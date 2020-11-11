State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, will offer virtual district office hours for constituents 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10 and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13.
Feeney and his staff will be available to meet with constituents over Zoom during November’s district office hours. To protect health and safety throughout the ongoing pandemic, all constituent meetings are taking place by video or over the phone. Privacy is maintained and meetings are one-on-one with the senator.
Use the link below to schedule a meeting. A staff member will follow up with you to confirm and meetings will be scheduled on a first-come first-served basis.
If you wish to speak with Feeney or his staff outside of these office hours, please call the Boston office at 617-722-1222.
Visit the following link to schedule a meeting: www.senatorfeeney.com/office_hours.