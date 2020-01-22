orpheum2 (copy)
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, also known as the Orpheum Theater, at One School St.

 FILE PHOTO

Shovel Town Brewery of Easton is partnering with the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro to sponsor a series of upcoming live music shows.

The first event, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 24, will feature the cover band Magnus performing hits from the 1980s, as well as a tap takeover pouring locally produced beers by Shovel Town Brewery.

Shovel Town is also a partner in a mixed-use commercial project which aims to repurpose the town’s former fire station, located adjacent to the Rodman Center. The brewery will have a team on hand at the theater with giveaways, raffle items and special product samples.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with proceeds from tickets and beer sales at the Jan 24 event benefitting the Rodman Center’s theater education program. Wine and soft drinks also will be available

Tickets are $20 if purchased online at www.orpheum.org, or $25 at the door. For more information call the Rodman Center at 508-543-2787.

