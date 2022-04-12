Jack Craig will be back at the senior center on Wednesday, May 4 at 1:30 p.m. for his program on “Songs of Spring.” Sing your way right through the spring season from “It Might As Well Be Spring” through “April Showers” and on to “Tip Toe Through the Tulips.” Whether it’s blue skies, robins, flowers, rainbows or the occasional spring love song -- every song in this program celebrates the wonders of spring. Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
SHREDDING EVENT
It’s time for spring cleaning! Do you have any old, sensitive documents that you would like to dispose of properly? We will be holding a shredding event at the senior center on Friday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. This event is being sponsored by District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey. Don’t forget to make use of this great service and bring your documents to the shredder that will be located in the senior center parking lot at 75 Central St. Sign up to let us know if you’ll be taking part in this event.
MEET THE NEW LIBRARY DIRECTOR
In early April, the town welcomed Elisabeth “Libby” O’Neil as the new director of the Boyden Library. Libby has been the director for the towns of Norfolk and Marion, and is excited to lead the Boyden Library into the future. If you haven’t already met Libby at the library, please join us on Wednesday, May 11 at 4 p.m. at the senior center to welcome Libby and enjoy some light refreshments. Please sign up in advance.
WELCOME TO SPRING!
Let’s celebrate the end of a long cold winter together with some tasty treats. Have you ever tried a fresh baked macaron (mack-A-ROHN, not mack-a ROON)? Join us on Wednesday, April 20 at 4 p.m. and come enjoy some fresh macarons from our new neighbor “Sweetness & Honey Bakery” slated to open uptown in April. We will feature over 15 flavors of their delectable delights. Space will be limited, so you must sign up on advance.
APRIL MOVIES
The subject for our April Movie Days has been Will Smith biopics. Join us on Thursday April 28 at 1 p.m. when we will be showing the movie “King Richard.” Armed with a clear vision and a brazen 78-page plan, Richard Williams (Will Smith) is determined to write his two daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training on tennis courts in Compton, California, the Williams' family defies seemingly insurmountable odds and the prevailing expectations laid before them. If you’d like to join us, please sign up in advance.
LUNCH OUT
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, April 20 at Jake n Joe’s restaurant at 1 p.m. Call us to sign up by Monday, April 18 and meet us at the restaurant on the 20th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 18th.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the coffee room or on the outside benches. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
MEN’S BBQ
We are pleased to head back outside for our fun monthly Men’s BBQ’s. Guys are encouraged to come hungry for a great BBQ on Thursday, April 28 at noon. The cost is $3 per person. Don’t forget to sign up and join us!
LINE DANCING
It’s time to get moving, so let’s do some line dancing! Our line dancing instructors, Jeanne Bonneau and Faye Sullivan, will be here to help lead the classes through uncomplicated steps. The classes will be held on the following Tuesdays at noon: April 12 & 19, May 3 & 10. Classes are fun and beginners are always welcome, so sign up in advance and we’ll save you a spot.
LOW VISION SUPPORT GROUP
The Low Vision Support Group will be meeting on Thursday, April 21, 1 to 2 p.m. This adult group provides peer support and information for anyone with vision loss or those who have concerns about their vision. If you are interested in participating, please check with Pam McGuire by calling 508-543-1234 for final details.
ANNUAL TOWN MEETING WARRANT REVIEW
On Wednesday, April 27 at 2 p.m. at town hall, the town manager and assistant town manager will walk us through the warrant articles for the upcoming May 9 annual town meeting. Town department heads will also be on hand to answer specific questions about the warrant articles. Whether this year will be your first town meeting or your 50th, it is important for all of us to understand the articles and procedures of this time-honored tradition. Please register at the senior center for this event which will be held at Foxboro’s Town Hall.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our new monthly Senior Supper program is focusing on a unique high-quality catered meal. We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, April 27. This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. April’s meal is chicken Parmesan stromboli and pasta salad. The cost is $4 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
REFLEXOLOGY APPOINTMENTS
On Friday, April 15, and on the third Friday of each month, the senior center is offering reflexology appointments from 9 a.m. to noon. Reflexology is based on stimulating specific points on the feet that correspond to other areas and organs of the body. Reflexology is used to restore the body’s natural equilibrium by improving circulation and reducing tension. This relaxing and rejuvenating experience will involve aromatherapy infused reflexology. The cost is $41 per half-hour appointment. Sign up with your payment to schedule an appointment.
