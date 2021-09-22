It has been 2 weeks since Paul Revere took his legendary midnight ride and his wife Rachel has only heard from her husband once. Still isolated from one another due to the Siege of Boston, Rachel desperately tries to create a plan to safely take her children from the reach of the British Regular Army in Boston. Join us on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 4:30 p.m. for the program “Rendezvous with Rachel Revere” produced by History at Play and you will help Rachel as she carefully considers the dangers and demands of each plan. Find out if Rachel is successful in her perilous mission to unite her family, amidst the wake of an American Revolution. This event is co-sponsored by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors and the Foxborough Senior Center. Sign up in advance and reserve your seat!
Monday, Sept. 27
Chair Yoga 9:15 a.m.; Movement Patterns for Brain Health 11:45 a.m.; Mah Jongg 1 p.m.; Knitting 1 p.m.; Scrabble 1 p.m.; Downton Abbey Club 2:05p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Tai Chi 8:30 a.m.; Blood Pressure Clinic 9 a.m.; Zumba Gold class 9:45 a.m.; Table Top Garden Club 9:45 a.m.; Nutrition 11 a.m.; Talespinners 2 p.m.; SHINE by appt. 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Strength Training (1) 8:25 a.m.; Strength Training (2) 9:15 a.m.; Walking Club 10 a.m.;VanGo Discovery Club 10:15 a.m.; Chorus 10:15 a.m.; Theater Workshop 11:30 p.m.; Conversation with the Town Manager 12:30 p.m.; Mah Jongg 1 p.m.; History Lecture with Paolo 4:45 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Movement Patterns for Brain Health 9 a.m.; Senior Sandwiches 10 a.m.; Art with Ally 10:30 a.m.; Men’s Fitness Class 10:35; Canasta 12:30 p.m.; Movie Day – “Mr. Holmes” 1 p.m.; Luncheon Outing at Jake n Joe’s 1 p.m.; History of the Doolittle Home 2:15 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Senior Fitness (1) 8:45 a.m.; Senior Fitness (2) 9:35 a.m.; Yoga 10:30 a.m.; Cribbage 10:45 a.m.
LANCASTER TRIP MEET AND GREET
If you will be traveling us on our trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania in October, join us for a Lancaster Trip Meet and Greet on Thursday, Oct. 7 at noon. This is a great opportunity to get to know the people you will be traveling with. Hors d’oeuvres will be served. Attendance is not required, but is strongly encouraged. Please sign up to let us know if you’ll be joining us.
MAH JONGG LESSONS
Have you ever wanted to learn how to play Mah Jongg? Or has it been many years since you last played and you would like a refresher? This 7-week class taught by Edie Erickson will meet on Wednesdays, starting Oct. 13 through Dec. 1 at 12:30 p.m. Edie will teach you all the basics of this fairly complicated game, and by the end of the class, you should be able to join the regularly scheduled Mah Jongg groups here at the senior center. You must register for these classes.
FEASIBILITY STUDY SITE TOUR
Many seniors who have viewed the Feasibility Study have requested to be shown potential site locations for a new Senior/Community Center. Anyone who is interested in touring the 3 sites should join us at the “Auditorium” directly behind the Public Safety Facility on Payson Road at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13. Sign up in advance so we know you’ll be joining us.
THE HISTORY OF THE DOOLITTLE HOME
We have driven by hundreds of times, but now you can join us on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 2:15 to learn about an important piece of Foxborough history - the Doolittle Home. This program will be presented by Linda Hunter, the Executive Director of the Doolittle Home. Snacks will be provided. Please sign up in advance.
