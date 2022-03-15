On Thursday, Aug. 11 we’ll be off for an amazing trip to the Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield for lunch and a guided tour of the Quabbin Reservoir. We’ll be leaving Foxboro at 9 a.m. from the side parking lot of St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St. Join us as we start off the day with a tour of the Quabbin and learn about the intriguing history of the reservoir and why it was built during the Depression Era. After the tour, we’re off to the Salem Cross Inn, a beautifully restored 1700’s colonial home. At the Inn, we’ll enjoy their Original Historic Fireplace Feast. For lunch, you will have a choice of prime rib (prepared by the open hearth) or old-fashioned chicken pot pie served with a buttermilk biscuit. Both meals are served with salad, seasonal fresh vegetable, potato, homemade rolls & muffins, tea/coffee & homemade dessert. The cost is $120 for Foxboro residents and $127 for non-residents. The sign up for residents with payment will begin on March 30, and non-resident sign up with payment will begin on April 13. Don’t miss out!
UKULELE 101: FOR BEGINNERS
Start your musical journey with the UKULELE! No prior musical experience is needed. During this 8-week program, participants will learn how to play basic chords, rhythms, and strum patterns that will enable you to explore familiar songs in no time. Bring your own ukulele (with GCEA tuning). An electronic running device, such as a Snark Turner is also recommended. As the learning continues, songs of increased challenge will be offered. The cost for these 8 classes is $75, and the classes are offered at 11:30 a.m. on the following Thursdays: April 7, 14, 28, May 5, 12, 19, 26 & June 2. You must sign up with your payment in advance.
INTERMEDIATE UKULELE CLASSES
Continue your musical journey on the ukulele with this 8 week Intermediate Ukulele Class at the senior center under the direction of Lisa Cohen. This 8-week program is designed for those with prior experience playing the ukulele. Songs will continue to increase in complexity each week. The cost is $75 and the classes will be held at 12:30 p.m. on the following Mondays: April 4, 11, 25, May 2, 9, 16, 23 & June 6. You must sign up with your payment in advance.
USSR – RUSSIA: MYTHS, MYSTERIES AND SPYING
On Wednesday, March 23 at 4 p.m., author and publisher Henry Quinlan will present a program at the senior center giving us a unique insight into the USSR and Russia from Henry’s own 30 years of experience. Highlights will include tales of tanks in the street during the dismantling of the USSR, the 1990 summit between Gorbachev and Bush, encounters with the Russian Mafia and spying for the FBI. Join us for this first-hand account of history and please sign up in advance.
SIGN UP FOR 2022 TRIP TO MOHEGAN SUN
We still have some openings, so why not travel with us and try your luck at the Mohegan Sun Casino on Thursday, March 31. Our motorcoach will be leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St., at 8:30 a.m. The cost will be $35 per person for Foxboro residents, and $37 for non-residents. Registration with payment has begun.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, March 23, April 6, 13, there will be hearing clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
REFLEXOLOGY APPOINTMENTS
On Friday, March 18, and on the third Friday of each month, the senior center is offering reflexology appointments from 9 a.m. to noon. Reflexology is based on stimulating specific points on the feet that correspond to other areas and organs of the body. Reflexology is used to restore the body’s natural equilibrium by improving circulation and reducing tension. This relaxing and rejuvenating experience will involve aromatherapy infused reflexology. The cost is $41 per half-hour appointment. Sign up with your payment to schedule an appointment.
NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE TRIP RE-SCHEDULED
Due to renovations at the Newport Playhouse, our trip has been re-scheduled from April 21 to Sept. 29. If you had originally signed up and paid for the April trip, you will automatically be added to the Sept. 29 travel list. If you are unable to join us on Sept. 29, please contact us as soon as possible so that we can issue you a refund.
We still have openings for the Sept. 29 trip to the Newport Playhouse. We’ll be traveling by motorcoach and leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St., at 10 a.m. This favorite trip location includes an extensive buffet before the show, followed by a performance of the Broadway comedy “Social Security” and ending with a fun-filled cabaret.
The cost for Foxboro residents is $120 per person, and for non-residents the cost is $125. Registration with payment has begun.
MARCH MOVIES
The subject for our March Movie Days will be World War II and the movies will be shown on the following Thursdays at 1 p.m.:
March 24 – “Dunkirk”: In May 1940, Germany advanced into France trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. Under air and ground cover from British and French forces, troops were slowly and methodically evacuated from the beach using every naval and civilian vessel that could be found.
March 31 – “The Forgotten Battle”: During WWII’s crucial Battle of Scheldt, the lives of a glider pilot, a Nazi soldier and a reluctant Resistance recruit tragically intersect.
If you’d like to join us for some or all of the shows, please sign up in advance.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the Coffee Room or on the outside benches. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our new monthly Senior Supper program is focusing on a unique high-quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, March 30. This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. March’s meal will be lasagna with grilled vegetables and a salad. The cost is $4 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
MEN’S BREAKFAST
Our Men’s Breakfasts, catered by Roche Brothers, have returned to the senior center. Join us on Thursday, March 31 at 9 a.m. for a hot breakfast in this cold winter season. The cost is $3 per person to be paid at the time you reserve your place.
DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON
Actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in a Netflix travel show that explores health and sustainable ways to live. This 8 episode series will examine how countries around the world view healthy living. The series will be shown weekly at the senior center on Tuesdays through March 22 from noon to 12:45 p.m. If you’d like to join us for all or some of the “Down to Earth” episodes, please sign up in advance.
WORLD WAR II IN COLOR – ROAD TO VICTORY
On Thursdays, through April 7, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., we will be showing the new Netflix British Docuseries, WWII In Color – Road to Victory. This 10-week series will include gripping historical footage and expert commentary giving detailed insights into the leading figures of the war and the decisive turning points of World War II. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
SPRING DAYS AT BLITHEWOLD
On Thursday, May 26 at 9 a.m., we’ll be heading to Bristol, Rhode Island’s Blitheworld Mansion. Join us as we celebrate spring at this beautiful 33-acre estate on Narragansett Bay with its spectacular gardens. Following our visit and guided tour at Blitheworld, we’ll be off to enjoy a great lunch at Newport’s Atlantic Resort. Meal choices are either sauteed chicken with tarragon cream sauce or baked scrod. After lunch, we can spend a little time strolling downtown Newport before heading for home. The cost for Foxboro residents is $99 per person and for non-residents the cost is $105. Registration, with payment, has begun. Don’t miss this opportunity for a great day trip!
SIGN UP FOR 2022 TRIP TO ENCORE CASINO
On Thursday, June 9, at 9 a.m. we’ll be leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St., for a trip to the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett. Join us for the day, and each passenger will receive a casino package which could include food, vouchers and play coupons. The cost is $37 per person for Foxboro residents, and $39 for non-residents. Registration, with payment, has begun. Join us as we visit this new casino on the Mystic riverfront.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.