Join us on Thursday, July 14 as we head to Cape Cod for a cruise on the Cape Cod Canal, the canal’s only historic sightseeing cruise. We’ll be traveling by motorcoach and leave Foxboro from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St., at 8:30 a.m.The canal cruise features live narration about the fascinating history and points of interest along the canal, including Mass Maritime Academy, Sagamore and Bourne bridges, Vertical Lift Railroad Bridge, Aptuxet Trading Post, Cape Cod Bay, and more, from a unique perspective. After our excursion, we’ll head for a buffet lunch at the Dan’l Webster Inn in Sandwich. This inn is recognized as a Distinguished Restaurant of North America, placing it in the top 1% of restaurants in the country. The cost for this day trip is $94 for Foxboro residents, and $99 for non-residents. The sign-up for residents with payment will begin on Wednesday, Feb. 16, and non-resident sign up with payment will begin on Wednesday, March 2.
GALENTINE’S DAY
Galentine’s Day is a great way to spend time with your gal pals. Join us on Monday, Feb. 14 at 10:30 a.m. and Tracy Rozak will lead the group in a fun Valentine’s Day treat before enjoying some chocolate. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
MAKING MUSIC
Calling all musicians and singers: Bring your ukulele, guitar, voice or other acoustic instrument and join us for our “Making Music” program on Feb. 7 at 12:30 p.m., and on the first Monday of every following month at 1 p.m. All skills are encouraged and welcome to participate in this monthly FREE sing and play along experience. We will explore fun and familiar songs. Sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
NATIONAL POPCORN DAY
Celebrate National Popcorn Day with us on Wednesday, Feb. 16 (originally scheduled on Jan. 12) at 2 p.m. and try something new. Test out a sampling of flavors from Smith Family Popcorn, ranging from Sea Salt Caramel to Cinnamon Toast to Taco to Birthday Cake and more! This event is free, and we ask that you sign up in advance.
TABLE TOP GARDEN CLUB
The senior center Table Top Garden Club will be meeting once again every Tuesday, at 9:45 a.m. starting February 1.
Under the direction of Marsha Lewicke, this club explores gardening techniques, tends our outdoor raised garden beds, and has group discussions regarding different varieties of plant life. No previous gardening experience is necessary. Call us to sign up.
BOOK CLUB
Our senior center Book Club will be meeting on Monday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. This program is designed for seniors who simply enjoy reading or listening to books on tape. If you are interested in taking part in the Book Sign up in advance.
BRIDGE LESSONS
Bridge is a card game that is played all over the world, in person and online. If you’ve always wanted to learn how to play Bridge, this is your opportunity. The classes will be held on Tuesdays from noon to 3 p.m. Sunil Trivedi is the instructor and he will introduce new and interested players to the game. Please sign up in advance.
DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON
Actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in a Netflix travel show that explores health and sustainable ways to live. This 8 episode series will examine how countries around the world view healthy living.
The series will be shown weekly at the senior center on Tuesday, Feb. 1 through March 22 from noon to 12:45 p.m. If you’d like to join us for all or some of the “Down to Earth” episodes, please sign up in advance.
HISTORY 101
Join us at 10 a.m. on Fridays in February to watch the Netflix series “History 101.” Infographics and archival footage deliver bite-sized history lessons on various scientific breakthroughs, social movements and world changing discoveries. On Feb. 4, episodes 1-3 will focus on Fast Food / The Space Race / The Rise of China. On Feb. 11, the subjects of episodes 4-6 are Plastics / Oil and the Middle East / Robotics. And on Feb. 25, episodes 7-10 will feature the subjects of Feminism / Nuclear Power / AIDS / Genetics. Sign up if you’d like to join us for all or some of the History 101 programs.
WORLD WAR II IN COLOR – ROAD TO VICTORY
On Thursdays, Feb. 3 through April 7, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., we will be showing the new Netflix British Docuseries, WWII In Color – Road to Victory. This 10-week series will include gripping historical footage and expert commentary giving detailed insights into the leading figures of the war and the decisive turning points of World War II. Sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
VALENTINE’S DAY TRADITIONS IN BOSTON
Join us on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. for a program by historian Anthony Sammarco who will provide us with insight into the history of Valentine’s Day traditions over the years in and around Boston. From Ancient Rome with the pagan festival of Lupercalia to the worldwide celebration of today’s Valentine’s Day, we revel in the history and evolution of Valentine’s Day through the centuries as a day of love.
Today, Esther Allen Howland is honored with the moniker of “The Mother of the American Valentine,” with many citing her small card factory as the start of the multi-million dollar industry.
Sign up for this program in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. at Conrad’s Restaurant in Foxboro. Call us to sign up by Monday, Feb. 14 and meet us at the restaurant on the 16th. For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 14th.
SPRING DAYS AT BLITHEWOLD
On Thursday, May 26 at 9 a.m., we’ll be heading to Bristol, Rhode Island’s Blitheworld Mansion. Join us as we celebrate spring at this beautiful 33 acre estate on Narragansett Bay with its spectacular gardens. Following our visit and guided tour at Blitheworld, we’ll be off to enjoy a great lunch at Newport’s Atlantic Resort. Meal choices are either Sauteed Chicken with Tarragon Cream Sauce or Baked Scrod. After lunch, we can spend a little time strolling downtown Newport before heading for home.
The cost for Foxboro residents is $99 per person and for non-residents the cost is $105. Residents can begin to sign up with their payment on Wednesday, Feb. 16 and non-resident sign-up with payment will begin on Wednesday, March 2. Don’t miss this opportunity for a great day trip!
SIGN UP FOR 2022 TRIP TO MOHEGAN SUN
It’s a new year, and why not travel with us and try your luck at the Mohegan Sun Casino on Thursday, March 31. Our motorcoach will be leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St., at 8:30 a.m.
The cost will be $35 per person for Foxboro residents, and $37 for non-residents. Registration with payment has begun.
TRAVEL WITH US TO THE NEWPORT PLAYHOUSE
Join us on Thursday, April 21, when we’re off to spend the day at the Newport Playhouse. We’ll be traveling by motorcoach and leaving from St. Mary’s parking lot, 58 Carpenter St. at 10 a.m.
This favorite trip location includes a homemade plated lunch, followed by a performance of the Broadway comedy “Social Security” and ending with a fun-filled cabaret.
The cost for Foxboro residents is $120 per person, and for non-residents the cost is $125. Registration with payment has begun.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Feb. 9, 16 & 23 there will be hearing clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment.
Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
FEBRUARY MOVIES
The subject for our February Movie Days will be “Betty White Fan Favorite Movies and TV Episodes. Movie Days will be held on the following Thursdays at 1 p.m.:
Feb. 3 – “Golden Girls” in the season 1 episode, “In a Bed of Rose’s” Betty White’s performance as Rose Nyland earned her an Emmy Award, as she grapples with a death that reminds her of her late husband.
Feb. 10 – Saturday Night Live with Host Betty White – This season 35 episode of the popular late night skit show was hosted by Betty White in 2013.
Feb. 17 – The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1975) In this iconic Mary Tyler Moore Show episode, “Chuckles the Clown” a Minneapolis icon has died and the WJM crew cannot stop laughing. Betty White’s Sue Ann Nevins can’t keep it together at the funeral.
Feb. 24 – “Betty White Goes Wild (2013) National geographic takes a rare look into one of Betty White’s true passions – big cats! Head with her to the Los Angeles and San Diego zoos to get up close to lions, tigers and leopards.
If you’d like to join us for some or all of the shows, please sign up in advance.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting.
This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families.
Call for an appointment.