ALCOHOL: PLEASURES AND PROBLEMS
Come join our social work intern, Barbara Orlando, on Wednesday, April 20 at 2 p.m., as she presents a program on the proper way to enjoy alcoholic beverages while watching out for warning signs. You’ll be encouraged to socialize responsibly with refreshments. Sign up and we’ll save you a seat.
EARLY BEGINNER MAH JONGG
Join us on Fridays at 9 a.m., for an Early Beginner Mah Jongg free-play program at the senior center. This early beginner Mah Jongg free play group is for players who have only just recently started learning and may want to take each game a little slower than those who have played Mah Jongg for many years. Sign up and let us know you’ll be joining us.
SALEM CROSS INN & QUABBIN RESERVOIR TRIP
On Thursday, Aug. 11 we’ll be off for an amazing trip to the Salem Cross Inn in W. Brookfield for lunch and a guided tour of the Quabbin Reservoir. We’ll be leaving Foxboro at 9 a.m. from the side parking lot of St. Mary’s Church, 58 Carpenter St. Join us as we start off the day with a tour of the Quabbin and learn about the intriguing history of the reservoir and why it was built during the Depression Era. After the tour, we’re off to the Salem Cross Inn, a beautifully restored 1700’s colonial home. At the Inn, we’ll enjoy their Original Historic Fireplace Feast. For lunch, you will have a choice of prime rib (prepared by the open hearth) or old-fashioned chicken pot pie served with a buttermilk biscuit. Both meals are served with salad, seasonal fresh vegetable, potato, homemade rolls & muffins, tea/coffee & homemade dessert. The cost is $120 for Foxboro residents and $127 for non-residents. Registration with payment has begun.
SPRING DAYS AT BLITHEWOLD
On Thursday, May 26 at 9 a.m., we’ll be heading to Bristol, Rhode Island’s Blitheworld Mansion. Join us as we celebrate spring at this beautiful 33 acre estate on Narragansett Bay with its spectacular gardens. Following our visit and guided tour at Blitheworld, we’ll be off to enjoy a great lunch at Newport’s Atlantic Resort. Meal choices are either chicken picatta or baked scrod. After lunch, we can spend a little time strolling downtown Newport before heading for home. The cost for Foxboro residents is $99 per person and for non-residents the cost is $105. Registration, with payment, has begun. Don’t miss this opportunity for a great day trip!
MACKINAC MONDAY – MEET AND GREET
As we lead up to our Mackinac Island trip, the last Monday of each month has been a “Mackinac Monday.” Each month we’ve been presenting a program associated with our trip. Our last Mackinac Monday before the trip will be on Monday, April 25 at 2 p.m. We would like to welcome all travelers to a small BBQ to get to know each other. So please sign up and join us.
OUTDOOR ZUMBA CLASSES
Starting on Thursday, April 28 at 1:30 p.m., and continuing every Thursday at 1:30, we will be holding a second Zumba class. Enjoy everyone’s favorite Zuma class outdoors! Sign up in advance and join us for some great exercise and fun.
BRIDGE LESSONS
Bridge is a card game that is played all over the world, in person and online. If you’ve always wanted to learn how to play, this is your opportunity. The classes are held on Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunil Trivedi is the instructor and he will introduce new and interested players to the game. Please sign up in advance.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, April 26, 27, May 4, 11, 18 & 25 there will be hearing clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.