VIRTUAL STORIES AND SONGS WITH MISS KACE
WEDNESDAYS AT 11 A.M.
Join Miss Kacee each week for stories, songs, and more! Great for little ones of all ages! The link will be posted the day of the program at www.boydenlibary.org and www.facebook.com/BoydenLibrary. It will also be posted on our Events Calendar at https://tinyurl.com/y8uvbpvg.
MAY STEAM CHALLENGETHURSDAY, MAY 6, AT 10 A.M.
How far can you fling a pom-pom? A marshmallow? A button? This month’s STEAM kit will challenge you to build a catapult and then see how far you can launch a variety of materials!
Completing this challenge counts towards The Great STEAM Challenge! You may log it on your STEAM Challenge Card to help you earn a certificate and prize. Please register separately for The Great STEAM Challenge!, listed on the first Thursday of the month.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library
CRAFTS TO-GO FROM THE YOUTH SERVICES DEPARTMENTSATURDAYS AT 10 A.M.
Crafts To-Go pick up for ages 3-8 is now on Saturday at 10 a.m. No registration required!
May 8: Fabulous Flowers, Created By Miss Kacee
May 15: Mama Nature in the House!, Created by Miss Karen
OUTDOOR STORY TIMES – Ages 0-8TUESDAY, MAY 18 AND MAY 25 at 10 a.m.
THURSDAY, MAY 27, FARMER’S MARKET STORY TIME at 4 p.m.
Enjoy stories, songs, and movement for the whole family! Please register to receive the location for the Tuesday story times. Go to boydenlibrary.org and select the Events Calendar.
These events will follow state outdoor event guidelines. Story Times will be cancelled if it rains.
Registrants will receive a weekly email of the Newest Books, Movies, and Music at The Boyden Library.
FRIENDS OF BOYDEN LIBRARY BOOKMARK FUNDRAISERFriends of Boyden Library are selling handmade bookmarks created by Beth Morrell. They are located at the Adult Circulation Desk. Each one has an embroidered bird on it, and the cost is $7 per bookmark. They are beautiful!
FRIENDS OF BOYDEN LIBRARY SPRING BOOK SALE BY APPOINTMENTThe Friends Spring Book sale will be held from May 13 through the 15. The sale will be held on the main floor of the library. Members of the Friends of Boyden Library will be receiving the invitation prior to extending the offer to general Boyden Library cardholders.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions additional safety precautions will be taken, including:
• Reservations will be for 30 minutes of shopping time.
• Limited amount of patrons will be admitted at one time.
• The sale will be set up in three separate areas on the Main Floor.
• Face coverings are required at all times.
• Sanitizing stations will be set up throughout.
• Social distancing at all times will be encouraged.
• Books have been quarantined and sanitized.
• Grab and go bundles will be available for purchase.
• Contactless checkout available.
The times are as follows:
Thursday 5/13 10-11 a.m. Seniors; 11-7:30 p.m. General Public
Friday 5/14 10-11 a.m. Seniors; 11-4:30 p.m. General public
Saturday 5/15 10-11 a.m. Seniors; 11-3 p.m. General Public
Walk-ins will only be allowed if there is a space available.
Please go to https://tinyurl.com/354pjf7b to reserve a day and time.
Any questions, email the Friends at boydenlibraryfriends@yahoo.com or call the library at 508-543-1245.
QUARANTINING LIBRARY MATERIALSPlease note that upon return, all library materials must go into quarantine for at least 24 hours. So, you may see books, etc. still on your record. Materials will be checked in and removed from patron records after the quarantine period has ended, and all fines will be forgiven.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/BoydenLibrary to see recorded programs and service updates.
UPDATED LIBRARY HOURSMonday through Thursday 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Children’s Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.