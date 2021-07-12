Join us for our “Summer’s End Luau” at the senior center on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. Enjoy the music of the islands while dining with friends. Guests are encouraged to dress in “Aloha Casual” attire. This event has limited seating, and is offered for FREE due to a generous donation from the Ahern School Parent Advisory Council. The menu will include pasta salad, pineapple mango salad and Hawaiian Roll. Please choose one of the following entrees when you sign up: Shrimp Skewer, Pulled Pork or Teriyaki Salmon. Due to the limited seating, you must sign up in advance.
Monday, July 19
Chair Yoga 9:15 a.m.; Core Workout 11:45 a.m.; Scrabble 1 p.m.; Mah Jongg 1 p.m.; Knitting 1 p.m.; Veterans’ Club 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 20
Tai Chi 8:30 a.m.; Zumba Gold class 9:45 a.m.; Table Top Garden Club 9:45 a.m.; Nutrition 11 a.m.; Meditation 12 noon; Talespinners 2 p.m.; SHINE by appt. 3 p.m.
Wednesday, July 21
Strength Training (1) 8:25 a.m.; Strength Training (2) 9:15 a.m.; Walking Club 10 a.m.; VanGo Discovery Club – Newport RI 10:15 a.m.; NO Chorus; Mah Jongg 1 p.m.; Music with Jack Craig 2 p.m.; Senior Supper – Grab and Go 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 22
Core Workout 9 a.m.; Art with Ally 10:30 a.m.; Men’s Fitness Class 10:35; Luncheon Outing at Horse & Carriage 1 p.m.; Movie Day – “Into the Woods” 1 p.m.
Friday, July 23
Senior Fitness (1) 8:45 a.m.; Senior Fitness (2) 9:35 a.m.; Cribbage 10:45 a.m.
VETERANS’ BENEFITS SEMINAR
All Foxborough veterans, spouses and widows are invited to learn about eligible veterans’ benefits from the Foxborough Director of Veteran Services, Ally Rodriguez, on Wednesday July 28 at 2 p.m. If you’d like to join us for this even at the senior center, please sign up in advance.
NECK & SHOULDER TRAINING FOR SENIORS
The 6-week Neck & Shoulder Training for Seniors program is designed to help you to relieve stress and increase mobility in the neck and shoulder region. The balloons are back!! This program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN, and will be offered on your choice of Mondays or Thursdays. The Monday classes will be held at 11:45 a.m.on the following Mondays: Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30, Sept. 13 & 20. Or you may choose to take the class at 9 a.m. on the following Thursdays: July 29, Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26 & Sept. 2. The cost for either the Monday or Thursday class is $42 per person. Space is limited and you must sign up in advance with your payment.
MEN’S BBQ – Under the tent
On Thursday, July 29 at noon, and once each month, men are invited to a BBQ at the senior center where they can eat and discuss men’s issues. The cost of this program is $3. If you’d like to join us, you must register with your $3 payment by the Tuesday prior to the BBQ.
LUNCH OUT
Our next luncheon outing will be on Thursday, July 22 at 1 p.m. at Horse and Carriage restaurant. Call us to sign up by Monday, July 19 and meet us at the restaurant on the 22nd. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 19th.
MEDITATION
Meditation is a state of deep peace that occurs when the mind is calm and silent. Join us for our Meditation classes in the senior center on Tuesdays in July from noon to 1 p.m. Learn to create peace of mind and go on a mini vacation of meditation every day! Each class will focus on breathing, improving posture and practicing different meditation methods including writing your own guided meditation. In these uncertain times you deserve moments of calm personal reflection. Due to a special funding source, this program will be free for the month of July. If enough participants wish to continue into the future, there will eventually be a cost for this class. Please sign up in advance.
VANGO DISCOVERY CLUB
The VanGo Discovery Club will be held on Wednesdays in July starting at 10:15 a.m. This club will provide you an opportunity to venture out of your everyday life, while exploring a new community. Participants will travel by the VanGo to a new area for an independent, self-guided exploration for 3 to 4 hours each and return to Foxboro around 4:30ish. On July 21 we’ll be visiting Newport and on July 28 we’ll be traveling to Providence Place/Downtown Waterfront. The cost is $5 per person and you must sign up and pay in advance.
