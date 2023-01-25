TEA AND TALK (ABOUT BOOKS!)
WEDNESDAYS AT 11 A.M.
Join us every other Wednesday morning this winter to sip some tea and talk about some of our favorite books.
A sneak peak of a few new bestsellers will also be presented at each session.
Held in the Community Meeting Room.
DROP IN TECH HELP
THURSDAYS AT 11 A.M.
Do you need one-on-one help with a device (iPhone, iPad, e-reader, laptop, etc.) you recently bought or acquired, or maybe you just have a basic technology question? Then stop into the library and Libby will walk you through it!
Held in the Community Meeting Room.
BOYDEN LIBRARY CONCERT SERIES PRESENTS - NEW LEAVES DUO
SUNDAY, FEB. 5 AT 2 P.M.
New Leaves, consisting of Cameron Sutphin and Mary Hastings, perform original material and classic country and folk cover songs and have performed at multiple venues in 30 states and Washington D.C.
SPICE CLUB
TUESDAY, FEB. 14 ALL DAY
February’s spice is Saffron! Kits will contain a sample of the spice, two new recipes from A to Z World Food database (a Boyden Library card is required to access this database), and a brief history of the spice.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register.
BOYDEN LIBRARY BOOK CLUB
TUESDAY, FEB. 28 AT 11 A.M.
The Boyden Library hosts a book club that meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month. All are welcome.
For the month of February we will be discussing “One by One” by Ruth Ware.
Copies of the book can be picked up at the Adult Circulation Desk
TEEN ADVISORY BOARD MEETING, GRADES 7-12
FRIDAY, JAN. 27 AT 3:30 P.M.
Teen advisory board meeting. A meeting for young adults and Boyden Library to work together to provide what teens would like to see and have provided in all aspects of their space and programming.
For more information email Jennifir Huston at jhuston@sailsinc.org.
TEEN BOOK CLUB
SATURDAY, FEB. 4 AT 1 P.M.
Teens meet the first or second Saturday of every month to discuss the current book! This month we will be discussing “Dear Martin” by Nic Stone.
BAKE IT 'TIL MAKE IT WITH DAYNA ALTMAN, GRADES 7-12
THURSDAY, FEB. 16 AT 3 P.M.
Baking and mental health conversation with Dayna Altman. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar to register. Dayna will be making Oreo Truffles!
DRAW A DINO DAY -- AGES: 4+
MONDAY, JAN. 30 AT 6 P.M.
Jan. 30th is "National Draw a Dinosaur Day." Join us in drawing and coloring your own dinosaur!
Registration is not required.
OWLS UP CLOSE
SATURDAY, FEB. 18 AT 10:30 A.M.
Join Marcia and Mark Wilson from Eyes On Owls as they present their live owl program. For young audiences, the show starts with an interactive reading of a big book version of “Owl Babies.” The magic begins when all are entranced in seeing each of 6 live owls up close, as they perch safely on Marcia’s glove near the audience.
Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar for programs coming up during February vacation!
Library Hours:
Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. t0 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.
The library will be closed Monday, Feb. 20 in observance of President’s Day.
Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.