Shovel Town Brewery of Easton is partnering with the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro to sponsor a series of upcoming live music shows.
The first event, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 24, will feature the cover band Magnus performing hits from the 1980s, as well as a tap takeover pouring locally produced beers by Shovel Town Brewery.
Shovel Town is also a partner in a mixed-use commercial project which aims to repurpose the town’s former fire station, located adjacent to the Rodman Center. The brewery will have a team on hand at the theater with giveaways, raffle items and special product samples.
Doors open at 7 p.m., with proceeds from tickets and beer sales at the Jan 24 event benefitting the Rodman Center’s theater education program. Wine and soft drinks also will be available
Tickets are $20 if purchased online at www.orpheum.org, or $25 at the door. For more information call the Rodman Center at 508-543-2787.