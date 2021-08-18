Join us on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. for an Ice Cream Sunday Party. Choose your toppings for a great end of summer ice cream treat. The cost is $2 person. Sign up and pay in advance. Space is limited so don’t miss out!
Monday, Aug. 23
Chair Yoga 9:15 a.m.; Neck and Shoulder Workout 11:45 a.m.; Scrabble 1 p.m.; Mah Jongg 1 p.m.; Knitting 1 p.m.; Downton Abbey Club 2:05 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Tai Chi 8:30 a.m.; Blood Pressure Clinic 9 a.m.; Zumba Gold class 9:45 a.m.; Table Top Garden Club 9:45 a.m.; Nutrition 11 a.m.; Meditation 12 noon; Ukulele II Class 2:p.m. Talespinners 2 p.m.; SHINE by appt. 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Strength Training (1) 8:25 a.m.; Strength Training (2) 9:15 a.m.; Chorus 10 a.m.; Walking Club 10 a.m.; VanGo Discovery Club – Mashpee Commons 10:15 a.m.; Chorus 10:15 a.m.; Hotdog Day at Annon Court for Foxboro Housing Residents 12 noon; Conversation with the Town Manager 12:30 p.m.; Mah Jongg 1 p.m.; Senior Supper – Grab and Go 4:30 p.m.; Men’s BBQ 4:45 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Neck & Shoulder Training 9 a.m.; Art with Ally 10:30 a.m.; Men’s Fitness Class 10:35; Canasta 12:30 p.m.; Movie Day – “Get On Up” 1 p.m.; Luncheon Outing to House of Fortune 1 p.m.; Paolo DiGregorio History Lecture on The Common 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 27
Senior Fitness (1) 8:45 a.m.; Senior Fitness (2) 9:35 a.m.; Yoga 10:30 a.m.; Cribbage 10:45 a.m.
TRANSPORTATION OPTIONS
As we age, transportation concerns become more apparent. On Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 2 p.m., Christina LaRose will present a program at the senior center that will highlight all of the different transportation options that are available to you. Sign up and we will save you a seat.
HOT DOG DAY FOR FOXBOROUGH HOUSING RESIDENTS
Residents of N. Carl Annon Court and Centennial Court, please join us at N. Carl Annon Court for our 2nd annual Hot Dog Day on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at noon. (This program was previously advertised as occurring on Thursday, Aug. 26).We will start grilling at around 11:45 a.m., with hotdogs served at noon. Please register in advance to be sure that a hotdog will be cooked for you!
THEATER WORKSHOP
Join us on Wednesday afternoons from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. for our Theater Workshops starting September 1. Learn character portrayal by reading scripts (mostly comedy). This fun workshop will be led by Evie Rayburg and Jeanne Bonneau and will require NO memorization, costumes or production. Sign up in advance.
DOWNTON ABBEY CLUB
The Downton Abbey television series, set in the fictional Yorkshire country estate of Downton Abbey between 1912 - 1926, depicts the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their domestic servants. The Downton Abbey Club will convene each Monday starting Aug. 23 at the senior center from 2:05 to 3:50 p.m. to watch the critically acclaimed show in chronological order. So join us as we watch 2 episodes in a row most every week. To reserve your seat, sign up in advance.
MEN’S BBQ – Under the tent
On Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 4:45 p.m., men are invited to a BBQ at the senior center where they can eat and discuss men’s issues. We usually meet monthly for lunch, but for the month of August this will be a dinner BBQ. The cost of this program is $3. If you’d like to join us, you must register with your $3 payment by the Monday prior to the BBQ.
PAOLO DIGREGORIO – ON THE COMMON
History professor Paolo DiGregorio will be back on the Foxborough Common on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 4:30 p.m. for a history lecture on “The Commons: The Creation of Colonial New England Towns.” One of the most characteristic features of the old New England towns is the village green, or town common. From Boston to Woodstock, these public spaces served important functions in colonial society. Paolo’s program will examine the history of New England town commons and the establishment of towns and villages across the region. Join Paolo for his lecture about town commons ON the Foxborough Common! This event will occur during the Foxborough Farmer’s Market on The Common. Please sign up and be sure to bring a chair since bench seating is limited.
