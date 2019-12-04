Over the course of three days, from Monday, Dec. 9 to Wednesday, Dec. 11, every student at The Sage School, from preschool to Grade 8, will participate in the global mission for an Hour of Code, during Computer Science Education Week.
Through the global initiative of Code.org, the Hour of Code aims to expose students to computer science, with an hour designed to demystify "code," showing that anybody can learn the basics and to broaden participation in the field of computer science. This grassroots campaign is supported by over 400 partners and 200,000 educators worldwide.
With a robust STEAM curriculum, Sage students are no strangers to this technology. “We integrate computer science into all classes and curriculum for our students. Not only do they learn how to use technology but they also learn how it works and in turn, become a programmer themselves,” said David Martelli, computer science teacher.
The three-day event titled, Sage CODEsign, will take place during the morning block of school from Monday-Wednesday. For preschoolers, understanding the language of code and how it works will be the focus through robot-themed activities. Students in kindergarten to sixth grade will spend the first two days designing and building robots. Eighth graders will work on designing and building Battle Bots that will fight in an arena created by seventh graders. In total, over 100 robots will be designed and built by the students for the morning showcase on Wednesday.