Splitsville Luxury Lanes at Patriot Place is hosting a blood drive in support of the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center on Sunday, June 12, from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
New England Patriots alum and 98.5 the Sports Hub radio personality Scott Zolak will be one of the planned donors at the event.
All donors and their families will enjoy complimentary bowling, Topgolf Swing Suites, face-painting and a balloon artist courtesy of Splitsville, as well as coffee and donuts from Dunkin’. As a special thank-you, donors will also receive a $5 Dunkin’ gift card. Donors and their families can also purchase food and beverages from Splitsville’s full lunch and drink menu beginning at 12 p.m.
Interested donors can register for an appointment at tinyurl.com/BowlJune2022. Donors are also reminded to bring their photo ID, as well as be hydrated and eat before their appointment.