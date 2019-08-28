Our third annual Spinney Speaker Series celebrates the supernatural and spectacularly magical! Join us in the community room for trivia, crystals, magic, spooky stories, legends, and tales sure to delight all patrons. Each week brings a new event with the pinnacle on Oct. 10, as Chris Bohjalian takes the stage at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center. He will talk about his career as an author and playwright, answer audience questions, and stay to sign your favorite Chris Bohjalian book.
All events are free of charge and will take place in the Boyden Library Community Room, with the exception of the keynote event, “An Evening with Chris Bohjalian.”
Visit BoydenLibrary.org and go to our Events Calendar or call 508-543-1245 for more information on any of the Spinney Speaker Series Events. Registration is required for Harry Potter Trivia, All About Crystals Workshop, and the event with Chris Bohjalian.
Harry Potter Trivia
Friday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. Doors open 6:30 p.m. When in doubt, go to the library — for Harry Potter Trivia! Enjoy a fun night of Harry Potter-themed trivia hosted by An Unlikely Story’s Patrick Kinney. Prizes will be awarded to the most knowledgeable Hogwarts students. Come in costume and be entered to win a prize for best adult and kid’s costume. Registration is required for trivia teams of 2-6 people. Register starting Sept. 3, at 5 p.m. on the events calendar at BoydenLibrary.org. This program is sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library. This family friendly event is recommended for ages 12+; children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Trick or Treat Magic Show
Friday, Sept. 20, at 4 p.m. This show combines stage magic, physical comedy, and lots of audience participation making this show perfect for young Halloween enthusiasts. The audience will imagine themselves at a ghostly tea party and pretend to trick-or-treat at a haunted house. They will help design a magical costume, make sound effects for a silly nightmare, solve the mystery of a vanishing monster, and more. Recommended for ages 3-9 years old.
All About Crystals Workshop
Monday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. Come learn about the enchanting properties of healing stones. Crystals have been used for thousands of years to help alter the energies of our physical and mental bodies as well as our personal environment around us. They are helpful in restoring our energy, releasing negativity, and modifying our moods. Trish Matties, certified crystal healer, Reiki master healer/teacher and meditation instructor, will lead this workshop and will cover the magical properties of five healing stones perfect to get you started for shifting your energy. This hands-on class will discuss how to choose stones, properly cleanse and clear crystals, how to recharge them, and most importantly, ways to utilize these beautiful crystals for healing and balance. Includes pouch of five stones covered in class. Trish is the founder and owner of The Healing Moon Wellness Center located in Foxboro center, www.thehealingmoon.com. Registration is required for this limited workshop and will begin on Sept. 9. Recommended for adults.
Ghosts & Legends
Thursday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. For more than 20 years, Jeff Belanger has been exploring the unexplained. He seeks out history, folklore, ghosts, monsters, and legends all over the world and in our own backyard. His talk presents highlights from his own adventures, a look in the investigation process, and compelling audio and video paranormal evidence. Not just focused on ghost stories, Belanger’s presentation will delve into the reasons behind the legends. For more information https://www.jeffbelanger.com Recommended for teens and adults.
Spinney Speaker Series Keynote Event
Oct. 10, at 7 p.m., Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center Joins Spinney Speaker Series Keynote Speaker Chris Bohjalian for a lecture on his career as an author and playwright. Come prepared to ask all your burning questions during the Q+A session and bring your favorite book or purchase one of his most popular (“Mid Wives,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Water Witches,” “The Night Strangers”) courtesy of An Unlikely Story bookstore for the author to sign. This keynote event will be held at the performing arts center. Reserve your free ticket today at the events calendar at BoydenLibrary.org. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with Chris Bohjalian beginning his lecture at 7 p.m.. Recommended for all ages.
Tales Best Told in the Dark
Thursday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. Storyteller David Mello will chill, thrill, and thoroughly entertain you with his diverse collection of ghostly stories, poems, and lore from around the world. The presentation will fascinate, frighten, and fill your imagination with the spooky and spectacular. Recommended for all ages.
Jack the Ripper
Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m. The Delvena Theatre Company makes history come alive with the story of Jack the Ripper. Immerse yourself in this unsolved mystery; learn all the ghastly details of the 1888 London murders, meet the top suspects, and question each of them to solve the case. Get taken back in time with the enthralling show and lively discussion with the cast. Recommended for teens and adults.
