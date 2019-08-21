The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center (formerly the Orpheum) in Foxboro center has opened a new, intimate listening room for musical performers called the Upper Lobby.
The 32-seat venue provides seating at tables and drink and snack ordering during the show. Dinner can even be ordered if arranged in advance.
One of the first performances in the new venue will be the country blues duo of Ragtime Jack Radcliffe and Sherman Lee Dillon. Radcliffe has been performing for more than 30 years, is a master of traditional country blues and ragtime and stride piano, and a powerful singer/songwriter, concert promoters said in a news release. He also accompanies himself on the keyboard, guitar and fiddle, and was inducted into the Old-Time Music Association Hall of Fame in 2014.
His performances always include a lot of uplifting wit, historical anecdotes and connections with local lore.
Dillon was born in Meadville, Miss. (pop. 451) in 1951, and grew up 15 miles outside of town. Many of his family members were into music, and he learned to play piano, guitar, harmonica, banjo, steel guitar, and other instruments. At the age of 16 he left home and has been playing music professionally ever since.
Dillon has performed in shows with B.B. King, Johnny Winter, Koko Taylor, Little Milton, Bobby Rush, and many others. He also consulted and played in the Coen brothers film, “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”
Tickets to the show are $15 and available at the box office, by calling 508-543-2787, or going to www.orpheum.org.
Future performers at MRPAC include the American roots music of Grammy-nominated Bruce Molsky with Molsky’s Mountain Drifters on Oct. 20, an Everly Brothers tribute in February, and a John Denver tribute in May.