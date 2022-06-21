Don’t miss out on our Senior Water Aerobics Classes that will be held on Friday mornings from 11 a.m. to noon, starting on Friday, July 8. This complete water fitness class will take place in shallow water, deep water or a combination. This class will take place at the CRRA Pool on Mill Street in Foxboro. The pool has just completed a major renovation which included accessibility items and a new pool heater. Lifeguards will be on duty. This class is free and is open only to Foxboro residents aged 60 +. Space is limited, so you must sign up in advance.
FOXBORO FIRE DEPARTMENT BBQ
Our very popular BBQ collaboration with the Foxboro Fire Department is back for 2022! Join us on Wednesday, June 29 at noon when the firefighters will be grilling up burgers and hot dogs for seniors to enjoy. Reserve your spot by signing up in advance.
WHERE TO NEXT??
Travel is back!! On Wednesday, June 29 at 2 p.m.(originally scheduled on June 15), join us as we talk about our future travel plans. We are planning for a Fall 2022 overnight trip and this presentation will be your first opportunity to hear about where we are heading and how to register. Sign up and let us know you’ll be joining us.
LEARN TO READ MUSIC
Have you ever wanted to be able to read music (or brush up on what you already know)? Here’s your chance. Jeanne Bonneau will be teach 3 “Learn to Read Music” sessions on Wednesdays, June 29, July 6 & 13 at 10 a.m.
You will learn about note and rest values, names of notes on the staff, music terms and symbols. Be sure to sign up in advance.
ICE CREAM PARTY
On Wednesday, July 6 at 4:30 p.m., United Healthcare will be sponsoring an Ice Cream Party at the senior center. You are invited to join us.
Space is limited so you must sign up in advance.
ONLINE REGISTRATION TUTORIAL
Do you want early access to all of our programs? Join us for our Online Registration Tutorial on Wednesday, July 6 OR July 20 at 2 p.m. and you will learn how to use our online registration tool, which will give you priority access to all our services.
Sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our monthly Senior Supper program focuses on a unique high quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, June 29 at 4 p.m.
This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. June’s meal will be Pulled Pork Sandwiches and Baked Beans.
The cost is $5 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL
The new National Geographic streaming service, America the Beautiful, will be shown at the senior center as we explore the regions of America in depth. Join us on the following Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and witness the wildlife of North America as you’ve never seen it before: July 5 – “Land of Heroes,” July 12 – “Waterworld,” July 19 – “Northland,” July 26 – “Wild West,” Aug. 2 – “Heartland,” and Aug. 9 – “Brave New World.”
Please sign up in advance.
UNITED HEALTHCARE OFFICE HOURS
Starting July 11, local Foxboro resident, Kevin Goscial, who works for United Healthcare, will be available at the senior center on Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to help answer general questions regarding Medicare for the senior community.
No appointment is necessary.
Drop-ins are encouraged.
1 ON 1 TECH SUPPORT
Starting July 11, join us on Monday mornings from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for our 1 On 1 Tech Support Program.
During your 1-on-1 individualized tech support appointment, you will be able to get answers relating to phones, tablets or computers.
Examples include troubleshooting, setting up a device, and other “how to” questions. Call us to set up an appointment.
JACK CRAIG – THE GREATEST SONGS OF THE 1960’S
Join us for Jack Craig’s series on “The Greatest Songs of the 1960’s.” The 60’s was a time of social, political and cultural change in America, and music provided a constant soundtrack to those changes.
Take a step back to a time filled with long hair, bell-bottoms, tie-dye T-shirts, new musical styles and performers.
Each program in this series contains about 30 songs to sing, with Jack providing anecdotal information that recalls an amazing decade of American song-writing.
The programs start at 10:30 a.m. on the following Wednesdays: July 20 – songs from 1963 to 1965, and; August 10 – songs from 1966-69. Don’t miss out on all the fun! Sign up in advance.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the Coffee Room or on the outside benches.
Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal.
