with your payment and meal choice. The prom is sponsored by the Partners in Patriotism. Don’t miss out on this great social event of the season!
YOGA CLASSES
Yoga is the union between body, mind and spirit. Join us for our next 8-week session of yoga classes at 10:30 a.m. on the following Fridays: May 6, 13, 20, June 3, 10, 17, 24 & July 15. The cost is $53 per person. Everyone is welcome. Come just as you are, on your own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self-awareness. There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however, participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat. Please pay for the class at the time you sign up.
ARE YOU OLYMPIC READY?
As our 2022 Senior Olympics quickly approaches, join us on Wednesday, May 4 at 4 p.m. and come learn about each individual activity in this year’s Olympics. We’ll also watch the wrap-up video from our 2019 Senior Olympics. There will be time for a Q & A session before you turn in your 2022 Olympic registration form. Sign up in advance and get ready to have some fun!
VANGO DISCOVERY CLUB
The VanGo Discovery Club will start traveling once again on Wednesdays. On our travel days we will be leaving from the park at Booth Playground (80 South St.) at 10:15 a.m. and returning to Foxboro by 4:30(ish). Registrants will travel using the VanGo for an independent, self-guided exploration for 3 to 4 hours. The cost is $7 per person and must be paid at the time you sign up. The following Discovery Club trips have been scheduled on the following dates in May and June: May 4 to Falmouth Center, May 18 to Castle Island, June 8 to Battleship Cove (free for veterans), June 22 to Plymouth (wine tasting optional) and June 29 to Cape Cod Canal (Sandwich side). Seats are limited, and you must sign up with your payment in advance.
‘SONGS OF SPRING’
Jack Craig will be back at the senior center on Wednesday, May 4 at 1:30 p.m. for his program on “Songs of Spring.” Sing your way right through the spring season from “It Might As Well Be Spring” through “April Showers” and on to “Tip Toe Through the Tulips.” Whether its blue skies, robins, flowers, rainbows or the occasional spring love song – every song in this program celebrates the wonders of spring. Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
BOOK CLUB
Our senior center book club will be meeting on Monday, May 2 at 11 a.m. This program is designed for seniors who simply enjoy reading or listening to books on tape. If you are interested in taking part in the book club, sign up in advance.
MAKING MUSIC
Calling all musicians and singers: Bring your ukulele, guitar, voice or other acoustic instrument and join us for our “Making Music” program on May 2 at 1 p.m., and on the first Monday of every following month at 1 p.m. All skills are encouraged and welcome to participate in this monthly FREE sing and play along experience. We will explore fun and familiar songs. Sign up in advance
FRIENDS’ BINGO
Come and join us for bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, May 3 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every first Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
SHREDDING EVENT
It’s time for Spring Cleaning! Do you have any old, sensitive documents that you would like to dispose of properly? We will be holding a shredding event at the senior center on Friday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. This event is being sponsored by District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey. Don’t forget to make use of this great service and bring your documents to the shredder that will be located in the senior center parking lot at 75 Central St. Sign up to let us know if you’ll be taking part in this event.
LIBRARY DIRECTOR
In early April, the Town of Foxboro welcomed Elisabeth “Libby” O’Neil as the new director of the Boyden Library. Libby has been the director for the towns of Norfolk and Marion, and is excited to lead the Boyden Library into the future. If you haven’t already met Libby at the library, please join us on Wednesday, May 11 at 4 p.m. at the senior center to welcome Libby and enjoy some light refreshments. Please sign up in advance.
MOVIE DAYS IN MAY
The subject for our May Movies Days is ‘Musicals.’ The following movies will be shown at the senior center on Thursdays at 1 p.m.
May 5: “Tick, Tick… BOOM” On the brink of turning 30, a promising theater composer (Andrew Garfield) navigates love, friendship and the pressure to create something great before time runs out.
May 12: “Les Miserables” The musical version of Victor Hugo’s epic tale of love and sacrifice, first produced for the stage in 1985, now receives the big-screen treatment with Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and Ann Hathaway.
May 26: “Hairspray” After landing a spot on a popular dance show, a gutsy and talented teenager rallies against racial segregation and sizeism in 1960’s Baltimore.
Sign up in advance
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the coffee room or on the outside benches. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
LINE DANCING
It’s time to get moving, so let’s do some line dancing! Our line dancing instructors, Jeanne Bonneau and Faye Sullivan, will be here to help lead the classes. The classes will be held on the following Tuesdays at noon: May 3 & 10. Classes are fun and beginners are always welcome, so sign up in advance.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our new monthly Senior Supper program is focusing on a unique high quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, May 18 at 4 p.m. This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. May’s meal is meat lasagna and Caesar salad. The cost is $5 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
SALEM CROSS INN & QUABBIN RESERVOIR TRIP
On Thursday, Aug. 11 we’ll be off for an amazing trip to the Salem Cross Inn in W. Brookfield for lunch and a guided tour of the Quabbin Reservoir. We’ll be leaving Foxboro at 9 a.m. from the side parking lot of St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St. Join us as we start off the day with a tour of the Quabbin and learn about the intriguing history of the reservoir and why it was built during the Depression Era. After the tour, we’re off to the Salem Cross Inn, a beautifully restored 1700’s colonial home. At the Inn, we’ll enjoy their Original Historic Fireplace Feast. For lunch, you will have a choice of prime rib (prepared by the open hearth) or old-fashioned chicken pot pie served with a buttermilk biscuit. Both meals are served with salad, seasonal fresh vegetable, potato, homemade rolls & muffins, tea/coffee & homemade dessert. The cost is $120 for Foxboro residents and $127 for non-residents. Registration with payment has begun.
SPRING DAYS AT BLITHEWOLD
On Thursday, May 26 at 9 a.m., we’ll be heading to Bristol, Rhode Island’s Blitheworld Mansion. Join us as we celebrate spring at this beautiful 33 acre estate on Narragansett Bay with its spectacular gardens. Following our visit and guided tour at Blitheworld, we’ll be off to enjoy a great lunch at Newport’s Atlantic Resort. Meal choices are either sauteed chicken with tarragon cream sauce or baked scrod. After lunch, we can spend a little time strolling downtown Newport before heading for home. The cost for Foxboro residents is $99 per person and for non-residents the cost is $105. Registration, with payment, has begun. Don’t miss this opportunity for a great day trip!
OUTDOOR ZUMBA CLASSES
Every Thursday at 1:30, we are holding a second Zumba class. Come and enjoy everyone’s favorite Zuma class which will be held outdoors! Sign up in advance and join us for some great exercise and fun.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, May 4, 11, 18 & 25 there will be hearing clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
For more information on Council on Aging and Human Services programs and services, check our website at www.foxboroughma.gov or call us at 508-543-1234.