THE HISTORY OF HOWARD JOHNSON’S + ROOT BEER FLOATS
Howard Johnson created an orange-roofed empire of ice cream stands and restaurants that stretched from Maine to Florida. Join us on Wednesday, Oct 6 at 4:15 to enjoy a root beer float while hearing historian and author Anthony M. Sammarco recount the history of Howard Johnson’s 28 flavors of ice cream, the “Tendersweet” clam strips and the other delicious and traditional foods you enjoyed! Sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
PAOLO DIGREGORIO HISTORY LECTURE
On Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 4:45 p.m., History Professor Paolo DiGregorio will be joining us once again for a history lecture on “Dissenters and Nonconformists: Religious Freedom in Early America.” The 1st Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the right to religious freedom. That guarantee was born of the religious vibrancy and diversity of the English colonies in the 17th and 18th centuries. While we may be familiar with the New England Puritans and the Virginia Anglicans, there were many other religious groups that shaped Early America. Paolo’s lecture will focus on the story of religious freedoms in American and may be especially of interest to those that are traveling on the Lancaster/Amish Country trip with the senior center in October. Sign up in advance.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
Starting in September on Thursdays, we will be offering Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the Coffee Room or on the outside benches. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
MOVEMENT PATTERNS FOR BRAIN HEALTH
The 6-week Movement Patterns for Brain Health program is designed to use movement patterns to create new neural pathways, reawaken old neural pathways and create new neurons in the brain. We will start with simple movement patterns and proceed to more complex patterns. This program will also help with proprioception (the body knowing where it is in space). The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN and will be offered on Monday mornings. The classes will start at 11:45 a.m. on the following Mondays: Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 18. 25, Nov. 1 & 8. The cost for the 6-week program is $42. Space is limited and you must sign up in advance with your payment.
Q&A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxboro Town Manager on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 12:30 p.m. The Town Manager will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a Question and Answer session. Call us to sign up.
LUNCH OUT
Our next luncheon outing will be on Thursday, Sept. 30, at 1 p.m. at Jake N Joe’s restaurant. Call us to sign up by Monday, Sept. 27, and meet us at the restaurant on the 26th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 27th.
“LANCASTER IN STYLE” TRIP
Take a trip out of town for a few days and join us on our trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania from Oct. 25 through Oct. 27. We’ll be enjoying some great food and exceptional entertainment as we travel with friends, enjoy the picturesque scenery and experience the time-honored traditions of the Amish. This trip will include: round-trip motorcoach transportation; 2 nights at the historic Cork Factory Hotel; guided tour of the Amish farmlands; private wine, cheese and painting reception; tickets for “Queen Esther” at the magnificent Sight and Sound Theater, and; 2 breakfasts, 2 lunches and 2 dinners. The cost for this tour is $560pp for a double, $510pp for a triple and $715 for singles. The cost for optional trip insurance will be $70 per person and must be included with your payment. Call us to sign-up if you’d like to join us.
VETERANS’ CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans' Club will be on Monday, Oct. 4 at 2:30 p.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten. Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxboro’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez. To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
APPLE CIDER DONUT GIVEAWAY
Start your fall off right! Enjoy a free apple donut with friends provided by the Sue Marshall Realty Team at Keller Williams on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 12 noon. Quantities are limited, so please sign up in advance
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested in learning a new skill? Helen Rice is hosting her famous card making class at the senior center on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. and every second Thursday of the month. All supplies are included, and at the end of the class you will have a beautiful home-made card for a future event! Please sign up in advance.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND – ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
CHAIR YOGA
Chair Yoga classes are held at the senior center every Monday morning at 9:15 a.m. under the direction of Michelle Lawlor of the YMCA. Yoga is a gentle form of yoga that can be done while sitting in a chair or while standing and using the chair for support. The cost for this class is $3 and is punch card eligible. Due to limited space, you must call in advance to register for the class.
TAI CHI
On Tuesdays, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., start your day with the peaceful meditation and movement of Tai Chi with instructor Elijah Swain. Elijah is a 9th Degree black belt and is the owner of the Tai Jing Academy. The cost of each class is $3 and is punch-card eligible. Our thanks to the Friends of Foxboro Seniors for helping to fund this program. Call us to sign up.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.
For more information on Council on Aging and Human Services programs and services, check our website at www.foxboroughma.gov or call us at 508-543-1234.