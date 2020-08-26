Since this year’s Summer Reading program took a different direction due to the pandemic, we are offering Summer Reading bags in the children’s department. Pick one up for each child in your family when you visit. The bags contain the summer challenge sheets for three age groups, small prizes, and bookmarks. The challenge sheets were designed to support reading and give kids things to do and think about during the summer months. Sponsored by the Friends of the Boyden Library. Available while supplies last. The 2020 Summer Reading Program, “Imagine Your Story,” was sponsored by the Friends of Boyden Library, Massachusetts Library System, the MBLC, and the Boston Bruins.
VIRTUAL ACTIVITIESBedtime stories with Ms Kacee will continue on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. through Sept. 1. Check out the stories at facebook.com/BoydenLibrary or www.boydenlibrary.org Events Calendar.
Children’s Literature Tips with Margi Rossetti can be found on Thursday at 11 a.m. through Sept. 3. Literacy tips will be posted at facebook.com/BoydenLibrary.
Regular Virtual Bedtime Stories and Mother Goose on the Loose Time will begin the week on Sept. 7 on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and Thursday at 11 a.m., respectively.
LET’S STAY SAFEThe library is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., allowing a limited number of people in the building at one time.
In order to keep library patrons and staff healthy, the following guidelines are in place:
Masks and facial coverings are required for everyone over the age of 2. If you are unable to wear a facial covering for medical reasons, we are happy to serve you via curbside delivery. Please continue to place holds using the online catalog and you will be notified when your items are ready.
Please limit visits to 30 minutes.
Please use hand sanitizer before handling materials and prior to computer use.
Adult public computers are available for 30-minute time slots. Children’s internet use is not available at this time.
Maintain a social distance of 6 feet between other patrons and library staff.
If your family is able to do so, we recommend 1 adult patron per household visit the children’s room to check-out material.
Children who visit the library must be able to wear facial coverings and follow social distancing rules. If that is not possible, we will be happy to serve those families via curbside delivery. Families can continue to place holds using the online catalog and will be notified when items are ready.
Quiet study and tutoring are unavailable at this time. Meeting Rooms, Story/Craft Room, and Tutor Room will remain closed until further notice. All library events and story programs will be virtual.
Please know that the library staff is doing everything possible to keep the building clean and sanitized, including frequently touched surfaces.
READING AROUND FOXBOROTake a photo of yourself reading a book somewhere around Foxboro and post it to Boyden’s Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram account using the hashtag #guesswhereiamfoxboro. See if you can guess the location of the posted photos.
BOOK RETURNS ARE OPENThe book returns are open and patrons can return items which have been checked out since March and before. The book returns are available for library materials only. Please do not use book returns for donations.
Please note that upon return, all library materials must go into quarantine for at least 72 hours. Materials will be checked in and removed from patron records after the quarantine period has ended.
GENERAL INFORMATIONLibrary hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call adult services at 508-543-1245. Children’s services can be reached at 508-543-1246. The library will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/BoydenLibrary to see recorded programs and service updates.