MISS KACEE’S FARMER’S MARKET STORYTIMES
SELECT THURSDAYS AT 4 P.M.
Join Miss Kacee from the Boyden Library at the Farmer's Market for a story time with songs and stories for the whole family! The dates are as follows: June 24, July 22, and Aug. 12.
CRAFTS TO-GO FROM THE YOUTH SERVICES DEPARTMENT
SATURDAY, JUNE 5, AT 10 A.M.
Brilliant Butterflies! Created by Miss Kacee. Our very first craft to-go* is BACK! Make a beautiful “stained-glass” (tissue paper) butterfly craft; hang it up in your window to let some brilliant colors shine through! (*This craft made its debut in summer 2020).
JUNE STEAM CHALLENGE: LEMON VOLCANOES!
THURSDAY, JUNE 10, AT 10 A.M. FOR AGES 5 AND UP
What happens when you mix baking soda and lemon juice? Fragrant foaming fizzies! Try it out with this month’s messy (and delightfully aromatic) STEAM challenge!
Completing this challenge counts towards The Great STEAM Challenge! You may log it on your STEAM Challenge Card to help you earn a certificate and prize. Please register separately for The Great STEAM Challenge!, listed on the first Thursday of the month.
OUTDOOR STORY TIMES – Ages 0-8
TUESDAYS THROUGH JUNE 15 AT 10 A.M.
Enjoy stories, songs, and movement for the whole family! Please register to receive the location for the Tuesday story times. Go to boydenlibrary.org and select the Events Calendar.
These events will follow state outdoor event guidelines. Story times will be cancelled if it rains.
Registrants will receive a weekly email of the newest books, movies, and music at the Boyden Library.
SPECIAL STORY TIME WITH THE FOXBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT, PAYSON PLAYGROUND AT 10 A.M.
For the last story time of the season, enjoy listening to an officer from the Foxboro Police Department read stories. There will be police cruisers, an ATV, and Grandy's Ice Cream Truck!
Bring a blanket to sit on or a lawn chair. Please register to help us best plan this event.
BIG PLANS FOR THE SUMMER!
It’s going to be a busy summer for the Youth Services Department. Be sure to keep up with all the events, reading challenges, and fun by going to boydenlibrary.org and selecting EVENTS CALENDAR. You will find all the summer activities there, or at facebook.com/BoydenLibrary.
TAKE THE SAILS LIBRARY NETWORK PATRON EXPERIENCE SURVEY!
Through June 7, the SAILS Library Network will be conducting a patron experience survey.
Go to boydenlibrary.org. In the gray box at the top right corner click More Info to participate in the survey. Your response will help the network provide the best service possible. It will take approximately 5 minutes to complete.
UPDATED LIBRARY HOURS, ETC.
Monday through Thursday 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
As of May 29, the State of Massachusetts has lifted the mask mandate for people who have been fully vaccinated. So, masks are no longer required in the library building. Use your discretion.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/BoydenLibrary for updated programs and services.