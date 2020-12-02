State police are working with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve for the 36th year in their annual Toys for Tots holiday drive.
Area donors may drop off new, unwrapped, non-violent toys for boys or girls, ages infant to 14, at the state police barracks on Route 1 in Foxboro or at any state barracks in the state until Dec. 11.
In a new program this year, donors can shop for a toy online through the Toys for Tots website and donate it through the organization’s new Virtual Toy Box.
For more information about making a monetary donation or donating a toy through the Virtual Toy Box, visit toysfortots.org/donate.
Donors can also make a monetary donation by credit card or through the mail directly to the Toys for Tots program.
Those needing assistance requesting toys are encouraged to check with their local Toys for Tots county campaign.
For information about how to request toys, visit the Toys for Tots website.