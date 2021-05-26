After 15 months of not gathering together in large groups, we welcome you back to the senior center to enjoy a meal with friends, old and new. Join us for a BBQ on Thursday, June 10 at noon. We will be serving hamburgers, a side and a drink. The cost is $4 per person and you must sign up in advance. Vaccinations are strongly encouraged.
9:35 a.m.; Yoga 10:30 a.m.; Cribbage 10:45 a.m.
SINGO!
Singo, our popular sing-along version of Bingo, will return to the senior center on Wednesday, June 2 at 2 p.m. Join Jim the DJ Guy for an afternoon of fun and friends and laughs outside under the tent. Sign up in advance.
COFFEE AND DONUTS!!
Beginning in June, our popular coffee and donuts will be returning at the senior center from 8:30ish to 11:30 a.m. Once again you will be able to get a cup of coffee and/or a donut (courtesy of Honey Dew Donuts). For the time being, you must enjoy your coffee/donuts outside at our picnic tables or under the tent and we will also be using disposable cups.
TAI CHI
On Tuesdays, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., start your day with the peaceful meditation and movement of Tai Chi with instructor Elijah Swain. Elijah is a 9th Degree black belt and is the owner of the Tai Jing Academy. The cost of each class is $3 and is punch-card eligible. Our thanks to the Friends of Foxboro Seniors for helping to fund this program. Call us to sign up.
ALLERGIC RHINOCONJUNCTIVITIES AND FOODS FOR IMMUNOTHERAPY
Seasonal allergies are common and continuously increasing. There are many different causes of allergic symptoms varying from mild to potentially life threatening. Allergy occurs when a person’s immune system reacts to substances in the environment (allergens) that are harmless for most people. Allergens can include those found in house dust mites, pets, pollen, insects, molds, foods and some medicines. Some healthy changes in our eating habits could be helpful to keep our immune systems strong to fight against allergies. Join us on Wednesday, June 2 at 4:30 for this program that will be presented by our regular teacher, Dr. Naseem Ahmed. Please sign up in advance.
HIP HOP DANCE CHAIR EXERCISE – Under the tent
On Wednesday, June 9 at 3:30 p.m. we will be offering a Hip Hop Dance/Chair Exercise Class under our tent. This one hour exercise class will have us travel through time on the “soul train” and we’ll chair dance to clean cut hip hop and R & B songs. We will be using creative props such as drums and the African maracas to help make our soul train journey come to life. Call to sign up.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND – ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, June 1 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
MEN’S FITNESS CLASS
The senior center is offering another Men’s Fitness Class on Thursdays, at 10:35 a.m., starting June 10. This 6-week program is designed to help senior males move and feel better. We combine fitness with corrective exercise to alleviate joint pain and promote better mobility. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES and is held on June 10, 17, 24, July 1, 8 & 15. The cost is $42 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
CORE WORKOUT USING ROTATIONAL MOVEMENTS
This 6-week Core Workout program is designed to stabilize the core using movements we don’t normally use in daily life. Techniques learned during this class will be great for posture, back pain and incontinence. This program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES and will be offered on your choice of Mondays or Thursdays. The Monday classes will start at 11:45 a.m. on the following Mondays: June 21, 28, July 12, 19, 26 & Aug. 2. Or you may choose to take the class on Thursdays at 9 a.m. on the following Thursdays: June 17, 24, July 1, 8, 15 & 22. The cost for either the Monday or Thursday 6-week program is $42. Space is limited and you must sign up in advance with your payment.
MOVIE DAYS IN JUNE
We will be showing the following 3 Netflix movies at the senior center at 2 p.m. on Thursdays in June:
1 — On June 3 the featured movie will be “The Two Popes”. This is set in Vatican City in the aftermath of the Vatican leaks scandal, the film follows Pope Benedict XVI (Anthony Hopkins) as he attempts to convince Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) to reconsider his decision to resign as an archbishop as he confides his own intentions to abdicate the papacy.
2 – On June 10 the featured movie will be “The Dig.” On the eve of World War II, a British widow (Carey Muligan) hires a self-taught archaeologist (Ralph Fiennes) to dig up mysterious formations on her land, leading to a staggering find. This is based on a true story.
3 – On June 17 the featured movie will be “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” This film follows the Chicago 7, a group of anti-Vietnam protestors charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines with the intention of inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago (starring Michael Keaton, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Eddie Redmayne and Sacha Baron Cohen).
Sign up in advance for all or just some of our June movie days.
SENIOR SUPPER – GRAB AND GO
For the month of June we are continuing to host a weekly Grab and Go Senior Supper drive-thru meal on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. Just drive up to the senior center and we’ll hand you a packed dinner. In addition to our “Grab and Go” suppers, starting in June we will also be offering you the opportunity to enjoy your senior supper at the senior center with friends under the tent. Quantities are limited, so you must call us in advance to sign up. Due to limited seating, when you sign up please let us know if you will be joining us under the tent or taking your meal home with you. Suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
TECH 101 — iPhone Basics
Are you getting the most out of your iPhone? Come to this Tech-101 iPhone Basics Class on Wednesday, June 16 at 3:30 p.m. or at 5 p.m. to learn some tips and tricks for this amazing device in your pocket. Sign up in advance.
BOOK CLUB
Our senior center Book Club will resume meeting on Monday, June 7 at 11 a.m. This program is designed for seniors who simply enjoy reading or listening to books on tape. If you are interested in taking part in the Book Club, call Christina at 508-543-1234 to sign up in advance. If the weather is cooperating, we may move the meeting outside in the picnic area to enjoy the sunshine.
VETERANS’ CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, June 7 at 2:30 p.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten. Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxborough’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez. To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Thursday, June 24 at 1 p.m. at Jake n Joe’s restaurant. Call us to sign up by Monday, June 21 and meet us at the restaurant on the 24th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 21st.
FLEXIBILITY AND STRENGTH CLASSES
Join us for Flexibility and Strength classes on Tuesdays at 12:15 p.m. These classes will be facilitated by Jenn McBride, PT, DPT of Bay State Physical Therapy. Each week we will meet outside at the senior center for a mix of upper and lower body strengthening, with balance, functional movements and stretching. Our goal is to help participants feel more confident with their movement during activities at home and in the community. Space is limited, so please call to sign up in advance.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC
At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8 there will be a free Blood Pressure Clinic at the senior center. Blood pressure checks are done by Foxborough Fire Department Deputy Chief and Public Health Nurse Tom Kenvin, and the free clinics are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. Call us for an appointment.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.