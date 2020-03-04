Sturdy Memorial Hospital offers support groups on a variety of topics throughout the year. The groups are free and open to the public. The following are scheduled for March.
Breathing Club: Wednesday, March 4, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., in the Michael J. Poissant Clinical Education Center. For more information, call the Respiratory Care Department at 508-236-7550.
Prostate Cancer Support Group: Wednesday, March 4, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Auditorium A, B & C. For more information, call the Oncology Department at 508-236-7010.
Cancer Support Group: Tuesday, March 17, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., in Conference rooms D & E. For more information, call the Oncology Department at 508-236-7010.
Stroke Support Group: Thursday, March 19, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, in Michael J. Poissant Clinical Education Center. For more information, call the Physical Therapy Department at 508-236-7380.
Lymphedema Support Group: Friday, March 20, from 11 a.m. to noon, in the Michael J. Poissant Clinical Education Center. For more information, call the Physical Therapy Department at 508-236-7380.
Diabetes Support Group: Wednesday, March 25, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., in the auditorium. For more information, call the Wellness Department at 508-236-7497.
Breast Cancer Support Group: Wednesday, March 25, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., in Conference rooms D & E. For more information, call Ellen Gilbert at 508-236-7015.
Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Group: Monday, March 9, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., in the Michael J. Poissant Clinical Education Center. For more information, call Nursing Administration at 508-236-7151.