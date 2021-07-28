State Sen. Paul Feeney and his staff will be holding Zoom meetings with constituents over the coming weeks.
For health and safety reasons, and to facilitate ease of access “as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 Pandemic and resume to ‘normal activity,’ all constituent meetings will take place by video or over the phone,” Feeney’s office announced. All meetings are private and one-on-one with Feeney, D-Foxboro, and a member of his staff.
Meetings will be held: Friday, July 30: 9-11 a.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 18: 5-7 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 20: 9-11 a.m.
Meetings will be in 15-minute increments and held over Zoom or phone. Visit the following link to select a time to meet: https://forms.gle/oWWDSUhxJHdGmY52A. A staff member will follow up to confirm and meetings will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.
To speak with a member of Feeney’s staff outside of these office hours, call the Boston office during regular business hours at 617-722-1222.