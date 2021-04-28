Sign-up for a Grab N Go Lunch drive-thru at the senior center on Thursday, May 13, at 11:30 a.m. The team at Heart to Home Meals is offering the free Grab n Go Lunch to be picked up at the senior center by those who have signed up in advance. Meals are frozen and can be stored in your freezer until you are ready to heat and enjoy! The company, Heart to Home Meals, provides a selection of over 160 healthy and nutritious meals, soups and desserts, hand delivered by a local driver right to your freezer, so this is your chance to try them out. When you register to pick up your lunch, please indicate if you would like Turkey with Cranberry Orange Sauce or Crumb Topped Cod in Lemon Sauce. Quantities are limited and you must sign up in advance.
PAOLO DIGREGORIO – “BEYOND CINCO DE MAYO” On The Common
Paolo DiGregorio will be joining us on the Foxboro Common at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5 to present his program “Beyond Cinco De Mayo: A brief history of Mexico from independence to revolution.”
To many of us in the US, the history of Mexico begins and ends with May 5th, even if we don’t really know why that date is celebrated. It is a dramatic, tragic and complex tale that still resonates and shapes modern Mexican society.
This program will be presented by noted historian and teacher, Paolo DiGregorio, who will highlight the story of Mexico from the War of Independence to the Mexican Revolution. The program will take place on the Foxboro Common.
Please sign up in advance. Attendance will be limited based on COVID protocols.
VETERANS’ CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, May 3 at 2:30 p.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten. Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxboro’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez. To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
BOOK CLUB
Our senior center Book Club will resume meeting on Monday, May 3 at 11 a.m. This program is designed for seniors who simply enjoy reading or listening to books on tape. If you are interested in taking part in the Book Club, call Christina at 508-543-1234 to sign up in advance. If the weather is cooperating, we may move the meeting outside in the picnic area to enjoy the sunshine.
CHARLES RIVER CRUISE OUTING
Join us on Thursday, August 5 when we travel to Boston by motorcoach for a Charles River Cruise. We’ll be leaving from the side parking lot of St. Mary’s Church at 10:30 a.m. and we’ll be taking a 60-minute narrated tour, hosted by Charles Riverboat Company.
This riverboat cruise offers spectacular views of the Boston and Cambridge skylines. Come enjoy this sightseeing excursion aboard one of Boston’s only authentic riverboats. Following the cruise, we’ll be treated to lunch at The Cheesecake Factory restaurant.
Choose an entrée from a fantastic menu with cheesecake for dessert.
The cost of this trip is $99 per person for Foxborough residents and $105 per person for non-residents. Foxborough residents can sign up with their payments starting May 10th. Sign up with payment for non-residents begins on May 24th.
FOOT STABILITY & ANKLE MOBILITY FOR BETTER BALANCE & PAIN RELIEF
This 6-week program is designed to make our musculoskeletal function the way that it used to be. Once we improve our foot stability and ankle mobility, the knees, hips and spine work and feel better.
The muscles of the core become organized which results in better balance overall.
This program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES. The Monday class will start at 11:45 a.m. on the following Mondays: May 3, 10, 17, 24, June 7 & 14. Or you may choose to take that class on Thursdays at 9 a.m. on the following Thursdays: April 29, May 6, 13, 20, 27 & June 3.
The cost is $42 and must be paid at the time you sign up for either the Monday or Thursday classes.
MOVIE DAYS IN MAY
Join us in May for our weekly Movie Days which will feature National Geographic documentaries. The movies will be shown 2 times on each date, 12 noon OR 2 p.m., so you can pick the time that is most convenient for you. Sign up in advance for some or all of the following:
1 — On Thursday, May 6 we will be showing “Jane Goodall: The Hope” which follows this inspirational activist and leader throughout her never-ending travels, capturing her relentless commitment and determination to spread a message of hope.
2 — On Thursday, May 13 we will watch “Expedition Amelia.” Dr. Robert Ballard is planning an expedition to solve the mystery of the disappearance of Amelia Earhart. This expedition delves into Earhart herself, especially how she became one of the most intriguing and inspirational figures in history.
3 — On Thursday, May 20 we will be showing the documentary “Chasing the Equinox.” Ancient civilizations hid the secrets of their incredible knowledge of astronomy in their temples. This documentary will examine humankind’s obsession with the sun, across thousands of years and every continent. This is architectural magic on a cosmic scale.
4 — Finally, on Thursday, May 27 join us for “Atlantis Rising.” Filmmaker James Cameron goes on an epic adventure to find the lost city of Atlantis, using the works of Plato as a virtual treasure map to lead the way.
YOGA – under the tent
Join us on Fridays from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. for 6-weeks of yoga classes led by Lisa Cohen. Yoga is the UNION between body, mind and spirit. Everyone is welcome just as they are on their own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self-awareness.
There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however, participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat.
The classes will be held on May 14, 21, 28 and June 4, 11 & 18 for a cost of $42. Space is limited. You must sign up in advance with your payment.
UKULELE 101 FOR BEGINNERS – Under the tent
Start your musical journey with the Ukulele! Join us for Beginner Ukulele Classes on 6 Tuesdays, from May 11 through June 15 from 2 to 3 p.m. No prior musical experience is needed.
During this 6-week program, participants will learn how to play basic chords, rhythms, and strum patterns that will enable you to explore familiar songs in no time. Bring your own Soprano, Concert or Tenor ukulele (with GCEA tuning). An electronic tuning device, such as a Snark Tuner, is also recommended.
As the learning continues, songs of increased challenge will be offered. The classes will be held on May 11, 18, 25 and June 1, 8 & 15 for a cost of $56.
Space is limited. You must sign up in advance with your payment.
FLEXIBILITY AND STRENGTH CLASSES
Join us for Flexibility and Strength classes on Tuesdays, beginning May 4th, at 12:15 p.m. These classes will be facilitated by Jenn McBride, PT, DPT of Bay State Physical Therapy. Each week we will meet outside at the senior center for a mix of upper and lower body strengthening, with balance, functional movements and stretching.
Our goal is to help participants feel more confident with their movement during activities at home and in the community. Space is limited, so please call to sign up in advance.
PRE-TOWN MEETING INFO SESSION
Come join the Foxborough Town Manager William Keegan at the senior center on Tuesday, May 4 at 1 p.m. when he will answer your questions regarding the upcoming Foxborough Annual Town Meeting. Call us to sign up in advance.
CRIME PREVENTION & SAFETY CONCERNS
On Wednesday, May 12 at 1 p.m., Foxboro
Police Departments’ Sgt. Collins and Detective Morrison will be at the senior center to discuss crime prevention and safety concerns and there will be a Q & A about scams facing the community during the pandemic.
This program will also include safety ideas for home and travel. Call us to sign up.
TECH 101 — iPhone Basics
Are you getting the most out of your iPhone? Come to this Tech-101 iPhone Basics Class on Wednesday, May 5 at 3:30 p.m. to learn some tips and tricks for this amazing device in your pocket. Sign up in advance.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC
At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11 there will be a free Blood Pressure Clinic at the senior center. Blood pressure checks are done by Foxboro Fire Department Deputy Chief and Public Health Nurse Tom Kenvin, and the free clinics are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. Call us for an appointment.
ONLINE REGISTRATION TUTORIAL
Do you want early access to all of our programs? Do you like to keep track of your calendar digitally? Do you want to be able to use your credit card to register for programs?
Sign up for our Online Registration Tutorial on Wednesday, May 19 at 5:15 p.m. and you will learn how to sign up for our great programs from the comfort of your own home.
Call to sign up.