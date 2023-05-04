Boyden Library’s annual book sale will be held from May 11 through May 13. All proceeds benefit library programs.
To purchase books, visit the library on Thursday, May 11, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (
The $5 Bag Sale for Friends members will run from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday while the general public can participate on Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
VIRTUAL COOK-ALONGBe inspired by the small family restaurants of France and celebrate a return to full-flavored cooking with a virtual cook-along workshop by Liz Barbour on Wednesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. Simple ingredients and easy instructions accompany these delicious dishes that are yours to discover and enjoy. Chef Liz Barbour brings the casual elegance of a French bistro menu into your kitchen.
Please note this is a live online cook-along program the will take place via Zoom. Registration is required through Liz’s site. To register, go to tinyurl.com/mmed9b8b
Links to the cook-along ingredients/equipment lists will be included in the confirmation email each registrant receives. Registrants will also receive the links in their reminder emails.
Recipes will be available on Liz’s website before each class: www.thecreativefeast.com
This program is sponsored by the Friends of Boyden Library in memory of Ann Clark.
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK A virtual author talk with Jena Friedman will be held on Wednesday, May 10 at 8 p.m.
Friedman’s debut collection, Not Funny, takes on the third rails of modern life in Jena’s bold and subversive style, with essays that explore cancel culture, sexism, work, celebrity worship, and…dead baby jokes.”
Brought to you in partnership with the Library Speakers Consortium.
To register and to see more events, please visit libraryc.org/boydenlibrary/26311
PLANNING FOR MEDICAREPlanning for Medicare-Countdown to 65 is a no-cost seminar that helps you understand your Medicare health insurance options outside of your employer-sponsored coverage, whether or not you’re planning to retire.
It will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the community room on Monday, May 15,
Topics include:
• Medicare and Medicare Parts A and B
• Medicare enrollment timeline
• Medigap plans that supplement Medicare coverage
• Medicare Advantage plans, such as HMOs and PPOs
• Medicare Part D prescription drug plans
• Plans and programs available to early retirees, such as COBRA
Registration is not required.
THE BASQUE COUNTRYJoin Reference Librarian Jeff Klapes, “The Traveling Librarian,” for an armchair traveler’s journey to Basque Country at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 in the community room.
Registration is not required.
This program is sponsored by the Friends of Boyden Library in memory of Ann Clark.
STAY FIT! BOLLYWOOD STYLEThe Boyden Library is offering an in-person fitness class to the beats of Bollywood music with Purnima Thakre 6 p.m. on May 22.
This class will take place on the Town Common.
No previous dance experience necessary. Registration is required. Go to boydenlibrary.org/calendar
This program is funded through a CHNA 7 Metrowest grant awarded to the Foxboro Health Department.
Library Hours
Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.