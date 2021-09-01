Saint Mark's Church will be holding an electronics and appliance recycle event on Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot.
Residents in area communities are welcome to participate.
St. Mark's is located at 116 South St. in Foxboro.
Cash or checks will be accepted.
Items that will be accepted are: small electronics items such as computer towers, scanners, VCRs, printers, Copier 5 (Large 10-20), DVDs, stereo equipment, computers, lighting, Vacuum, answering machines, fax machines, speakers, compact discs, circuit boards, radios, record players, modems, word processors, fans, video equipment, game consoles, Xbox, etc., tape players and typewriters
The charge is $5 per item.
Appliances accepted include: Dishwashers, dryers and stoves for a fee of $20. Microwaves will also be accepted for $10.
Lawn mowers and snow blowers will also be accepted for fees ranging from $10 to $30.
TV's and monitors/flat panel monitors: 18” - 26” will be accepted for a $20 fee; 27”- 35,” $25; over 35,” $35. Projection TV's will be accepted for a $40 fee.
ACs, dehumidifiers are $20; refrigerators, $20(dorm) $40 large.
Grills will be $20 to dispose of; empty propane tanks, $10. Weight sets will cost $10, treadmills $20.
No charge on these items: Keyboards, car batteries, cables, wire and cell phones.
People can also drop off bicycles to be recycled at no charge.
Bicycles can be picked up by church members.