There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
OUTDOOR ZUMBA CLASSES
Every Thursday at 1:30, we are holding a second Zumba class. Come and enjoy everyone’s favorite Zumba which will be held outdoors!
The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Sign up in advance and join us for some great exercise and fun.
PODIATRY CLINIC
Dr. Kelly McLaughlin is offering a Podiatry Clinic for Podiatric Foot Care and Screening at the senior center on the 1st Friday of every month from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The next clinic will be held on July 1.
The cost for each 15 minute appointment is $30. Please sign up and pay for your appointment in advance.
SALEM CROSS INN & QUABBIN RESERVOIR TRIP
On Thursday, Aug. 11 we’ll be off for an amazing trip to the Salem Cross Inn in W. Brookfield, MA for lunch and a guided tour of the Quabbin Reservoir.
We’ll be leaving Foxboro at 9 a.m. from the side parking lot of St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St. Join us as we start off the day with a tour of the Quabbin and learn about the intriguing history of the reservoir and why it was built during the Depression Era. After the tour, we’re off to the Salem Cross Inn, a beautifully restored 1700’s colonial home.
At the Inn, we’ll enjoy their Original Historic Fireplace Feast. For lunch, you will have a choice of Prime Rib (prepared by the open hearth) or Old Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie served with a buttermilk biscuit.
Both meals are served with salad, seasonal fresh vegetable, potato, homemade rolls & muffins, tea/coffee & homemade dessert.
The cost is $122 for Foxboro residents and $127 for non-residents.
Registration with payment has begun.
3 PLANES OF MOTION
Join us for Steve Avellino’s new 6-week program, “3 Planes of Motion.” This program is designed to redesign the way our bodies move. We should move in 3 planes of motion. Unfortunately, we don’t, and this causes instability, imbalances, and pain. This can be corrected!
The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN and will be offered on your choice of Mondays or Thursdays.
The Monday classes will be held at 11:45 a.m. on the following Mondays: June 27, July 11, 18, 25, August 1 & 8.
The cost for the program is $42 per person.
Space is limited and you must sign up in advance with your payment.
JULY MOVIE DAYS
The following moves will be shown at the senior center on Thursdays at 1 p.m.;
July 7 – “Home Team” – Suspended NFL Coach Sean Payton (Kevin James) hopes to reconnect with his son by coaching his hapless youth football team in this comedy based upon a true story.
July 14 – “42” – Baseball icon Jacki Robinson (Chadwick Boseman) contends with racism on and off the field when he becomes the first black Major League Baseball player of the modern era.
July 21 – “We Are Marshall” – After a devastating tragedy decimates a college football program, a new coach (Matthew McConaughey) and several players attempt to rebuild the team in spite of opposition.
July 27 – “Hustle” – When a down-on-his-luck basketball scout finds a potential superstar in Spain, he sets out to prove they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA. This movie is rated R, however we are showing this film due to numerous requests.
BOOK CLUB
Our senior center Book Club will be meeting on Monday, July 11 at 11 a.m. This program, led by Library Director Libby O’Neill, is designed for seniors who love to read and discuss books. If you are interested in taking part in the Book Club, sign up in advance.
VANGO DISCOVERY CLUB
The VanGo Discovery Club is traveling once again on Wednesdays. On our travel days we leave from the park at Booth Playground (80 South Street) at 10:15 a.m. and return to Foxboro by 4:30(ish). Registrants travel using the VanGo for an independent, self-guided exploration for 3 to 4 hours.
The cost is $7 per person and must be paid at the time you sign up.
The following Discovery Club trips have been scheduled on the following dates; June 29 to Cape Cod Canal (Sandwich side); July 6 to Castle Island; July 20 to Heritage Museum and Gardens; Aug. 3 to Providence; Aug. 17 to Old Sturbridge Village; Aug. 31 to Wickford Village; Sept. 7 to Colt State Park; Sept. 21 to Falmouth Center; Oct. 5 to Legacy Place, and; Oct. 19 Mystery Trip.
Seats are limited, and you must sign up with your payment in advance.