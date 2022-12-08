It’s not too early to start making your travel plans for 2023, so join us as we travel out west to Santa Fe, New Mexico on Sept. 3-8, 2023. Over the course of our 6 day trip, we will do a walking tour of Santa Fe Plaza, take an open-air tram tour, and visit the Loretto Chapel, the Santa Fe School of Cooking, the Turquoise Trail, the Allan Houser Sculpture Garden, the Bandelier National Monument, and El Santuario de Chimayo. The cost for this trip is $2,850 per person/double, $3,450 per person/single and $2,820 per person/triple. The price includes travel to and from Logan Airport and round-trip airfare, air taxes and fees/surcharges, hotel, gratuities, 4 breakfasts, 2 lunches and 2 dinners. Sign up for Foxboro residents will begin on Thursday, Dec. 15, and sign up for non-residents will begin on Friday, Dec. 16.
HAIR STYLING
Would you like to get your hair cut and styled for the holiday in the comfort of the Foxboro Senior Center? On Friday, Dec. 16, Hair Stylist Laurie Nicklas will be at the senior center from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost per person is $15 for women and men. Sign up with your payment in advance to schedule an appointment.
SERENADING SENIORS HOLIDAY CONCERT
Get in the festive spirit on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. by watching our fabulous Serenading Seniors Chorus perform some of your favorite holiday songs. Enjoy some festive treats too! Sign up in advance if you’d like to join us.
GINGERBREAD HOUSE DECORATING
Test your decorating skills as we decorate Gingerbread Houses at the senior center on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. Gingerbread House kits will be provided, as well as extra candy for you to decorate with (or to enjoy while decorating!!). The cost is $7 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment
HOT COCOA PARTY
Returning by popular demand! Join us on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. and come to the senior center to experience a gourmet Hot Cocoa Party with your friends before the holidays. You’ll be able to load up your drink with a variety of toppings. December 13th is National Cocoa Day. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat. You deserve to enjoy a cup!
ELTON JOHN LIVE
On Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 1:30 p.m. we’ll be watching Elton John’s Farewell Concert. This concert experience is available exclusively online and features Elton John LIVE from Dodger Stadium in his final North American Show (filmed on November 20, 2022). Sign up to save a seat.
MAKING MUSIC
Calling all musicians and singers: Bring your ukulele, guitar, voice or other acoustic instrument and join us for our “Making Music” program on Jan. 2 at 1 p.m., and on the first Monday of every following month at 1 p.m. All skills are encouraged and welcome to participate in this monthly FREE sing and play along experience. We will explore fun and familiar songs. Sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND – ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, Jan. 3 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
CRAFT GROUP STARTING DEC. 8
It’s time to work on your crafts in a group setting with friends. Join us at the senior center on Thursdays at 1 p.m., starting December 8. If you’d like to participate, bring your own craft to work on such as knitting, embroidering, cross stitching, beading, diamonding, hand quilting or whatever small craft you may choose. This group will meet every Thursday at 1 p.m., except for the 3rd Thursday of each month. Sign up in advance.
CHRISTMAS TRADITIONS IN BOSTON
Author Anthony Sammarco will be back at the senior center to present his program ‘Christmas Traditions in Boston” on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. In 1659, the General Court of Massachusetts Bay Colony banned, by law, the celebration of Christmas as it was deemed to be a time of seasonal excess with no Biblical authority. Though repealed in 1681, it would not be until 1856 that Christmas Day became a state holiday in Massachusetts. In this presentation, Anthony will outline the celebration of Christmas in the first two centuries, after the city of Boston was settled in 1630. During the following century, Boston would see caroling and hand bell ringing on Beacon Hill as well as other popular traditions like the Enchanted Village and hot fudge sundaes on Boston Common. Sign up in advance.
SELF DEFENSE CLASSES
On Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m., our Tai Chi Instructor Elijah Swain holds a weekly self-defense class for seniors who are looking for the basics to protect themselves against potential threats. This cost is $3 per class and is punch-card eligible.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Dec. 14, 21 & 28 there will be Hearing Clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested in learning a new skill? Helen Rice is hosting her famous card making class at the senior center on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. and every 2nd Thursday of the month. All supplies are included, and at the end of the class, you will have a beautiful handmade card for a future event! Please sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
LOW VISION SUPPORT GROUP
The Low Vision Support Group will be meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15, 1 to 2 p.m. This adult group provides peer support and information for anyone with vision loss or those who have concerns about their vision. If you are interested in participating, please check with Pam McGuire by calling 508-543-1234 for final details
DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON (Season 2)
Join Actor Zac Efron as he journeys around the world with wellness expert Darian Olien in a travel show that explores health & sustainable ways to live. This critically acclaimed Netflix show is back for an exciting 2nd searson. Come learn how the rest of the world lives healthily. Following is a list of the show’s topics: Dec. 13 – “Habitat Conservation”, Dec. 20 – “Regenerative Agriculture”, Dec. 27 – “Great Barrier Reef”, Jan 3 – “Torres Strait”, Jan. 10 – “Waste”, Jan. 17 – “Wildlife”, Jan. 24 – “Aboriginal Voices”, and Jan 31 – “Eco Innovators.”
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the House of Fortune Restaurant in Plainville at 1 p.m. Call us to sign up by Monday, Dec. 19 and meet us at the restaurant on the 21st. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 19th.
MEN’S BREAKFAST
It’s breakfast time at the senior center for the Guys once again! So gentlemen, join us for the next Men’s Breakfast with friends on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 9 a.m. The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment and we’ll save you a seat.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our monthly Senior Supper program focuses on a unique high quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, Dec. 29. This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. December’s meal will be Lasgna and Caesar Salad! The cost is $5 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the Coffee Room or on the outside benches. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO. There will be NO Sandwiches on December 22.
1 ON 1 TECH SUPPORT
Join us on Monday mornings from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for our 1 On 1 Tech Support Program. During your 1 on 1 individualized tech support appointment, you will be able to get answers relating to phones, tablets or computers. Examples include troubleshooting, setting up a device, and other “how to” questions. Call us to set up an appointment.
DECEMBER MOVIE DAYS
The theme for December’s Movie Days is “New Netlix films based on a book.” The movies will be shown at 1 p.m. on the following Thursdays:
Dec. 8 – “All Quiet on the Western Front” When a 17 year old joins the Western Front in WWI, his initial excitement is soon shattered by the grim reality of life in the trenches. (This film is rated R.)
Dec. 15 – “Enola Holmes” — Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) takes on her first official case as a detective, but to solve the mystery of a missing girl, she’ll need help from friends and her brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill).
Dec. 22 – “The Noel Diary” Cleaning out his childhood home at Christmas, a novelist meets a woman searching for her birth mother. Will an old diary unlock their pasts – and hearts?
Dec. 29 – “The Wonder” – Haunted by her past, a nurse (Florence Pugh) travels from England to a remote Irish village in 1863 to investigate a young girl’s supposedly miraculous fast.
Please sign up in advance for some or all of the December movies.
For more information on Council on Aging & Human Services programs and services, check our website at www.foxboroughma.gov or call us at 508-543-1234.