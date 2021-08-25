Nashville's Sweet Baby James, a James Taylor tribute artist, brings his solo-acoustic "Walking Man" show to the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center (the Orpheum) 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Brill Griese will perform in a 90-minute show featuring the music of 6-time Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member James Taylor.
He will perform favorites like "Fire & Rain", "You've Got a Friend", "Handy Man", "Shower the People", "Carolina In My Mind", and of course "Sweet Baby James."
Tickets are $25 each and are on sale now at: www.orpheum.org.