JACK CRAIG – SONGS OF HOPE AND INSPIRATION
Join us on Wednesday, July 21 at 2 p.m. for Jack Craig’s program on “Songs of Hope and Inspiration.” Throughout time, hope and inspiration have been conveyed through song. The songs in this program have lyrics with uplifting messages that inspire hope for all people. Find gratitude in singing about smiles, sunny sides, happy days, dreams, world peace and hope for tomorrow! Please sign up in advance.
MOVIE DAYS IN JULY
The Movie Days for the month of July will be held on Thursdays at 1 p.m. and we will be showing the following movies: July 22 – “Into the Woods” and; July 29 – “In the Heights,” and if you’d like to join us, please sign up in advance.
TECH 101 – IPHONE BASICS
Are you getting the most out of your iPhone? Join us on Monday July 26 at 2:15 for our Tech 101 – iPhone Basics class to learn some tips and tricks for this amazing phone device in your pocket. Sign up in advance.
YANKEE CANDLE/BRIGHT NIGHTS TRIP
Join us on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 9:45 a.m. as we travel by motorcoach from Foxboro out to West Springfield, MA to get into the holiday spirit and enjoy a fun-filled day. Our first stop is the Storrowton Tavern & Carriage House where we will have a choice of Baked New England Scrod or Roast Turkey for lunch. Then we are off to Yankee Candle, America’s favorite candle company, where we will learn how candles are made, shop at the world’s largest candle shop and experience Christmas in their “Magical Land of Fantasy.” When darkness sets in, we will drive through Bright Nights in Forest Park, a renowned village of over 600,000 Christmas lights. The cost for this trip is $94 for Foxborough residents and $100 for non-residents. Sign up for Foxborough residents with their payment has begun. Sign-up with payment for non-residents begins on July 27.
TAI CHI
On Tuesdays, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., start your day with the peaceful meditation and movement of Tai Chi with instructor Elijah Swain. Elijah is a 9th Degree black belt and is the owner of the Tai Jing Academy. The cost of each class is $3 and is punch-card eligible. Our thanks to the Friends of Foxboro Seniors for helping to fund this program. Call us to sign up.
Q & A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxborough Town Manager on Wednesday, July 28 at 12:30 p.m. The Town Manager will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a Question and Answer session. Call us to sign up.
TABLE TOP GARDEN CLUB
The senior center Table Top Garden Club meets every Tuesday, at 9:45 a.m. Under the direction of Marsha Lewicke, this club explores gardening techniques, tends our outdoor raised garden beds, and has group discussions regarding different varieties of plant life. No previous gardening experience is necessary. Call us to sign up.
PILGRIM BELLE TRIP SIGN UP
Join us for a trip to Plymouth, MA on Thursday, Sept. 2. We’ll be leaving Foxborough from St. Mary’s parking lot at 9:30 a.m. and traveling by motorcoach to Plymouth to cruise Plymouth Harbor in style aboard the Pilgrim Belle, a Mississippi-style paddle wheeler. We will enjoy a 75 minute narrated cruise of this historic town and seaport, followed by lunch at the Tavern on the Wharf restaurant. For lunch you will have your choice of Baked New England Cod or Chicken Marsala. After lunch we will enjoy a wine tasting at Plymouth Bay Winery and then have some free time in downtown Plymouth before departing for home. The cost for this trip is $101 for Foxboro residents and $106 for non-residents. Price includes all gratuities. Call us to sign up.
VETERANS’ CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, July 19 at 2:30 p.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten. Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxborough’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez. To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC
At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27 there will be a free Blood Pressure Clinic at the senior center. Blood pressure checks are done by Foxborough Fire Department Deputy Chief and Public Health Nurse Tom Kenvin, and the free clinics are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. Call us for an appointment.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.
For more information on Council on Aging and Human Services programs and services, check our website at www.foxboroughma.gov or call us at 508-543-1234.