VANGO DISCOVERY CLUB
The VanGo Discovery Club will be held on Wednesdays starting at 10:15 a.m. This club provides you an opportunity to venture out of your everyday life, while exploring a new community. Participants travel by the VanGo to a new area for an independent, self-guided exploration for 3 to 4 hours each and return to Foxboro around 4:30ish. We’ll be traveling to Mashpee Commons on Aug. 25. For the month of September, we’ll be traveling to the following locations: Woods Hole on Sept. 1, Roger Williams Park on Sept. 8, The American Heritage Museum on Sept. 15, Newport RI on Sept. 22 and Wojcik’s Farm on Sept. 29
The cost is $5 per person and you must sign up and pay in advance.
YOGA CLASSES
Yoga is the union between body, mind and spirit. Everyone is welcome to join us on Fridays starting Aug. 27 from 10:30 to 11:45 for an 8 week yoga session. The cost is $53 per person. Come just as you are on your own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self-awareness. There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat. Classes will be held on Aug. 27, Sept 3, 10, 17, Oct. 1, 15, 22 and 29. Sign up in advance, and payment is due at the time you sign up.
“LANCASTER IN STYLE” TRIP
We still have openings on our trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania from Oct. 25 through Oct. 27. Join us for some great food and exceptional entertainment as we travel with friends, enjoy the picturesque scenery and experience the time-honored traditions of the Amish. We will be traveling to Lancaster, Pennsylvania. This trip will include: round-trip motorcoach transportation; 2 nights at the historic Cork Factory Hotel; guided tour of the Amish farmlands; private wine, cheese and painting reception; tickets for “Queen Esther” at the magnificent Sight and Sound Theater, and; 2 breakfasts, 2 lunches and 2 dinners. The cost for this tour is $560pp for a double, $510pp for a triple and $715 for singles. The cost for optional trip insurance will be $70 per person and must be included with at 50% trip deposit. The balance is due by Aug. 31. The sign-up for this trip has begun.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
Starting in September, we will be offering Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the Coffee Room or on the outside benches. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
LUNCH OUT
Our next luncheon outing will be on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 1 p.m. at the House of Fortune in Plainville, for some Chinese food. Call us to sign up by Monday, Aug. 23 and meet us at the restaurant on the 26th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 23rd.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Sept. 1 & 15 there will be Hearing Clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and will provide a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
MEDITATION
Meditation is a state of deep peace that occurs when the mind is calm and silent. Join us for our Meditation classes in the senior center on Tuesdays in July from noon to 1 p.m. Learn to create peace of mind and go on a mini vacation of meditation every day! Each class will focus on breathing, improving posture and practicing different meditation methods including writing your own guided meditation. In these uncertain times you deserve moments of calm personal reflection. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Please sign up in advance.
MOVIE DAYS
August and September Movie Days are held on Thursdays at 1 p.m. and we will be showing the following movies:
Aug. 26 – “Get On Up” Music legend James Brown makes a turbulent journey from humble origins to superstardom as the Godfather of Soul.
Sept. 1 – “Sherlock Holmes” When a string of murders terrorizes London, it doesn’t take long for legendary detective Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.) and his crime solving partner Dr. Watson (Jude Law) to find the killer.
Sept. 9 – “Sherlock Holmes 2: Game of Shadows” Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.) and Dr. Watson (Jude Law) are back to catch the infamous criminal Moriarty (Jared Harris).
Sept. 23 – “Enola Homes” and Sept. 30 – “Mr. Holmes”
Seating is limited, so please sign up for the movies in advance.
Q& A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxborough Town Manager on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 12:30 p.m. The Town Manager will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a Question and Answer session. Call us to sign up.
FEASIBILITY STUDY IN DEPTH
At the November 2019 Town Meeting, the Town authorized funds to be spent on a “Senior/Community Center Feasibility Study.” On Monday, Aug. 30 at 10:30 a.m. Marc will be presenting this draft to interested seniors, as well as answering any questions about potential next steps in the process. Snacks will be provided. Sign up in advance.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC
At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24 there will be a free Blood Pressure Clinic at the senior center. Blood pressure checks are done by Foxborough Fire Department Deputy Chief and Public Health Nurse Tom Kenvin, and the free clinics are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. Call us for an appointment.
For more information on Council on Aging and Human Services programs and services, check our website at www.foxboroughma.gov or call us at 508-543-1234.