The Taunton River Watershed Alliance is holding a guided walk of F. Gilbert Hills State Forest in Foxboro from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The walk will be led by volunteers with the organization. Participants will learn about the efforts of the Civilian Conservation Corps in state forests during the 1930s and walk past pine forests, fire roads, waterholes, meadows and geological structures. The hike is of medium difficulty and sturdy shoes are recommended, as well as off-pavement strollers if needed. Dogs are welcome but must be leashed. Preregistration is required. Call 508-828-1101 or email director@savethetaunton.org. The hike is free for alliance members, $5 for non-members. Meet at the parking lot at 45 Mill St., Foxboro.