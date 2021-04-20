BEYOND CINCO DE MAYO” On The Common
Paolo DiGregorio will be joining us on the Foxboro Common at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5 to present his program “Beyond Cinco De Mayo: A brief history of Mexico from independence to revolution.” To many of us in the US, the history of Mexico begins and ends with May 5th, even if we don’t really know why that date is celebrated. It is a dramatic, tragic and complex tale that still resonates and shapes modern Mexican society. This program will be presented by noted historian and teacher, Paolo DiGregorio, who will highlight the story of Mexico from the War of Independence to the Mexican Revolution. The program will take place on the Foxboro Common. Please sign up in advance. Attendance will be limited based on COVID protocols.
CHARLES RIVER CRUISE OUTING
Join us on Thursday, August 5 when we travel to Boston by motorcoach for a Charles River Cruise. We’ll be leaving from the side parking lot of St. Mary’s Church at 10:30 a.m. and we’ll be taking a 60-minute narrated tour, hosted by Charles Riverboat Company. This riverboat cruise offers spectacular views of the Boston and Cambridge skylines. Come enjoy this sightseeing excursion aboard one of Boston’s only authentic riverboats. Following the cruise, we’ll be treated to lunch at The Cheesecake Factory restaurant. Choose an entrée from a fantastic menu with cheesecake for dessert. The cost of this trip is $99 per person for Foxborough residents and $105 per person for non-residents. Foxborough residents can sign up with their payments starting May 10th. Sign up with payment for non-residents begins on May 24th.
FOOT STABILITY & ANKLE MOBILITY
This 6-week program is designed to make our musculoskeletal function the way that it used to be. Once we improve our foot stability and ankle mobility, the knees, hips and spine work and feel better. The muscles of the core become organized which results in better balance overall. This program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES. The Monday class will start at 11:45 a.m. on the following Mondays: May 3, 10, 17, 24, June 7 & 14. Or you may choose to take that class on Thursdays at 9 a.m. on the following Thursdays: April 29, May 6, 13, 20, 27 & June 3. The cost is $42 and must be paid at the time you sign up for either the Monday or Thursday classes.
SARS Co-V-2 CONCERNS
Join us on Wednesday, April 28 at 4:30 p.m. and come learn about key concerns regarding SARS-CoV-2 (Covid), personal hygiene, immune system enhancing foods and available tests/vaccines developed for Coronavirus from regular guest lecturer Dr. Naseem Ahmed.
YOGA – under the tent
Join us on Fridays from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. for 6-weeks of yoga classes led by Lisa Cohen. Yoga is the UNION between body, mind and spirit. Everyone is welcome just as they are on their own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self-awareness. There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however, participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat. The classes will be held on May 14, 21, 28 and June 4, 11 & 18 for a cost of $42. Space is limited. You must sign up in advance with your payment.
UKULELE 101 FOR BEGINNERS – Under the tent
Start your musical journey with the Ukulele! Join us for Beginner Ukulele Classes on 6 Tuesdays, from May 11 through June 15 from 2 to 3 p.m. No prior musical experience is needed. During this 6-week program, participants will learn how to play basic chords, rhythms, and strum patterns that will enable you to explore familiar songs in no time. Bring your own Soprano, Concert or Tenor ukulele (with GCEA tuning). An electronic tuning device, such as a Snark Tuner, is also recommended. As the learning continues, songs of increased challenge will be offered. The classes will be held on May 11, 18, 25 and June 1, 8 & 15 for a cost of $56. Space is limited. You must sign up in advance with your payment.
GRAB N GO LUNCH DRIVE-THRU
Sign-up for a Grab N Go Lunch drive-thru at the senior center on Thursday, May 13 at 11:30 a.m. The team at Heart to Home Meals is offering the free Grab n Go Lunch to be picked up at the senior center by those who have signed up in advance. Meals are frozen and can be stored in your freezer until you are ready to heat and enjoy! The company, Heart to Home Meals, provides a selection of over 160 healthy and nutritious meals, soups and desserts, hand delivered by a local driver right to your freezer, so this is your chance to try them out. When you register to pick up your lunch, please indicate if you would like Turkey with Cranberry Orange Sauce or Crumb Topped Cod in Lemon Sauce. Quantities are limited and you must sign up in advance.
“BAG OF SUNSHINE” DRIVE-THRU GIVEAWAY
The Sue Marshall Realty Team at Keller Williams Realty will be giving away “Bags of Sunshine” — with all things yellow — at the senior center on Thursday, April 29. Quantities are limited so you must call to sign up and get a pick-up time.
MEN’S FITNESS CLASS
The senior center is offering another Men’s Fitness Class on Thursdays, at 10:35 a.m., starting April 22. This 6-week program is designed to help senior males move and feel better. We combine fitness with corrective exercise to alleviate joint pain and promote better mobility. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES and is held on April 22, 29, May 6, 13, 20 & 27. The cost is $42 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
Q& A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxborough Town Manager on Wednesday, April 28 at 12:30 p.m. The town Manager will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a Question and Answer session. Call us to sign up.
MEN’S BBQ – Under the tent
On Thursday, April 29 at 12 noon, and once each month, men are invited to a BBQ at the senior center where they can eat and discuss men’s issues. The cost of this program is $3. If you’d like to join us, you must register with your $3 payment by the Tuesday prior to the BBQ. Masks will be required to be worn when not eating.
FLEXIBILITY AND STRENGTH CLASSES
Join us for Flexibility and Strength classes on Tuesdays, beginning May 4th, at 12:15 p.m. These classes will be facilitated by Jenn McBride, PT, DPT of Bay State Physical Therapy. Each week we will meet outside at the senior center for a mix of upper and lower body strengthening, with balance, functional movements and stretching. Our goal is to help participants feel more confident with their movement during activities at home and in the community. Space is limited, so please call to sign up in advance.
COA/HUMAN SERVICES ADVISORY BOARD MEETING
The Council on Aging and Human Services Advisory Board will be meeting on Thursday, April 29 at 3 p.m. at the senior center.
MOVIE DAY
Join us on our next Movie Day at the senior center. Due to social distancing, we have to limit seating to 9 people per showing. On Thursday, April 29 at 1 p.m. we will be showing the movie “Les Miserables.” After 19 years as a prisoner, Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman) is freed by Javert (Russell Crowe). Valjean promptly breaks parole but later uses stolen silver to reinvent himself. Eight years later, Valjean becomes the guardian of a child after her mother’s (Anne Hathaway) death, but Javert’s relentless pursuit means that peace will be a long time coming. Call us to sign up in advance.
PRE-TOWN MEETING INFO SESSION
Come join the Foxborough Town Manager William Keegan at the senior center on Tuesday, May 4 at 1 p.m. when he will answer your questions regarding the upcoming Foxborough Annual Town Meeting. Call us to sign up in advance.
CRIME PREVENTION & SAFETY CONCERNS
On Wednesday, May 12 at 1 p.m., Foxborough Police Departments’ Sgt. Collins and Detective Morrison will be at the senior center to discuss crime prevention and safety concerns and there will be a Q & A about scams facing the community during the pandemic. This program will also include safety ideas for home and travel. Call us to sign up.
TECH 101 — iPhone Basics
Are you getting the most out of your iPhone? Come to this Tech-101 iPhone Basics Class on Wednesday, May 5 at 3:30 p.m. to learn some tips and tricks for this amazing device in your pocket. Sign up in advance.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC
At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27 there will be a free Blood Pressure Clinic at the senior center. Blood pressure checks are done by Foxborough Fire Department Deputy Chief and Public Health Nurse Tom Kenvin, and the free clinics are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. Call us for an appointment.